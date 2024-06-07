68 Ventures Bowl date, time announced for 26th annual game

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The date and time have been released for the 26th Annual 68 Ventures Bowl.

Oxford principal Heath Harmon named AHSAA Executive Director

The game will be played on Thursday, Dec. 26, at 8 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus.

LOCATION:

The bowl game will air on ESPN featuring teams from the Sun Belt Conference, Conference USA, or the Mid-American Conference.

The first edition of the game took place on Dec. 22, 1999, when TCU defeated East Carolina 28-14.

Local man describes his jump into Normandy 80 years after grandfather fought in D-Day

Last year, the South Alabama Jaguars got to play in their home stadium after being selected to the 25th Annual 68 Ventures Bowl, taking down Eastern Michigan 59-10.

Here’s the full 2024-’25 bowl season schedule:

(Graphic courtesy of the 68 Ventures Bowl)

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.