69 days till Bengals season opener: Every player to wear No. 69 for Cincinnati

There aren’t many players who wore the No. 69 for the Cincinnati Bengals.

But one of the more prominent names in franchise history did — defensive lineman Tim Krumrie.

Krumrie, a 10th-round pick in 1983, was dominant during his era while racking up a First-Team All-Pro nod and two Pro Bowls with 34.5 sacks and 1,018 tackles.

Joining him on the list are a few other names to wear the number at various points in franchise history.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With roughly 69 days until the NFL season opener against the Cleveland Browns, here’s a look at Krumrie and the other Bengals players throughout history to wear the number.

Sherrill Headrick, 1968

Syndication: The Enquirer

Zach Kerr, 2021-2022

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Clinton McDonald, 2010

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Kahlil McKenzie, 2020

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Niles Scott, 2018-2019

Syndication: Cincinnati

Alex Stepanovich, 2007

DeShawn Williams, 2016

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Krumrie, 1983-1994

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire