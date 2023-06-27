'7-11 opening soon': Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith calls Jaxon Smith-Njigba 'pretty good'

Geno Smith seems to be beginning to get a feel for the Seattle Seahawks' newest wide receiver.

In a video posted on the team's Twitter account Tuesday, Smith, the Seahawks' quarterback, was seen running through routes with former Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was selected with the No. 20 pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

After a touchdown catch by Smith-Njigba, Smith seemed impressed.

"How you like that?" Smith said, celebrating with his teammates. "That was nice, right? He's good. That's our first-round pick right there. He's pretty good."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While the Seahawks may see "7-11 opening soon," Ohio State fans saw Smith-Njigba find the end zone multiple times throughout his collegiate career.

From 2020-22, Smith-Njigba caught 110 passes for 1,698 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, including nine during the 2021 campaign where he led the team in both receptions and receiving yards.

Smith-Njigba was limited to three games his junior year with a lingering hamstring injury, catching only five passes for 43 yards.

Smith-Njigba was the first receiver selected in the 2023 NFL draft, and was the third Buckeye receiver to be selected in the first round of the draft in two years along with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba holds a jersey after being chosen by the Seattle Seahawks with the 20th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

After a preseason slate against the Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks will open the 2023 season at home against the Los Angeles Rams Sept. 10.

Advertisement

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith impressed by Jaxon Smith-Njigba