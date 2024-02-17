7 Biggest Browns team needs entering 2024 offseason

The Cleveland Browns enter 2024 NFL free agency and the 2024 NFL draft cycle with a rather firm and competitive roster. However, some holes must be filled with younger, more effective players than those currently hitting the open market.

While it might look like the Browns do not have any money to spend this offseason, they can clear a massive chunk of cap space with just a few easy moves to get back on the horse and be aggressive once again in free agency. General manager Andrew Berry has been among the most aggressive general managers in the NFL during his time with the Browns, and do not look for that to change this year.

That starts with rounding out the bottom of his roster while also looking to take a big swing or two when the new league year rolls around. This means he must continue to hit on mid-round picks like cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., defensive end Alex Wright, and offensive tackle Dawand Jones as the Browns lack a first round pick again this year.

Here are the seven biggest holes on the roster as the Browns look to upgrade their already solid, 11-win team.

Backup quarterback

The Browns want Joe Flacco back, but Flacco is not going to rush to a decision as he has likely played himself into multiple offers this offseason. Names like Jacoby Brissett still linger out there as well who have a positive connection with this regime.

They could also opt to run it back with Dorian Thompson-Robinson as backup quarterback, but they do not want history to repeat itself in 2024 with the need to start another handful of guys under-center.

Tight end

The NFL is trending toward a massive use in 12 personnel.

The Browns have been ahead of that curve and even love the use of 13 personnel with the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs and a few other teams. However, they have just two tight ends under contract, and one has a cuttable deal in Jordan Akins.

With Harrison Bryant set to hit free agency, the Browns must rebuild the depth behind Pro Bowler David Njoku as those guys will see a flurry of snaps on gamedays.

Offensive line depth

Backup center (and fullback) Nick Harris and backup guard Michael Dunn are both set to hit free agency. There would be a desire to see the Browns rebuild the depth of their strong interior by re-signing these players, but there is a real chance both walk.

Not to mention the Browns found themselves relying on Geron Christian Sr. and James Hudson III as their starting tackles down the stretch. It is rare for a team to need to rely on their fourth and fifth tackles, but the Browns may want to put some contingencies in place this time around.

Linebacker

Running back

It became quite clear that none of Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt, or Pierre Strong Jr. are guys who can handle a heavy workload of carries. If star running back Nick Chubb is not ready to roll to start the season, then the Browns must get another name at the top of the room via free agency or the 2024 NFL draft.

Names like A.J. Dillon or Zack Moss are at the top of the free agency market, while the draft offers several options for players who have handled bell-cow duties at the college level. The hope is that Chubb is ready to roll, but the Browns cannot bet on that.

Defensive tackle

With just two defensive tackles under contract right now (Dalvin Tomlinson and Siaki Ika), the Browns will once again look to rebuild their defensive tackle room. While bringing back Maurice Hurst Jr. would be a fan-favorite move, we have no idea where he is in the recovery from his pectoral injury.

Veteran Shelby Harris would be a desirable name to see return as well, but at 34 years old, he could be looking for financial security to retire one while looking for the best deal. After constructing a stellar room last year, the Browns will be tasked with doing it again.

They’ll have to get creative with this one.

Wide receiver

Is this a shock to anybody?

Outside of Amari Cooper, the Browns do not have a wide receiver capable of taking on the majority of targets from whoever is throwing them the football. Elijah Moore showed flashes, Cedric Tillman needs a full offseason to learn the playbook, and David Bell likely is what he is.

Marquise Goodwin is set to hit free agency as well, leaving the Browns with the opportunity to bring in some fresh blood.

A new name needs to be added to this room. And it needs to be someone who is explosive and well-rounded to give the Browns some much-needed hope at the position for when Cooper’s time in brown and orange comes to an end.

