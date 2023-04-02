6x WNBA All-Star Becky Hammon inducted into 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame

The Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 2023 induction class. Becky Hammon made the list. Hammon is a six-time WNBA All-Star, two-time All-WNBA first team member, the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year and first rookie coach to win a WNBA title when she led the Las Vegas Aces to their 2022 championship which was also a first in league history and the first sports professional championship for the city of Las Vegas.

Hammon made history with the San Antonio Spurs when she became the first-ever female assistant coach in the NBA. She coached under Gregg Popovich for eight seasons. Popovich is the NBA’s all-time winningest coach with more than 1,360 wins with the Spurs, who is also being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023.

Popovich has always championed Hammon and lauded her basketball knowledge. He even spoke to the Aces during their championship run.

Enshrinement weekend will start at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut on Friday, Aug. 11, which is home to the Connecticut Sun of the WNBA. Ironically the Sun are the team the Aces beat to secure their first WNBA championship. The tip-off festivities will kick off with an awards gala, the Class of 2023 jacket, ring presentation and the annual Hall of Fame Awards.

The Class of 2023 will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 12 in Springfield’s historic Symphony Hall in Massachusetts.

A 6x #WNBA All-Star, 2x All-WNBA First Team, and the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year that lead the @LVAces to their first franchise championship Congratulations @BeckyHammon on being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame 🎉 pic.twitter.com/hVDQXur0Fy — WNBA (@WNBA) April 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire