69 days till Patriots season opener: Every player to wear No. 69 for New England

With another week in the books, the New England Patriots are 69 days away from their regular season opener against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles on September 10.

We’re counting down the days until kickoff by listing every Patriots player that has ever worn the No. 69 jersey number.

There have only been eight for New England with second-year offensive guard Cole Strange donning the number currently. The 2022 NFL first-round draft pick is expected to help fortify an offensive line group that imploded last season, along with the rest of the Patriots’ offense.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Two-time Super Bowl champion Shaq Mason is another former Patriot that wore No. 69 and made a major impact for the team. With those two players in mind, let’s take a look at every player that has ever worn No. 69 throughout New England’s franchise history.

G Cole Strange: 2022-2023

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

G Shaq Mason: 2015-2021

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

DE Alex Silvestro: 2011

NFL via Getty Images

G Quinn Ojinnaka: 2010

C Ryan Wendell: 2009

G Ross Tucker: 2005

OL Eugene Chung: 1992-1994

DL Julius Adams: 1971-1987

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire