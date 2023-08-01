7 Bears who stood out in first padded practice of training camp

The pads are on! The Chicago Bears are fully geared up for the first time during training camp, and several players are already using that to their advantage.

Players that were already having a strong camp elevated their play with their gear on, and the Bears who rely more on their physicality were able to make a much bigger impression.

Here are the Bears’ biggest standout players from day six of training camp.

DT Gervon Dexter

The big guys in the trenches couldn’t really do much while wearing just a jersey and shorts, but with the pads on they suddenly become a more devastating force.

Rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter made one of the biggest splashes on the Bears’ first day of padded practice, demonstrating a deadly combination of physicality, hand technique and quickness off the snap.

First ever padded 1-on-1s in the NFL for rookie DTs Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens and I liked what I saw. Both got consistent penetration. One REALLY good rep for Dexter with quick get off for an easy win. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 1, 2023

Just watched a rep by Gervon Dexter and he had a quick get off, and I heard his slap from way up here in the bleachers. #Bears — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) August 1, 2023

With the team taking the next step in their preparation for the regular season, linemen will have a greater opportunity to show coaches what they can do.

QB Justin Fields

Yesterday, I mentioned that quarterback Justin Fields must have lost a bit of his Super Soldier serum following a rough day. He must have gotten that secret sauce re-administered, because Fields elevated his play greatly on Tuesday.

QB1 hit the ground running after strapping on the shoulder pads, throwing a pair of touchdowns to wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool in during a redzone drill.

Back-to-back TDs for the first-team offense. First one, Darnell Mooney scored on a run to the right side. Believe an end around. Nice spin move to get in the end zone. Then, Fields stepped up in the pocket with the rush closing and found Chase Claypool for a TD on the left side. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 1, 2023

Fields then took his talents to the two-minute drill, hitting both D.J. Moore and Khalil Herbert for scores. The play that had the crowd in awe was a deep strike to rookie receiver Tyler Scott, where Fields launched the ball about 50 yards before a wide-open Scott hauled it in for an easy catch-and-run touchdown (more on that later).

CB Tyrique Stevenson

Rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson has now strung together several days of strong play after a slow start to training camp. Stevenson flashed his technique in the team’s redzone drills by breaking up a couple of passes, one of which resulted in an Eddie Jackson interception of Fields.

#Bears rookie CB Tyrique Stevenson standing out in 7 on 7 red zone drills. Tipped a Justin Fields pass which landed in the hands of Eddie Jackson for an interception. Also, last second break up in the corner of the end zone. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 1, 2023

Playing against stellar receivers and a talented quarterback is sure to bring out the best in Stevenson, especially as he battles fellow rookie Terell Smith for the CB2 role, and today’s practice was an encouraging step in the right direction.

DE Trevis Gipson

Defensive end Trevis Gipson has had more downs than ups in his career with the Bears, but a strong showing in training camp would do much to assure the fanbase of Gipson’s prospects for the upcoming season.

Gipson did exactly that on the Bears’ sixth day of camp, battling and winning against rookie first round pick Darnell Wright to get to what would’ve been a sack on Fields, if that was allowed in camp.

Bears finished practice with some two-minute drill work. Trevis Gipson flashed throughout. Beat Darnell Wright several times to flush Justin Fields or notch potential sacks. Also saw Gervon Dexter with the 1s, and I had him down for a sack too. — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 1, 2023

Defensive players like Gipson benefit the most from the increased contact; now he has to excel consistently throughout the rest of camp, especially after DeMarcus Walker exited practice with an apparent injury.

S Jaquan Brisker

Jaquan Brisker has had a quiet camp up to this point, but he finally made some noise Tuesday during the team’s two-minute drill.

The second-year safety read the eyes of backup quarterback P.J. Walker on a passing play, cutting off the route perfectly and picking off Walker.

“It wasn’t as good as his one in New England,” said head coach Matt Eberflus. But he added Brisker is “one of our guys who’s an elite competitor. We’re excited to see him play this year.”

Yeesh. Jaquan Brisker read a throw perfectly. Broke on it and picked off PJ Walker on the right side of two-minute drill. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 1, 2023

Fans are expecting Brisker to take a major leap in his second year following a promising rookie season, and he seems well on his way to achieving that.

WR Chase Claypool

Wide receiver Chase Claypool is set on proving himself to be a major contributor for an up-and-coming Bears offense, and he continued to prove himself in day six.

Claypool once again found himself on the receiving end of another Fields touchdown throw and, of course, he caught it when there was little room for error. Claypool had to make a tough catch on the boundary during a redzone drill to haul in the score, as seen below:

Claypool too big in the red zone 😤 #Bears pic.twitter.com/WE3DTErM67 — dre (@beardownDRE) August 1, 2023

Eberflus spoke to the “growing” connection between Fields and Claypool.

“It’s been good the last couple days,” Eberflus said.

WR Tyler Scott

From one unsung Bears receiver to another, rookie Tyler Scott continues to be the fan favorite, continually making incredible plays in camp. That trend did not stop Tuesday, as Scott utilized his special speed to get wide open on a post route during the 11-on-11 period and Fields gladly delivered him the ball.

Deep ball from Justin Fields to Tyler Scott. pic.twitter.com/6bHOxJfIct — Dave (@dave_bfr) August 1, 2023

Scott’s incredible discipline and elite skillset as a rookie could put himself in a major role on the offense in the upcoming season.

Eberflus said he was “super impressed with [Scott’s] maturity and the way he’s learned the offense.”

