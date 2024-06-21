€6m goal machine is “great investment” for Chelsea according to top Spanish writer

At this stage of the summer, it often feels like we’re reporting on the same transfer stories over and over again.

Progress is often slow in these big deals, and that’s especially true at the moment, while the European Championship is on. Teams are working in the background, but it really limits how much can happen.

So it’s nice to get a juicy new name thrown into the mix to spice things up, and that’s just what’s happened this morning with well known Spanish journalist Guillem Balague. He’s not normally one for a transfer rumour, but that just makes us believe him more when he does have information.

This morning he has Tweeted that Chelsea “have asked about” Barcelona youngster Marc Guiu.

Balague himself admits this may not be a signing for the first team – Guiu is available for just €6m because of a release clause in his contract, and Chelsea could buy him, loan him and sell him on one day if he doesn’t prove to be first team level:

“Great investment, cannot go wrong as his value will increase either at Chelsea or by selling him eventually,” Balague puts up.

Fitting into the wider picture

Chelsea have been working hard again this summer to accumulate South American talent, and Guiu would fit into the same bracket as some of those investments, The advantage of him coming so cheap is that it would be simple to make money on him in the long run – although that price gives the youngster good leverage in contract talks.

This is only the first stage of this deal and we expect hot competition at that price. Guiu may also see his future at Barcelona after a bright start to his career there, scoring his first La Liga and Champions League goals for the club last season.