7 Bears roster bubble players to watch vs. Colts

The Chicago Bears will face the Indianapolis Colts in their second preseason game, where we’ll see if they can remain undefeated in the preseason under Matt Eberflus.

While we won’t see quarterback Justin Fields and other select starters — after a pair of joint practices this week against the Colts — there will be plenty of players to keep an eye on Saturday night.

There are several players facing make-or-break preseasons, including some former starters currently on the outside looking in. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the Bears players who are on the roster bubble and need a strong performance against the Colts.

DE Trevis Gipson

Gipson is surprisingly on the roster bubble heading into these final preseason games, where he’ll need to prove he’s worthy of a roster spot in a crowded defensive line room. Gipson played like a man on a mission last week against the Titans, generating consistent pressure and registering a sack. He’ll need a similar performance this week as he looks to unseat a rising star in Terrell Lewis for a roster spot.

WR Dante Pettis

Pettis has a great opportunity in front of him to secure a roster spot. The expectation is Pettis and Velus Jones Jr. will be competing for the final receiver spot — given their special teams contributions. Jones won’t suit up against the Colts as he’s sidelined with an undisclosed injury, which gives Pettis an opportunity to make up for lost time with a strong performance on offense and special teams.

DE Terrell Lewis

Lewis has been a standout for the Bears this summer, where he’s been making plays during training camp practices. He had an impressive outing in his preseason debut with Chicago, leading the team with two sacks against the Titans. Lewis will need to carry that strong performance into the final two weeks of the season as he battles Gipson for a roster spot in a loaded defensive line room.

LB Micah Baskerville

Baskerville has also had a strong training camp, and it seems like the Bears might’ve found another undrafted gem at linebacker. While Baskerville has been impressing on the practice field, he also had a strong outing in the preseason opener, totaling five tackles (second most), one sack and one QB hit. Baskerville will need another strong preseason performance to stand out in what’s becoming a loaded linebacker room.

C Doug Kramer

Kramer has had a quiet summer, but that all figures to change this week against the Colts. With Cody Whitehair and Lucas Patrick both sidelined due to undisclosed injuries, Kramer is the only healthy center left on the roster. He figures to see plenty of action Saturday. Dieter Eiselen, currently listed as a guard, does have some experience at center, so he could see some reps, as well. But this is a big opportunity for Kramer to prove himself as a reserve along the offensive line.

RB Travis Homer

The Bears are set with their top three running backs in Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson. But there should still be another running back spot up for grabs on the roster. Homer, signed this offseason, has an opportunity to jump ahead of Trestan Ebner, who remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Homer had a solid preseason debut with six carries for 25 yards (4.2 average) against the Titans, and another impressive outing should help boost his stock.

DT Travis Bell

Bell is coming off a solid preseason debut, where he totaled two tackles, 0.5 sack and one QB hit. But Bell will need another impressive preseason outing to make a push for a roster spot in a loaded defensive line group. With starters not expected to play, Bell should have plenty of opportunities, alongside fellow rookies Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens, to make an impact up front.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire