7 best salary cap bargains for the Colts this season

The Indianapolis Colts have been a team that knows how to get production at a great value since Chris Ballard arrived as general manager in 2017.

While some of the contracts they’ve signed have reset the market at certain positions, the front office has still found a way to find players on cheaper deals while still getting strong production.

Whether it be through free agency or getting production from players still on their rookie deals, the Colts have had a nice balance of production without having to overpay.

Entering the 2022 season, here are the seven best salary-cap bargains for the Colts using figures from Spotrac:

RB Jonathan Taylor

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

2022 Cap Hit: $2,135,223

Running backs don’t typically get viewed as values but when you have the best in the league still on his rookie deal, it’s considered a major value. That extension is coming up soon after the 2022 season, though.

CB Kenny Moore II

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

2022 Cap Hit: $6,750,000

There’s a reason Moore is considering a training camp holdout. He’s being paid as the 27th-highest cornerback in the NFL entering the season.

LB Darius Leonard

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

2022 Cap Hit: $11,166,000

For a player who’s considered the best at his position, Leonard carries the fifth-highest cap hit at his position. This is the final year we can consider his contract a bargain, though, as his cap hits skyrocket near $20 million per year starting in 2023.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

2022 Cap Hit: $2,348,959

Pittman Jr. went over 1,000 yards in 2021 and is set to do so again with Matt Ryan under center. He could become the first Colts wide receiver this century to record two 1,000-yard seasons within his first three campaigns.

RT Braden Smith

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

2022 Cap Hit: $11,567,000

This year, Smith is a bargain. However, the next three years of his contract include cap hits of $19 million, $16.7 million and $19 million, respectively.

CB Stephon Gilmore

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

2022 Cap Hit: $7,750,000

That cap hit for a five-time Pro Bowler isn’t bad at all. In fact, some would consider Gilmore’s contract a pretty big bargain for the potential production he may give.

CB Isaiah Rodgers

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

2022 Cap Hit: $931,281

Entering the third year of his rookie deal, Rodgers allowed a 72.2 passer rating in coverage during the 2021 season. We’re expecting a big breakout from him in 2022.

