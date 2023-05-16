7 Bears veterans who could lose their jobs to rookies

The Chicago Bears have overhauled their roster ahead of the 2023 NFL season, where general manager Ryan Poles has added some veterans and rookies who could have significant impacts.

When looking at the 2023 NFL draft in particular, Poles appeared to draft (or sign) rookies who should contribute immediately. In fact, some of those players could challenge established veterans for their jobs.

Training camp and preseason will present some intriguing position battles that will have big implications on the depth chart.

From Cairo Santos to Kindle Vildor to Jack Sanborn, here are some Bears veterans who should be on notice with incoming rookies challenging them for their jobs.

CB Kindle Vildor

Vildor served as the Bears’ CB3 behind Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon last season, but it’s clear the team needed an upgrade. That’s why Chicago traded up for second-round rookie Tyrique Stevenson. While Stevenson will likely start the season behind Vildor on the depth chart, the expectation is he’ll prove to be superior to Vildor, as the team’s outside option when in their nickel defense.

K Cairo Santos

Cairo Santos is entering the final year of his contract, and there’s plenty of speculation about his future in Chicago. It’s clear that undrafted rookie Andre Szmyt was brought in as legitimate competition for Santos, and he could certainly push the veteran during training camp and the preseason. Szmyt has a cannon for a leg, and he has a high ceiling that could translate into a long-term career with the Bears.

RB Khalil Herbert/D'Onta Foreman

The Bears will lean on their committee of running backs, featuring veterans Khalil Herbert and free-agent addition D’Onta Foreman, to help power their offense. Add in fourth-round rookie Roschon Johnson, who many believe is the full package at running back. In fact, there are some who believe Johnson will eclipse Herbert and Foreman as the team’s RB1 at some point in 2023.

WR Velus Jones Jr.

Velus Jones Jr. has a lot to prove heading into his second season. After an underwhelming rookie season, Jones needs to carve out a role for himself in a crowded — and talented — receiving group that includes veteran DJ Moore and fourth-round rookie Tyler Scott. Scott, who possesses Olympic-level speed and playmaking ability, should challenge for more playing time immediately as a rookie. And Jones is someone who could pay the price.

LB Jack Sanborn

There was a time earlier this offseason where Jack Sanborn felt like a guaranteed starter. But after an overhaul of the linebacker corp, Sanborn faces some competition when it comes to playing time. Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards will be the definitive starters, but fifth-round rookie Noah Sewell could push Sanborn during training camp and preseason for that SAM linebacker spot. Veteran Dylan Cole will also compete for that job.

DT Justin Jones

Justin Jones, entering the final year of his contract, is the Bears’ starting three-technique. He was the best defensive lineman on the league’s worst defensive line last season. But Jones could face some stiff competition from third-round rookie Zacch Pickens, who the team is hoping develops into the team’s long-term answer at 3-tech. While Jones’ job is most likely safe entering the 2023 season, Pickens could challenge Jones for reps as the season wears on.

DT Andrew Billings

Andrew Billings was a key free-agent addition for a defense that was among the worst against the run last season. Billings is a dominant run stuffer who will be key for the interior this season. But perhaps second-round rookie Gervon Dexter could challenge Billings for playing time, as the hope is Dexter could develop into a long-term starter along the defensive interior.

