7 of the best gifts for your grandparents who already have everything

Buying gifts is hard, but buying gifts for your grandparents is even harder. After all, they’ve had years of holidays to receive wow-worthy presents. Stunning them with your thoughtfulness may seem impossible in comparison — yet some gifts are just too good to forget.

Whether you want to go sentimental or practical, there are countless gifts out there that your grandparents will cherish no matter the occasion. You just have to think beyond gift cards and candles. From journals that encourage reflection on their life and wisdom to Instant Pots that make mealtime easy, these gifts will be the ones they love for years to come.

Sure, buying gifts is hard — but it doesn’t have to be. If you want to solidify your place as their favorite grandchild, check out these seven gifts for grandparents who have everything.

Credit: Uncommon Goods

Buy Now

Give a gift that celebrates your grandparent and their many experiences through storytelling. This gorgeous and thoughtful journal encourages your grandparent to write down their life story using prompts to spark memories, anecdotes, wisdom and more. The guided nature makes it more inspiring than just staring at a blank open journal, leaving your grandparent the ability to start and stop at their leisure. It is sure to become a family heirloom.

Credit: Bouqs

Buy Now

If distance separates you and your grandparents, consider gifting them a classic gift to brighten their day. Flower purveyor Bouqs has a three-month subscription option you can give as a gift to your loved ones. You can choose the first day of delivery and have control over the two subsequent deliveries in case you need to shift a date.

Buy Now

Grandparents have a habit of collecting every piece of artwork the youngsters in their lives create. This innovative frame gives them a way to display and store these gallery-worthy creations. While the product acts as a traditional frame, it also has storage in the back for up to 100 pieces of artwork. To swap the displayed piece or store more work, the frame opens via a hinge with a small magnetic closure.

Credit: Uncommon Goods

Buy Now

Near or far, let your grandparents know you are thinking about them with these long-distance friendship lamps. To use, you keep one, and your grandparent keeps the other. When you touch the WiFi-enabled lamp, your grandparent’s lamp will emit the same glow — and vice versa. It’s a simple way to keep in touch with your grandparent that will add a smile to their face for years to come.

Credit: Uncommon Goods

Buy Now

If your family has a beloved recipe, commemorate it with this wooden recipe board. Just submit a scanned image of your family’s heirloom recipe card, and the company will etch the exact recipe (handwriting and all!) into the board. It’s an especially meaningful gift if the recipe in question predates your grandparents. Imagine them opening a gift scrawled in their parent or grandparent’s writing!

Buy Now

We are all a bit forgetful from time to time — especially your grandparent who has had years and years worth of remembering things! To help your loved one keep track of the essentials, gift them an Apple AirTag or two (or more). Apple AirTags sync with an iPhone or iPad to help track whatever thing you put them on — keys, a wallet, a purse, whatever! Plus, the AirTag can even play a sound when especially hidden. It’s a simple — and inexpensive — way to call in reinforcements when things go missing.

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

If your grandparent hasn’t hopped on the Instant Pot bandwagon, what are they even doing? This standard 7-in-1 Instant Pot makes cooking a breeze, helping your loved one eat home-cooked meals without toiling over a hot stove. With a 6-quart capacity, the Instant Pot is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. Basically, it’s your grandparent’s new obsession.

The post 7 of the best gifts for your grandparents who already have everything appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Ana Luisa's biggest sale of the year is on — now's the time to stock up on tarnish-proof jewelry

These are the coziest matching Christmas pajamas for couples

Cape or tree skirt? Influencer shares hack for looking cute and festive without breaking the bank.

These were the top beauty products of 2023, according to Google searches

This article contains affilate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.