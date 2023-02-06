7 big takeaways from the Bills’ 2022 season

Here are seven big takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 season:

Leadership is strong

Bills head coach Sean McDermott Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills went through a lot during the 2022 season. From weather moving games, to injuries, to Damar Hamlin’s situation. Buffalo’s leadership core, starting at the top with head coach Sean McDermott, deserves credit for leading this team to a 13-3 record.

The elbow

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Bills quarterback Josh Allen downplayed his elbow injury all season. At the end of the year, he admitted that it bothered him until just a week or two prior.

The eye test said the same. Allen started 2022 on fire but since that issue, turnovers then started sprouting up. Hopefully in 2023 Allen starts the same way but avoids injury.

Still needs help

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) redit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Regardless, Allen can’t do it himself.

During certain portions of the season, the Bills did not have complementary options in terms of playmakers around him.

Tight end Dawson Knox and receiver Gabe Davis finished strong, but were otherwise quiet in 2022. The team’s rushing attack can be put in the same boat. Even receiver Stefon Diggs had some slow patches. Don’t be surprised for a new face or two to be added this offseason.

Improve the trenches

Dion Dawkins #73 of the Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Pro Football Focus graded the Bills’ offensive line as the 23rd best in the NFL.

Once Von Miller went down due to injury, Buffalo’s pass rush fell off.

The Bills can stand to improve on both sides of the ball in the trenches this offseason.

Unbeaten Po

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

When Jordan Poyer was in the lineup, the Bills went undefeated during the regular season. Tough to argue that Poyer is not important and might be a hard piece to lose this offseason. He’s a pending free agent and Buffalo will need to address that one way or another.

Whether it’s with Poyer or not, the Bills would like to be able to keep leaning on their secondary in 2023.

Dorsey rolls on

Ken Dorsey (USAT photo)

For all the stick the Bills offensive coordinator got following their postseason loss, Ken Dorsey didn’t do too bad.

In his first year at the helm of the offense, the team ranked atop several important categories this season. They finished second in points per game (28.4), second in total yards per game (397.6), fourth in first down percentage (36.9) and ninth in red zone TD scoring (60%). Plus, the Bills only lost by a combined eight points in their three regular-season defeats.

Perfect by any means? No, but reason to believe Dorsey did a fine job.

Still a gap

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

After last season’s “13 seconds” conclusion, many in Buffalo felt the Bills were unlucky not to make it to the AFC title game and Super Bowl. This is the second-straight year that this has happened, and it’s not by coincidence.

There’s a gap the Bills have between them and other teams, namely the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

