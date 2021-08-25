7 AFC East stories from last week for Bills fans to know

Here are the latest happenings from around the AFC East for Buffalo Bills fans to know involving the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets:

Miami Dolphins

Bills wide receiver Robert Foster. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Former Bills WR cut in Miami

Former Bills receiver Robert Foster officially did not make it on the Dolphins' 53-man roster. During Miami's latest roster cuts, Foster was among them.

New York Jets

Jets defensive end Carl Lawson. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive ends go down for season

In a span of a few days, the Jets lost a couple of pass rushers. Among them was Carl Lawson, the team's top free-agent signee this offseason. Per Jets Wire, Lawson ruptured his Achilles. His year is done. In an even crazier circumstance, a rare blood disorder will end defensive end Vinny Curry's season as well.

New York Jets

Jets middle linebacker Jarrad Davis. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

LB to miss several weeks

The beats didn't stop there for the Jets. Also in the last week, starting linebacker Jarrad Davis suffered an ankle injury. He'll be back by Week 6, per Jets Wire.

New York Jets

Bills tight end Tyler Kroft, Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Kroft could be impact-maker

Former Bills tight end Tyler Kroft signed with the Jets this offseason. He might also become their starting tight end. After underwhelming with the Bills, Kroft's preseason has gone well which has included a two-touchdown game just last week. When Buffalo faces New York, Kroft might have a shot at some revenge.

New England Patriots

Sep 13, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates with offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Two injured at practice Wednesday

No updates just yet, but to start, the Patriots lost two key players due to injury on Wednesday. During practice, wide receiver Nelson Agholor and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn were hurt and left practice, per Patriots Wire. We'll update those injuries at a later date when information becomes available.

New England Patriots

Patriots running back Sony Michel, Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots trade

A rare NFL trade: Sony Michel is no longer with the Patriots. New England traded him this week to the Los Angeles Rams. The former first-round pick only fetched the Pats a couple of late-round picks that might turn into a fourth rounder.

New England Patriots

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Newton frustrations?

The Bills had their own COVID-19 problems this week and have several players on a five-day reentry window. Cam Newton is on the same list with the Pats. Over the weekend, the Patriots QB attended a social event and made sure to follow protocols and get tested before and after. However, he did so via private company and not with one approved by the NFL so he had to sit down a few days. Also involved in that, via Patriots Wire, its been reported the Pats are "frustrated" with him currently. Rookie first-round pick Mac Jones is taking first-team reps with Newton sidelined. Certainly something to now monitor.

