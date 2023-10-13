68-Year-Old California Kayaker Rescued From River After Boat Capsizes

A 68-year-old kayaker clinging to a branch after his boat capsized in a secluded area of the Klamath River in Northern California was rescued by sheriff’s deputies and a Cal Fire brigade, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to local media, the kayaker’s wife, who had been following her husband’s progress in a vehicle alongside the river, called authorities for help as the incident unfolded on October 9.

KRCR-TV said the kayaker had been swept downriver after his vessel overturned, and he quickly became hypothermic. He clung onto a submerged branch, but was unable to hoist himself out of the water, the sheriff’s office said.

This footage shows deputies from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office tossing a rope to the kayaker and pulling him out before firefighters from Cal Fire helped transport him to a nearby hospital. Credit: Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful