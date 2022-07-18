7 Bears with the most to gain during training camp

We’re just over a week away from the start of Chicago Bears training camp, and there are plenty of storylines to watch. Coming off a disappointing 6-11 season that saw the introduction of a new regime, there’s plenty of change.

There are plenty of players with something to gain, whether it’s players looking to take a step forward or battling for the starting job. There’s a lot on the line for these guys, and a strong camp could do them wonders.

Let’s take a look at seven Bears players with the most to gain during training camp.

OT Braxton Jones

The Bears have plenty of questions along the offensive line heading into training camp, starting with what exactly the starting combination will be. Right now, Cody Whitehair and Lucas Patrick appear to be the only locks at left guard and center, which leaves an opportunity for fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones to land the starting left tackle spot.

Jones has emerged as a contender for the left tackle job after getting a look with the first team during the final week of organized team activities and the entirety of mandatory minicamp. Last year’s second-round pick Teven Jenkins was moved to the second team and Larry Borom moved to right tackle to accommodate Jones. While Jones has a chance to lock down the starting job, he’s going to need a strong camp to do just that. The real test starts when the pads come on.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

The Bears had one of the worst secondaries in the league last year, and the struggles at cornerback was a big reason why. Chicago drafted second-round rookie Kyler Gordon to fill the starting outside role opposite Jaylon Johnson. But that leaves a starting nickel cornerback role up for grabs that’ll come down to newcomer Tavon Young and second-year pro Thomas Graham Jr.

Graham spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad. But when he was elevated to the active roster when the entire secondary had COVID-19, Graham immediately made the most of his limited opportunities. He had seven tackles and three pass breakups in his NFL debut and showed his potential to develop into a starter down the line. But Young has a proven track record in the slot and appears to be the favorite. Although a strong performance in camp could find Graham challenging for the starting role.

QB Justin Fields

Unlike last summer, there’s no question that Justin Fields is the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Fields is coming off a rocky rookie season, but he showed his potential with an impressive skillset. Now, Fields gets a fresh start under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who’s built an offense that caters to his young QB’s strengths. Fields should take a step forward in his development this year, and that starts in training camp.

This summer will be important for Fields when it comes to grasping the new playbook and building chemistry with a gaggle of new wideouts to the roster, where Darnell Mooney is his only proven option. Fields admitted earlier this offseason that the offense wasn’t ready to play a game. But training camp is when everything should start coming together, and it’s where Fields should benefit from getting most of the reps.

RB Khalil Herbert

The Bears are transitioning to a new offense under Luke Getsy, one that promises to be a run-heavy scheme featuring both David Montgomery and second-year back Khalil Herbert. Herbert is coming off an encouraging rookie season, where he showed his potential to develop into a primary running back down the road. That could come as early as next season should Chicago not re-sign Montgomery.

While Montgomery will be the primary back on offense, Herbert will get plenty of opportunities to pound the rock and take advantage of opposing defenses. We’ll get our first look at exactly what that will look like come training camp. But given Getsy hails from Green Bay, it should look a lot of like the tandem of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, who were one of the league’s best running back duos last season.

DE Trevis Gipson

Following the departure of Khalil Mack this offseason, there’s a starting edge rusher spot up for grabs opposite Robert Quinn. Right now, third-year pro Trevis Gipson is the favorite to land the role. But he’ll have to battle the likes of newcomer Al-Quadin Muhammad, who follows head coach Matt Eberflus from Indianapolis.

Gipson showed his potential as a starting edge rusher last season when he filled in for Mack following him landing on injured reserve back in Week 8. Gipson totaled seven sacks and benefitted from Quinn being the focus for opposing offenses. With the Bears transitioning to a 4-3 defense, Gipson gets to move back to his natural defensive end position, which should only benefit him heading into an important battle with Muhammad.

WR Velus Jones Jr.

The Bears wide receivers have been the subject of criticism throughout the offseason, which has to do with the fact that Darnell Mooney is the only proven commodity among them. But that’s good news for someone like third-round rookie Velus Jones Jr., who figures to factor into Chicago’s plans on offense this season. Mooney is the team’s top wideout with newcomer Byron Pringle assuming the role of WR2. That still leaves plenty of opportunities for Jones, especially as Mooney should be the subject of double teams.

Jones has impressed this offseason with his speed and playmaking ability, and the Bears envision him being an impact player on offense. While Jones might start slow as a rookie, he could wind up being a big part of this offense. A strong training camp would certainly be encouraging as Fields is in need of dependable, playmakers at receiver.

DT Khyiris Tonga

For the last few years, the defensive line has been the strength of the Bears defense. That’s not necessarily the case this season following the departure of three starters along the interior in Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols. With Chicago transitioning to a 4-3 defense, there’s plenty of change expected. While Justin Jones was brought in to serve as the starting 3-technique, there’s a question of who will fill the nose tackle spot. But right now, the favorite appears to be former seventh-round pick Khyiris Tonga.

Tonga showed promise during his rookie season, and he’s going to need a strong performance in training camp and during the season to earn and maintain the starting job. The Bears added veteran Mike Pennel to compete with Tonga for the starting job, and someone like Angelo Blackson also figures to be in the mix. A strong training camp performance from Tonga would be huge for the second-year pro.

