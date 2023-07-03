69 days till Patriots season opener: Every player to wear No. 69 for New England
With another week in the books, the New England Patriots are 69 days away from their regular season opener against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles on September 10.
We’re counting down the days until kickoff by listing every Patriots player that has ever worn the No. 69 jersey number.
There have only been eight for New England with second-year offensive guard Cole Strange donning the number currently. The 2022 NFL first-round draft pick is expected to help fortify an offensive line group that imploded last season, along with the rest of the Patriots’ offense.
Two-time Super Bowl champion Shaq Mason is another former Patriot that wore No. 69 and made a major impact for the team. With those two players in mind, let’s take a look at every player that has ever worn No. 69 throughout New England’s franchise history.
G Cole Strange: 2022-2023
G Shaq Mason: 2015-2021
DE Alex Silvestro: 2011
G Quinn Ojinnaka: 2010
C Ryan Wendell: 2009
G Ross Tucker: 2005
OL Eugene Chung: 1992-1994
DL Julius Adams: 1971-1987
