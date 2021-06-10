7 Bengals players who could break out in 2021

Chris Roling
·4 min read
Since the Cincinnati Bengals are a younger team with a rebuilt roster, there are plenty of players who could break out in 2021.

A year ago, Joe Burrow did just that, matching almost every expectation set for him despite being the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Looking ahead, several players could follow in his footsteps by having a breakout that helps dramatically improve the team and the long-term outlook.

WR Tee Higgins

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) makes a catch during an OTA practice at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Cincinnati Bengals Ota

One could suggest Higgins broke out last year with his 908 yards and six touchdowns on 108 targets while almost breaking a franchise record held by Cris Collinsworth. But that’s the catch -- he’s got room for so much more. Now that he’s heading into year two and apparently even bigger and faster in an offense that should be even better, it feels like the real Higgins breakout could be right around the corner.

OT Jonah Williams

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Williams has been good when on the field -- but not great. Last year, he had a 70.1 PFF grade over 634 snaps, allowing three sacks. But he was almost a top-10 pick for a reason and keep in mind those 10 games last year were effectively his rookie season. He seems destined for a dramatic uptick in play.

OG Jackson Carman

Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Quinton Spain (67) and guard Jackson Carman (79) walk between drills during the first day of Cincinnati Bengals OTAs at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
Cincinnati Bengals Ota

Is it too early to say a non-Ja’Marr Chase rookie will break out? Maybe not, as Carman looks to have the bonafides that will make him a powerhouse guard right away. And if that’s the case, the right side of the line should see a big uptick in quality of play.

TE Drew Sample

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample (89) celebrates with wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Sample may never be a game-changing tight end, nor may he live up to the expectation that come with being a second-round pick. But with three talented receivers to hold a defense’s attention, he might just have a career year while absorbing a ton of targets next season.

RB Trayveon Williams

Dec 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams (32) facemark pulled by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) during the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone is focused on UDFA Pooka Williams right now, making it easy to forget Trayveon Williams. But he’s got the three-down talent to sneak into the rotation and displace a veteran like Samaje Perine, fully absorbing the vacant Giovani Bernard role.

DE Joseph Ossai

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) runs a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp in Cincinnati, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Trey Hendrickson broke out last year in New Orleans and D.J. Reader is already established, leaving the rookie Ossai as an obvious candidate. He’s got the motor and moves to create pressure in the pros right away and could feast if the team uses him all over the alignment.

LB Logan Wilson

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Wilson had a solid season last year while getting thrown to the wolves on a bad unit. That experience, plus improving surroundings, could help him be the three-down linebacker the Bengals need on the field for the majority of the unit’s snaps.

