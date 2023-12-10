7 big questions for Rams vs. Ravens in Week 14

The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams are a few hours away from a rainy, muddy Week 14 contest at M&T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore leads Cleveland by two games in the AFC North, and a victory would keep the Ravens in control of the division. Sean McVay’s Rams have won three straight and are back in the playoff picture.

With kickoff fast approaching, we’re previewing the Ravens matchup with the Rams by going Behind Enemy Lines with Cameron DaSilva of The Rams Wire.

1.

Puka Nacua has logged 1,000+ yards receiving and developed into an explosive gem that can accumulate yards after the catch at an elite level. Will his arrival and Tutu Atwell’s development signal the end for Cooper Kupp in LA?

Rams Wire: Not necessarily the end of Kupp in L.A., but maybe the end of his days as the unquestioned No. 1 receiver in the offense. Nacua has been an absolute stud for the Rams, playing a similar role to the one Kupp has for the last several years. Atwell hasn’t become a reliable starter and has just about been replaced by Demarcus Robinson as the No. 3 receiver, but the passing game still goes through Nacua and Kupp.

2.

Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens are stout at cornerback, and Baltimore employs three dynamic safeties: Kyle Hamilton, Geno Stone, and Marcus Williams. How will HC Sean McVay attack the Raven’s deep secondary without succumbing to a fiery pass rush?

Rams Wire: I think it’ll be a quick passing attack from the Rams, trying to dink and dunk their way down the field unless Matthew Stafford recognizes a coverage at the line of scrimmage that he can exploit for a big play. The best way for the Rams to neutralize Baltimore’s pass rush is to get rid of the ball quickly.

3.

Kyren Williams is an explosive playmaker in the running back position. Can you explain what his homerun abilities bring to the Ram’s offense?

Rams Wire: He started the year as a running back who didn’t create many big plays, but he’s broken more tackles in recent weeks and broken off some explosive plays for long gains. It makes a huge difference for the Rams offense and it’s why they rarely take him off the field.

4.

Can you give us one under-the-radar Rams defender to watch on Sunday?

Rams Wire: Kobie Turner, the rookie nose tackle. He’s gotten better every week and has three sacks in his last two games. With so much attention being paid to Aaron Donald, Turner has done an excellent job having a sizable impact on defense.

5.

Aaron Donald still is among the highest-graded defensive tackles in the NFL. What’s been the biggest surprise about his play this season?

Rams Wire: Nothing surprises me about his play anymore, and I don’t think anything this season has surprised me, either. He may not be racking up a ton of sacks, but he’s consistently in the backfield, disrupting things as a run defender and pass rusher.

6.

How have Sean McVay and Les Snead managed to have the Rams in playoff contention while undergoing an obvious rebuild?

Rams Wire: They nailed the draft class and found some veteran gems for cheap. Steve Avila, Byron Young, Turner, and Nacua have all been big-time performers as rookies, while Ahkello Witherspoon, John Johnson, and Demarcus Robinson have all stepped up as free-agent additions. Kevin Dotson, who the Rams traded for before the season, has also been one of the best guards in football.

7.

Prediction. Who wins and why?

Rams Wire: I think the Ravens have a relatively close victory. The Rams will hang around, but this feels like a game where Stafford commits a back-breaking turnover in the rain to give the Ravens a short field. Ravens 24, Rams 18.

