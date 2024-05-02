68th JORDAN RELAYS: Dunmore eager to compete at first postseason event

Dunmore athletes pushed themselves to the limit and were exhausted in the finish line area at the new Mid Valley Spartan Stadium.

They were spent, and still supporting each other as they took their best shot at reigning Lackawanna Track Conference Division III champion Mid Valley on a sweltering spring afternoon Monday.

Their efforts fell short, but their performances gave plenty of reason for optimism as the high school track and field postseason gets off to a fast start Thursday night. The Bucks are eager to hit the track at Scranton Veterans Memorial Stadium for the 68th Jordan Relays, which start at 5:30 p.m.

“We know Mid Valley is a good team,” Dunmore junior distance runner Tommy Clark said. “This season has been really good for us. We all had some really good results. I don’t know what the relay teams will look like yet. But we are looking forward to it.”

Last season, Dunmore, just as it did in the regular season, gave Mid Valley, which has won four straight Class 2A team titles, a challenge.

The team of Clark, Cory Domiano, Dom DeSando and Conor Toole won the distance medley, and the 400-meter relay team of Domiano, DeSando, Cole Capooci and Josh Malone, who graduated, also picked up a win in Class 2A.

Mid Valley, however, scored 50 points and won two races to hold off the Bucks, who had 43 points.

Several of those athletes returned for Dunmore and had good times against the Spartans in the regular-season finale.

Clark won the 800 in a time of 2 minutes, 3.54 seconds, which is the best among LTC Division III performers this season for the event. Domiano, who battled injuries this season, ran a time of 50.64 in the 400, and he has the best time for that race in the division with a 50.54. DeSando is one of the top sprinters in the 100 and 200, and Cole Fangio, who could contribute at different distances, has the best times in the division in the 110 hurdles (16.34) and the 300 hurdles (41.04).

“I like Jordans because you get to run races that you don’t normally run,” Fangio said. “Every year, we go and have a lot of fun. You get to work as a team, and it is good to see how you come together and work as relay teams.”

Dunmore seeks its first boys title at the Jordan Relays since 1974, when it shared the Class B team title with GAR. The Bucks also won a team championship in 1964.

“Jordan Relays is a really fun event,” Clark said. “All of the schools are there, and the competition is great.”

Valley View is the defending champion in the boys Class 3A event.

Scranton, which had its first season without a loss or tie and won the LTC Division I title, Wallenpaupack, the LTC Division II champion, and Abington Heights should contend for this year’s honors.

Abington Heights, which finished the regular season with its 17th straight LTC Division I title and a dual-meet winning streak of 102, is the favorite to capture the girls Class 3A team title. The Lady Comets have won six straight titles and 14 overall at the Jordan Relays.

Montrose, the LTC Division IV champion, has won two straight Class 2A team titles and four in program history.

68th JORDAN RELAYS

WHEN: Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Scranton Veterans Memorial Stadium.

ORDER OF EVENTS: Distance Medley; 400-meter Relay; 1,200 Medley; 3,200 Relay; 1,600 Medley; 1,600 Relay.

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS: Boys — Valley View (Class 3A); Mid Valley (Class 2A). Girls — Abington Heights (Class 3A); Montrose (Class 2A).