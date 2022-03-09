7 biggest needs for Ravens entering 2022 free agency

The Baltimore Ravens are working through the beginning stages of a very pivotal offseason for their franchise. They have plenty of pieces to be competitive, but after a disappointing 2021 season in which they finished 8-9, the team will certainly be looking to upgrade and improve their roster.

With free agency just one week away, the team will have to begin putting the final touches on their plans as to who they will want to bring into the organization as well as who will depart and go elsewhere. There are plenty of talented veterans available, so Baltimore will have no shortage of key free agents to choose from.

Below we look at the seven biggest needs for the Ravens as they prepare to enter 2022 free agency.

Offensive line

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore’s offensive line struggled in multiple aspects in 2021, so it’s no secret that the team needs to improve their unit up front in the trenches. The health of All-Pro tackle Ronnie Stanley is a key part in returning the unit to dominance, but the need on the offensive line could become even bigger if center Bradley Bozeman departs.

Defensive line

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

It’s not only on offense where Baltimore needs to beef up their trenches. The team’s defensive line could undergo massive personnel changes during the 2022 offseason, with Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Justin Ellis all set to hit the open market. There are a few impact free agents that the Ravens could look to sign, but it also wouldn’t be shocking to see them select multiple defensive linemen come draft weekend.

Secondary

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

The Ravens’ secondary has had their fair share of injury issues over the past few seasons. The team has had to sign players off of the street to play due to how many cornerbacks or safeties are out with ailments, and now they have a few cornerbacks hitting free agency as well as others who could be potential cap cuts. At safety, DeShon Elliott will enter free agency after having three season-ending injuries in four seasons. Baltimore needs to upgrade their secondary depth, and they could make a splash to do so.

Outside linebacker

(AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Baltimore’s outside linebacker group is currently lacking healthy contributors. Tyus Bowser tore his achilles in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee are unrestricted free agents. With those things taken into account, only Odafe Oweh, Jaylon Ferguson and Daelin Hayes remain, and Hayes missed most of his rookie season due to injury. The Ravens will likely heavily invest in the outside linebacker position, and will probably look for solutions in both free agency and the draft.

Inside linebacker

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While the Ravens already have young inside linebackers like Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison holding down the fort at the position, there currently isn’t much other depth behind them. Players such as Josh Bynes, L.J. Fort and Chris Board are all slated to his free agency, so Baltimore will either have to re-sign that bunch, look to the open market for players such as the recently-released Bobby Wagner, or draft an inside linebacker or two.

Running back

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill were all lost for the entirety of 2021 just a few days before the season began. The team had to sign veteran options such as Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell, and Baltimore’s rushing attack wasn’t nearly as dominant as it had been over the past few years. With Dobbins and Edwards hopefully coming back at full strength for 2022, the Ravens are in need of a third running back. Whether that ends up being Hill, Freeman, another veteran or a draft pick remains to be seen.

Tight End

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

The Ravens have one of the best tight ends in football with Mark Andrews. They also have one of the best blocking tight ends in the league in Nick Boyle. However, they’ve been missing a productive third tight end ever since Hayden Hurst was traded to the Atlanta Falcons, so Baltimore could decide to spend money or a draft pick to shore up their depth at the position, especially with Boyle seemingly never quite returning to 100% in 2021.

