6th annual Valley Girls Junior Open Golf Tournament tees off this weekend

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– The 6th annual Valley Girls Junior Open Golf Tournament will be teeing off on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. at Botetourt County Golf and Swim starting at 7:30 a.m.

25 girls from Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and other states across the East Coast, including Don Holliday scholarship winner Taylor Davis, will be going head to head on the green.

This tournament is the brainchild of John Griffith, who passed away during the winter. Organizers say this year will be special as they look to carry on his legacy.

“There was definitely a void that we had to fill, John and I pretty much ran everything over the years past,” said XYZ. “So he did much work for the organization. Over, the past five years, we’ve been able to raise money and award over $25,000 in scholarships. We want to keep it going for him and his wife and their memory.”

