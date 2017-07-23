7/22/17: MLB.com FastCast

JAL: This place is sacred to all 3 Abrahamic faith traditions; Muslim; Jewish, and Christian. And Muslims' fears that Israel wants it for their own religious and national purposes are, unfortunately, well grounded. Tel Aviv wants to wrest control of it back for Israel, because in Jewish religious traditions, the building of the 3rd Temple will herald the beginning of the Messianic age. Israeli Prime Minister knew that the optics of the metal detectors and forbidding anyone under 50 to worship at Al Aqsa would be horrific; but in his characteristic hubris, he just didn't give a damn. Through these actions, he may well have lit the flames for yet another intifada; then, he will use this violence as "the justification" to tighten down the screws against Palestinians even more than they are already. I weep for all those dead and wounded, Jewish, Muslim, and Christian, and those who will die, and be wounded, on all sides; this is an absolute tragedy which could have been averted. A violent response to these strictures for worshiping at Al Aqsa was precisely the outcome Netanyahu, and the Israeli government wanted to happen.