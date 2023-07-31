7 Bears who stood out on Day 5 of training camp

After a brief rest on Sunday, the Chicago Bears returned to the practice field for the second week of training camp.

While the pads aren’t on yet for the players — that’s coming tomorrow, according to center Cody Whitehair — several Bears stood out today, both on offense and defense. Even as the defense noticeably won the day for the first time this summer.

Let’s take a look at the seven Bears players who impressed on the fifth day of training camp.

CB Tyrique Stevenson

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson has had a rough start to his inaugural training camp. He’s had several “welcome to the NFL” moments when lining up against wide receivers D.J. Moore and Chase Claypool, and he’s been splitting first-team snaps with fellow rookie Terell Smith.

Stevenson started his second week of camp on a much stronger note. Stevenson was again faced with the task of covering Moore and this time he was plastered all over the receiver, forcing him to catch a Justin Fields pass out of bounds. Stevenson continued to inconvenience the Bears’ QB1, picking off a late throw in the team’s 11-on-11 period.

Tyrique Stevenson just BLANKETED Chase Claypool and picked off Fields. GREAT play by the rookie. This dude is scrappy. #DaBears #Bears #BearsCamp — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) July 31, 2023

The rookie still has to become acclimated to the level of skill NFL receivers possess, but Stevenson displayed major growth in day five of camp.

WR Chase Claypool

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

After a full offseason to become familiar with the Bears organization, wide receiver Chase Claypool continues his strong play in training camp.

The former Steelers wideout was a reliable target for Fields in the two-minute drill, hauling in two tough catches to keep the drive going.

The #Bears 2-minute drill had two nice catches by Chase Claypool — one contested, the other diving along the sideline — but ended when safety Bralen Trahan picked a Justin Fields deep shot at the goal line. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) July 31, 2023

Many fans wrote Claypool off after a disappointing second half to the 2022 season but, as Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith put it, “he ain’t gonna write back.”

DL DeMarcus Walker

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears needed players along the defensive front to take the next step in camp and DeMarcus Walker is one of the first to do just that.

Even though the former Titans lineman hasn’t had the chance to strap on the pads just yet, he’s been making his presence felt early in camp.

DeMarcus Walker has had a notable presence early in camp. He’s going to be a fun player to watch when the Bears strap on the pads. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) July 31, 2023

Rookie tackle Darnell Wright got the full dose of Walker’s ferocity in day five of camp, beating the first-round pick for what would’ve been a sack if quarterbacks were allowed to be hit in camp.

DeMarcus Walker with a pressure and likely a “sack”. Beat Wright. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 31, 2023

QB Justin Fields

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Justin Fields’ Super Soldier serum seems to have worn off a bit on the fifth day of camp, but he still made some positive plays.

Fields threw a couple of picks to a couple of rookies in today’s practice, one to Stevenson and another to undrafted defensive back Bralen Trahan (more on him later).

Despite having two turnovers, Fields still had a solid day, most notably checking down the ball more; an aspect of his game he struggled with last season.

Since we’ve been talking a lot about 7-on-7s on Hoge & Jahns, Justin Fields went 8-for-10 in it today at Bears camp. The ball was out quickly with a lot of short stuff. The ball was spread around, too. As Eberflus would say, the ball wasn’t on the ground a lot. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) July 31, 2023

Overall, Fields will need to rebound following a two-turnover outing on Monday.

DB Bralen Trahan

USA Today Sports

I bet you’ve never even heard of Bralen Trahan’s name before, but you’ll care to know after learning about the plays he made in camp today.

The undrafted rookie defensive back out of Louisiana was a ballhawk circling over the heads of Bears quarterbacks, picking off Fields and P.J. Walker.

Undrafted rookie S Bralen Trahan with two interceptions today at Bears camp, the second coming on a heave from Fields for Tyler Scott in 1s vs. 2s team drills. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) July 31, 2023

Training camp and the preseason can be the only opportunities for late-round or undrafted players to make an impact, so it’s a great sign that Trahan made such a statement today.

WR Tyler Scott

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While receivers such as Moore and Darnell Mooney captivate much of the fanbase’s attention, rookie wideout Tyler Scott has quietly put together a strong training camp. Day five of camp was Scott’s best day, demonstrating precise route running and elite quickness in his one-on-ones. Scott displayed all of those attributes in just one route, rebounding from the solid press performed by fellow rookie Terell Smith by using his shiftiness to get back open on the route.

This was a nice rep by both Bears rookies Terrell Smith and Tyler Scott. Smith jams Scott off the line and throws off the rhythm of his route. Scott keeps playing and uses his elite quickness to get open. #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/lSEZBuPPue — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) July 31, 2023

Scott’s skills are leaving even his coaches in awe. Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower couldn’t help but praise Scott for his field-stretching speed.

“He’s fast man,” Hightower said. “That guy is fast. I love his speed.”

The depth at receiver has often been a thorn in the side for Chicago, but the emergence of receivers like Scott can turn what was once a major weakness into a strength.

RB D'Onta Foreman

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

One of the biggest questions swirling about Bears camp is who will stand out among the running back group heading into the season, and D’Onta Foreman made some headway in that conversation.

Though it’s difficult for running backs to make an impression without having the pads on and going through scrimmages, the former Panthers back reportedly had a “nice day” in camp.

D'Onta Foreman had a nice day today. Some good cuts on runs. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 31, 2023

Khalil Herbert is seemingly still slated to receive the majority of snaps in the regular season, but Foreman can work himself into a respectable role by stringing together several good days of practice.

