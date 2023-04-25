7 best trades in Denver Broncos history

As the Denver Broncos before for the possibility of trades during the NFL draft this week, here’s a look back at the seven best trades in franchise history.

Brandon McManus

McManus came to the Broncos from the New York Giants in a trade in April 2014. McManus has been a stellar kicker for Denver, and is the only remaining player from the Super Bowl 50-winning team still on the roster. McManus’ career statistics read 223-of-274 for field goals and 277-of-286 on extra point attempts. McManus’ big leg is routinely used on long-distance kicks, despite his 40-of-72 success rate beyond 50 yards.

It’s safe to say that the Broncos came out on top of this deal, as McManus continues to be a mainstay.

Craig Morton

Craig Morton’s career may be one of the most interesting quarterback stories in NFL history. At the height of the Dallas Cowboys’ powers with Hall of Fame head coach Tom Landry, Morton actually shared snaps with Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach before Staubach eventually won the starting job. Dallas traded Morton to the New York Giants, before he was later dealt to the Broncos. Morton, thought to have been a washed-up, aging quarterback, guided Denver to the playoffs in the 1977 season with a 12-2 record. Before the 1977 AFC Championship against the then-Oakland Raiders, Morton could not bend down to tie his shoes. Head coach Red Miller bent down and tied Morton’s shoes, and Morton went on to lead the Broncos into their first-ever Super Bowl, where they eventually lost to the Cowboys. Morton was part of the lethal “M-and-M Connection” with wide receiver Haven Moses during his six years in Denver. Today, Morton shares one of three retired numbers in Broncos history (No. 7) with Hall of Famer John Elway.

Haven Moses

Moses started his career with the Buffalo Bills from 1968-1972, earning AFL All-Star recognition in 1969. He was traded to the Broncos during the 1972 season in exchange for fellow receiver Dwight Harrison. Moses went on to earn a Pro Bowl nod in 1973 and he ranks ninth on Denver’s all-time receiving list. Moses is also a member of the Broncos’ Ring of Fame. Harrison ended up converting to cornerback in Buffalo and he totaled 17 interceptions from 1973-1977.

Terrell Davis

Terrell Davis was the second selection of a pick swap the Broncos made with the Minnesota Vikings. Davis was picked by Denver in the sixth round of the 1995 NFL draft. In 1995, Davis became the lowest-drafted running back in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards. The high point of Davis’ career came during the 1997-’98 seasons. During that time, Davis won Super Bowl XXXII’s MVP award, rushing for a Super Bowl-record three touchdowns. In 1998, Davis won NFL MVP, joining a select group of players to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. His Broncos career was cut short because of a devastating knee injury, but Davis’ achievements were enough to earn enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Gary Zimmerman

The Denver Broncos have traded for four Hall of Famers in their history: Champ Bailey, Terrell Davis, John Elway and Gary Zimmerman. Zimmerman was traded to the Broncos from the Minnesota Vikings before the 1993 season. From 1993 to 1998, Zimmerman anchored Denver’s offensive line, protecting the Elway’s blindside and paving the way for Davis. Zimmerman was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008, the second Denver player enshrined in Canton, just after Elway (2004).

Champ Bailey

At the time the Denver Broncos traded running back Clinton Portis for then-Washington cornerback Champ Bailey, it was hard to imagine that Bailey might eventually be on the winning end of the deal. From 2004-2013, Bailey became the anchor of the Broncos defense, nabbing 34 interceptions and solidifying himself as one of the greatest cover cornerbacks of his generation. Hindsight is 20-20, because as of this article, Bailey is wearing a gold jacket and Portis is not.

John Elway

This list finishes with none other than Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway. History would be completely different had Denver not traded for the highly-touted Stanford product from the Baltimore Colts. The first overall pick in the 1983 NFL draft, Elway’s tenure as Broncos quarterback spanned from 1983-1998, where he led Denver to five Super Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl victories as a player, earning Super Bowl MVP honors after his performance in Super Bowl XXXIII. Fittingly, Elway was the Broncos’ first Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee in 2004. In 2011, he returned to Dove Valley, this time as the then-GM of the team. Elway orchestrated the blockbuster signing of signal-caller Peyton Manning before the 2012 season, and put the pieces together for Denver to win their third Super Bowl in 2015.

Elway and the Broncos finally parted ways after a combined 28 years together in April 2023. Elway will surely continue to be a fixture at Denver games, and will likely be around for the 25th anniversary of the 1998 Super Bowl team at some point this year.

