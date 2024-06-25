7 Arsenal internationals now in Euro 2024 last-16

David Raya and Jorginho made starts for their countries on Monday, with Spain and Italy both qualifying for the last-16 of Euro 2024.

MADRID, SPAIN: David Raya in action during a Spain training session at Ciudad del Futbol de Las Rozas on June 01, 2024. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The final games of Euro 2024’s Group B took place on Monday night, with Spain facing Albania and Italy taking on Croatia.

Spain had already guaranteed top spot in their group, and Arsenal’s David Raya was given an opportunity to impress against Albania ahead of usual starter Unai Simon.

The Gunners goalkeeper did just that, making four saves to prevent 0.84 expected goals and keep a clean sheet. He also completed 84% of his passes, including 100% of his short passes.

Spain won the match 1-0, ensuring they’ll enter the knockout stages with a perfect three wins from three games.

DORTMUND, GERMANY: Jorginho of Italy runs with the ball during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Italy and Albania at Football Stadium Dortmund on June 15, 2024. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images for FIGC)

Things weren’t so straightforward for Jorginho and Italy against Croatia.

Despite a strong individual display from the Arsenal midfielder, who completed 95% of his 77 attempted passes and made four tackles, Croatia took the lead in the 55th minute via Luka Modric.

Italy’s tournament was in the balance, with Croatia set to replace them as Group B’s runner-up. But Mattia Zaccagni scored a 98th-minute equaliser to reclaim that runner-up spot and send his team through at Croatia’s expense.

That result guaranteed that England and France have also qualified for the last-16, as four points will be enough if either of them finish third in their group.

Which Arsenal players have qualified for the Euro 2024 knockouts?

MUNICH, GERMANY: Kai Havertz of Germany celebrates scoring his team’s third goal from the penalty-spot during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Germany and Scotland at Munich Football Arena on June 14, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Kai Havertz (Germany), David Raya (Spain), Jorginho (Italy), Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and Aaron Ramsdale (England), and William Saliba (France) have all mathematically qualified for the knockout stages.

At the time of writing, Leandro Trossard (Belgium) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) are still not guaranteed progression, and the two teams face each other on Wednesday night.