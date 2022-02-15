7 Alabama players featured in latest 2022 NFL mock draft

The 2021 Crimson Tide football team made it all the way to the national championship game, but fell short to the Georgia Bulldogs. Nick Saban’s squad this past season was loaded with future NFL talent, which is not out of the ordinary.

In fact, the latest 2022 NFL mock draft by Chad Reuter, of NFL.com, predicts that seven former Crimson Tide players will be drafted within the first three rounds.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the 2022 NFL draft trends to see how former Alabama players are impacted and their projected landing spots.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Evan Neal (OT)

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

22. Las Vegas Raiders - Jameson Williams (WR)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 04: Jameson Williams #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game against the at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

78. Cleveland Browns - Christian Harris (LB)

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) reacts during the first quarter after the game in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

79. Los Angeles Chargers - Christopher Allen (EDGE)

Christopher Allen

Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen (4) pressures Southern Miss quarterback Jack Abraham (15) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday September 21, 2019.

82. Indianapolis Colts - John Metchie III (WR)

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie III (8) runs with the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

89. Buffalo Bills - Phidarian Mathis (DL)

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Phidarian Mathis #48 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates following the College Football Playoff National Championship game win over the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

98. New Orleans Saints - Brian Robinson Jr. (RB)

Nov 20, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) carries the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

1

1