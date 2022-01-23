7 Alabama players selected in latest 4-round 2022 NFL mock draft

Though the NFL playoffs are still ongoing, fans of many teams have turned their focus to the upcoming 2022 draft. Wether it be filling a team-need or selecting the best player available, the top collegiate talent will land with teams from all across the league.

Alabama players are a staple in the annual draft, especially in the early rounds.

Pro Football Network recently released their latest four-round 2022 NFL mock draft, which features seven total former Crimson Tide stars from both sides of the ball.

Some join struggling teams on the first night of the draft, while others may be joining an established contender.

Here’s where they are projected to land.

Rd.1, No. 1 OVR - Jacksonville Jaguars: Evan Neal (OT)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 04: Evan Neal #73 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a touchdown by the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second quarter of the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Rd. 1, No. 18 OVR - New Orleans Saints: Jameson Williams (WR)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 04: Jameson Williams #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game against the at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Rd. 2, No. 36 OVR - New York Giants: Christian Harris (LB)

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) pressures Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) during the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

College Football Playoffs Alabama Vs Cincinnati

Rd. 2, No. 53 OVR - Las Vegas Raiders: Phidarian Mathis (DL)

Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) celebrates a stop against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Rd. 3, No 84 OVR - Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalyn Armour-Davis (CB)

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rd. 3, No. 97 OVR - Pittsburgh Steelers: John Metchie III

AUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 27: John Metchie III #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide scores in the fourth overtime to defeat that Auburn Tigers 24-22 at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Rd. 4, No. 123 OVR - Las Vegas Raiders: Brian Robinson Jr. (RB)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 04: Brian Robinson Jr. #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide carries the ball in the first quarter of the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

