7 Alabama players selected in latest 3-round NFL mock draft

Even with the NFL playoffs in full swing, the 2022 NFL draft is still front and center on the headlines. Since Nick Saban took over the Crimson Tide, Alabama has dominated the NFL draft and 2022 will not be any different.

The Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl practices will be beginning soon and players from all around the country will be competing in front of NFL scouts from every franchise.

Earlier today Draft Wire released its updated three-round 2022 NFL draft projections and the Crimson Tide is well represented. In this mock draft, Alabama is projected to have seven players selected within the first 96 picks.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Alabama OT Evan Neal

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Alabama WR Jameson Williams

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JANUARY 10: Jameson Williams #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts in the first quarter of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

36. New York Giants | Alabama LB Christian Harris

Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) pressures Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) during the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]

College Football Playoffs Alabama Vs Cincinnati

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) | Alabama WR John Metchie III

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) gets loose on a pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

68. Houston Texans | Alabama CB Josh Jobe

STARKVILLE, MISSISSIPPI – OCTOBER 16: Defensive back Josh Jobe #28 of the Alabama Crimson Tide intercepts a pass intended for wide receiver Makai Polk #10 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter of play at Davis Wade Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

77. Minnesota Vikings | Alabama DL Phidarian Mathis

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) celebrates after helping make a tackle for a loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

95. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Alabama EDGE Christopher Allen

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes wrapped up by Christopher Allen #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

