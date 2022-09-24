7 best bets to place ahead of Bills-Dolphins in Week 3

Here are seven of the best bets for player props and parleys to place ahead of the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins Week 3 matchup:

Josh Allen over 276.5 passing yards (-114)

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Not only has Allen smashed the over for his passing yards during the first few weeks of the season, this could be a shootout. The Dolphins are the Bills’ top competition to date and that could be reflected in Allen’s passing yards.

Allen’s track record against Miami is awfully impressive as well.

Tua Tagovailoa over 253.5 passing yards (-114)

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

If Allen is going to put up yards, Tagovailoa will likely have to put the ball in the air throughout this one. Not only that, the Bills are down multiple starters on defense, including cornerback Dane Jackson (neck) and safety Micah Hyde (neck). Both are not playing.

Tyreek Hill over 72.5 passing yards (-114)

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) y Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The reasons above apply here. But sometimes you just have to go with your gut–and the eye test.

Over the course of the past two seasons, Hill has faced the Bills three times while he was with the Kansas City Chiefs. Combined, he has averaged 128.3 receiving yards and nine catches per game.

Devin Singletary under 37.5 rushing yards (-114)

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Bills haven’t run the ball well at all with their running backs. Their top rushing effort of the young season came last week from James Cook… in garbage time.

Dawson Knox any time TD (+210)

Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Stefon Diggs had three touchdowns last week. The ball is going to be spread around a lot more than that in the end zone against Miami.

During Knox’s breakout, he has thrived in the touchdown department. He also warmed up a bit last week after a slow season opener–And Knox nearly had a touchdown in Week 2. Allen just missed him.

Story continues

Jaylen Waddle any time TD (+140)

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

While Hill is at the top of the Dolphins’ receiving depth chart, it’s actually Waddle leading the way with three touchdowns on the year. His odds to score are also much better than Hill’s (-110).

Chase Edmonds under 32.5 rushing yards (-114)

Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds (2)Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

This has plenty to do with how well Buffalo’s offense has played. Still, it’s true: The Bills defense has allowed the fewest yards per game in the NFL so far (66.0).

Plus, Edmonds’ season high? 33 yards.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire