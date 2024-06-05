7 Arsenal pre-season youth friendlies confirmed + ticket details

Arsenal have confirmed their pre-season schedule for the u21s, including games against Boreham Wood, Rapid Vienna, and Stoke City.

Amario Cozier-Duberry and Mehmet Ali with the Arsenal u21s (Photo via Cozier-Duberry on Instagram)

With the 2023/24 campaign at an end and the summer now underway, Arsenal have organised and confirmed a number of academy pre-season fixtures.

The Arsenal u21s will kick things off with the traditional game against Boreham Wood at Meadow Park, followed by an away game against Enfield Town.

The team will then travel to Slovakia and face Rapid Vienna, followed by Bishops Stortford away, Lincoln City away, and concluding with a home game behind closed doors against Stoke City u21s.

Ethan Nwaneri celebrates a goal vs Chelsea u21s (Photo via Arsenal.com)

Below is the full schedule with times in BST, along with links to tickets where available. Tickets for the Rapid Vienna fixture will be sold on the day.

Saturday, July 13th, 15:00 – Boreham Wood (A) – Tickets

Tuesday, July 16th, 19:45 – Enfield Town (A) – Tickets

Saturday, July 27th, TBC – Rapid Vienna (N) – Tickets available on the gate

Wednesday, July 31st, 19:45 – Bishop’s Stortford (A) – Tickets not yet available

Saturday, August 3rd, 15:00 – Lincoln City (A) – Tickets not yet available

Saturday, August 10th, 15:00 – Stoke City u21s (H) – Behind closed doors

Chido Obi-Martin celebrates a goal for the Arsenal u18s (Photo via Arsenal.com)

Hendon Football Club have also announced a game against an Arsenal XI, which will presumably be the u18s, given it hasn’t been included in the u21 schedule.