'7,600 is a joke,' Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle reacts to 11-inning win vs. Longhorns

June 1, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; The Texas A&M Aggies celebrate a 4-2 win against the Texas Longhorns during the second round in the NCAA baseball College Station Regional at Olsen Field College Station. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team earned a 4-2 victory in 11 innings versus Texas on Saturday night at Blue Bell Park to advance to the Bryan-College Station Regional Final on Sunday evening.

After the game, coach Jim Schlossnagle spoke to the media.

"It was just an incredible ballgame. I thought that Lebarron Johnson and Gage Bane were awesome! And Prager was outstanding, Aschenbeck was great," Schlossnagle said. "I thought that we got a lot of really good swings on them. Teddy in particular, it's crazy to see how dumb baseball is. The guy destroys two balls to center field and then the one that gives us the lead is a swinging bunt that hits the base. I thought both teams played great. "And I hope whoever's in charge of the attendance numbers can do my taxes because 7,600 is a joke."

Based on Schlossnagle's recent interview with ESPN, Saturday's attendance is likely a sign of what's to come in Aggieland.

