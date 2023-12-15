7 Alabama commits to participate in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game

The Alabama football program is annually represented at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. This year will be no different. Seven Alabama commits will suit up for Team Alabama in this year’s classic.

The seven Alabama commits that made the roster are Saraland wide receiver Ryan Williams, Clay-Chalkville cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe, Brookwood offensive lineman William Sanders, Gadsden City safety Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., Central-Phenix City defensive lineman Isaia Faga, Ramsay linebacker Quinton “QB” Reese, and A.H. Parker defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman.

Several other Alabama targets that will be a part of the game are Tuscaloosa County running back Kevin Riley, Foley wide receiver Perry Thompson, Meridian (MS) running back Daniel Hill, and Houston (MS) defensive lineman William Echoles.

Saraland’s Ryan Williams (1) scores a touchdown against Clay-Chalkville during the AHSAA Class 6A football state championship game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday December 8, 2023.

This all-star game typically features some of the top talent in the south. Specifically, the Magnolia and Yellowhammer states. It always seems to be an interesting game between the two states. This year should be no exception.

I think it is safe to say that the Crimson Tide will be well-represented on both sides of the ball Saturday, Dec. 16th. The game will be played at Southern Mississippi’s M.M. Roberts Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding Alabama football recruiting news.

