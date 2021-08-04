7 AFC East stories from last week for Bills fans to know

Here are the latest happenings from around the AFC East for Buffalo Bills fans to know involving the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets:

New York Jets

Matt Ammendola (9) kicks a field goal. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

New kicker with Jets

Matt Ammendola is the newest kicker for the New York Jets. Per Jets Wire, shaky incumbent Sam Ficken was released and claimed by the Titans over the weekend. Ammendola replaces Ficken and will compete with another unproven place kicker, Chris Naggar, in training camp and the preseason. Ammendola was a 2020 undrafted rookie while Naggar was a UDFA of the Jets this offseason. The Jets have struggled with their kicking in recent years.

New York Jets

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson signs, still has inside track

No. 2 overall pick, quarterback Zach Wilson, finally signed with the Jets last week. He was the last first-round pick to sign their rookie contract and he did so after the first day of training camp. He missed some brief time while getting his deal done. But as expected, Wilson has a good look to be the Day 1 starter in New York still. Per Jets Wire, head coach Robert Saleh:

“Call it the inside lane... It's his to lose."

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

WR returns from injury

The Dolphins activated a familiar face off of the PUP list this week. Wide receiver DeVante Parker is back in action.

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post]

COVID-19 cases

The Dolphins tight end room had the COVID-19 virus go through it. According to Dolphins Wire, three are on the Reserve/COVID list now. The three players placed on the designation include starter Mike Gesicki, along with Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen.

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard.Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Latest on Xavien Howard

Top Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard reported to training camp but is on the sideline with an ankle issue... and he still wants a new contract. Via Dolphins Wire, the latest is that Howard asked the Dolphins to shift future money to 2021. A separate report said the Dolphins are willing to add incentives to his contract. The saga continues nonetheless.

New England Patriots

Henry Anderson #94 of the New England Patriots. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Two notable injuries

Henry Anderson is not a fan favorite of Bills Mafia. The former Jet-turned-Patriot has had some dirty plays vs. the Bills. Now in New England, his training camp has hit a road block. He was injured on Tuesday. Per Patriots Wire, he has an upper body injury and left practice and did not return. His timetable for is unknown. Another recognizable name is quarterback Jarrett Stidham. With Cam Newton and Mac Jones in the fold, Stidham is presumed to be a potential backup QB candidate with the Pats. However, that's even in question because he's going to "miss a little time," per New England coach Bill Belichick, with a shoulder/ back issue.

New England Patriots

Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry/ Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

N'Keal will play

Underperforming so far in his career as a first-round pick, N'Keal Harry requested a trade from the Pats. The wideout hasn't gotten that yet... and in an interesting turn, he still said he would play for the team in 2021 if it doesn't happen. That's not exactly boldest stance. “Because I just feel like I can really help this team win,” Harry said last week. “And I feel like I can have a big role within this team.”

