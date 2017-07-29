7/28/17: MLB.com FastCast
Mike Moustakas and the Royals win again, the Tribe extend their own streak, plus the Dodgers come back to beat the Giants
Mike Moustakas and the Royals win again, the Tribe extend their own streak, plus the Dodgers come back to beat the Giants
Kits: His speech was the sanest thing I have heard come from the Capital in a very very long time. I am an Independent that was raised Democrat. I often disagree with his stance on issues, but I have deep respect for the man. To come out of 7 years as a POW, survive torture, and go on to serve his state and country with a backbone (a lot of the time at least).
255