7 Bears with the most to prove in 2022

There’s a new era of Chicago Bears football heading into the 2022 season. With a new general manager, coaching staff, and a second-year quarterback, the Bears have high expectations over the next few seasons.

As the Bears prepare for next year, here’s a look at some Bears players who have the most to prove in 2022.

Justin Fields

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Following a difficult rookie season, Fields as the franchise quarterback must develop quickly and show signs of progress following last year’s poor performance. The rookie completed less than 60% of his passes for seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. While it is not entirely his fault, teams don’t trade up for a guy to put up those numbers. However, in 2022, Fields can take a big step forward if he has a higher completion percentage, a higher touchdown-to-interception ratio, and takes fewer sacks.

Tarik Cohen

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Cohen, a rising star after a Pro Bowl and All-Pro year in 2018, is now in limbo. The utility player is in a crowded backfield full of talent, and it appears that a mental block is slowing his recovery from an ACL tear in 2020. Cohen’s comments during a Rally House Q&A, in which he stated that he is afraid of returning and not being the same player until he feels 100 percent, must be concerning. While a player is the best judge of their own body, it should be a collaborative effort to get back on the field. Unfortunately, Cohen doesn’t appear to be involving the team at all based on those comments. He’s a $6 million cap hit in 2022, and it’s uncertain what he’ll be when he returns.

Cole Kmet

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

It’s time to see what Kmet can do. His rookie season was forgettable, and he caught 60 passes but scored zero touchdowns last season. So far, Kmet has proven to be an average tight end. But, of course, a player chosen 43rd overall shouldn’t be considered average. Teams frequently make mistakes with draft picks, and Kmet appears to be one of them. The Notre Dame product is still young, at only 22, but if he doesn’t break out in Year 3 (800+ yards and 5+ touchdowns), it may be time to consider moving on.

Story continues

Teven Jenkins

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears traded up to get Jenkins, who missed all of training camp, the preseason, and the majority of the regular season after undergoing back surgery. While he’s unlikely to recognize former Bears Chris Williams or Gabe Carimi (14th and 29th overall picks), it won’t be long before fans start lumping the three together. This year, he struggled when he played and committed several penalties. While the rookie’s future looks promising, he plays the premiere left tackle position, and if he continues to struggle, his star will dim quickly.

Khalil Mack

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The last time Mack had more than 10 sacks was 2018. It’s also the year the Bears traded two first-round picks for him and made him the highest-paid defender in NFL history. Since receiving $90 million guaranteed, the pay hasn’t kept up with the production. Mack will be 31 next year and has a dead cap of $27 million after appearing in only seven games last year. Mack has averaged 7.5 sacks per year since 2019. It’s time for Mack to deliver.

Eddie Jackson

USA Today Sports

Jackson belongs to the same club as Cohen and Mack. Unfortunately, it is the “we haven’t been as good since 2018” club. Since 2019, Jackson only has two interceptions and allows 17 yards per completion. The safety’s missed tackle rate has improved from 17 percent in 2018, but it’s still hovering around 10 percent. If Jackson weren’t an $18.5 million cap hit in 2022, he’d probably be on another team. The Bears need Jackson to be more than a direct deposit MVP.

Eddie Goldman

Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

Goldman should probably look for a new team. With the switch to a 4-3 defense, it’s unclear if he’ll be an explosive penetrator from defensive tackle. However, if he returns in 2022, he will be an $11.8 million cap hit, and he was underwhelming in 2021 after missing 2020 due to COVID-19.

[listicle id=501688]

1

1

1

1