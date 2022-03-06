7 backup quarterbacks the Jets could target in free agency

Important decisions lie ahead for Joe Douglas with free agency looming.

The Jets made some progress in 2021, but Robert Saleh still needs more talent to work with. New York enters the offseason with holes on both sides of the ball and free agency is the perfect time to address some of them.

Zach Wilson is Gang Green’s hopeful franchise quarterback of the future. He endured his fair share of ups and downs as a rookie, but showed key signs of progress in the final month of the regular season.

He also missed time with an injury that left the Jets to turn to their backups.

Joe Flacco, Josh Johnson and Mike White all saw time while Wilson was on the shelf with an ankle injury. Johnson finished 2021 with the Ravens, while Flacco and White are set to hit free agency — White as an exclusive rights free agent. That leaves the Jets needing to fill the No. 2 spot on their quarterback depth chart.

Here are seven signal-callers New York could target to serve as Wilson’s backup in 2022.

Andy Dalton

Dalton is nothing close to the player he once was with the Bengals at this point in his career, but he still has value as a backup who has been there and done that. Dalton started six games for the Bears in 2021 and threw for 1,515 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Tyrod Taylor

Taylor was playing well with the Texans before he suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him for an extended period of time. The veteran was granted a second chance as Houston’s starter upon returning in Week 13, but was ultimately benched in favor of Davis Mills, who showed promise during his absence. Nonetheless, Taylor’s experience makes him a viable backup candidate for the Jets.

Colt McCoy

McCoy went 2-1 as a starter in place of an injured Kyler Murray with the Cardinals in 2021, throwing for 740 yards and three touchdowns. The 35-year-old has suited up for five different teams and could be the kind of mentor Wilson needs.

Jacoby Brissett

Brissett has 37 career starts under his belt, five of which came with the Dolphins in 2021. The 29-year-old helped Miami to a pair of wins with 1,283 passing yards and five touchdowns to four interceptions. He’s suited up for two different AFC East teams, which could add to his value.

Chase Daniel

Daniel is a career backup who most recently served as Justin Herbert’s mentor with the Chargers. He didn’t attempt a pass in 2021, but has enough experience to be a valuable tool for Wilson.

Brandon Allen

Allen has thrown for 1,589 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 career games (nine starts). Those numbers don’t scream top-end backup, but Allen has shown enough to catch on as a viable No. 2 outside of Cincinnati.

A.J. McCarron

It’s tough to say what McCarron is at this point in his career. He didn’t attempt a pass with the Falcons in 2021 and hasn’t attempted more than 40 since all the way back in 2015. There is a reason the Alabama product keeps catching on with teams, though. He has the reputation as a smart football mind who can help a quarterback room whether he sees the field or not. He shouldn’t be at the top of the Jets’ list, but he wouldn’t be a bad alternative if they miss on their other top options.

