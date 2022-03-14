68 college basketball teams set for battle in March Madness
March Madness is back, and 68 teams will battle for the top prize in all of college basketball. CBS Sports host Adam Zucker joins CBS News with a preview of the tournament.
Every college basketball team aims to peak in time for the NCAA tournament, but some aren't so fortunate due to injuries or disrupted team chemistry.
The 2022 NCAA basketball tournament is here! It's time to fill out your bracket for March Madness, in PDF form. Download and print here.
There are several men's college basketball teams who might not land the top seeds but could be very dangerous during the NCAA tournament.
Selection Sunday set the 68 NCAA tournament teams. Now it's time to fill out your bracket and win March Madness. USA TODAY Sports has you covered.
A first look at the NCAA tournament bracket and breaking down UCLA and USC's first-round opponents.
The 2022 NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament bracket has been revealed. Here's the full bracket and schedule for the 68-team tournament.
Free Press sports writers make NCAA tournament predictions for March Madness bracket, with the Final Four in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome.
The committee got the top seed line perfect. After that, there were a few notable misses.
It's the third week of March, and you know what that means! Scott Pianowski is here with the 2022 men's tournament bracket in-hand, ready to give you some of the best bets (and a sneaky First Four play) if you want to make some money on college hoops.
The 32-team tournament culminates with the title game at Madison Square Garden on March 31.
The 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament is here! It's time to print your bracket, in PDF form.
The NCAA men's bracket and seedings have been announced – download and use our printable bracket to write down your March Madness predictions.
What will the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Top 25 possibly be on March 14? We make our best guess prediction before the real final regular season poll comes out on Monday morning
The Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball team opens the NCAA Tournament in the East Region. Here are some things to know about North Carolina.
Here’s what Illinois coach Brad Underwood had to say when he was asked about Kansas State’s coaching search
The NCAA Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournament brackets have been revealed. Which teams were seeded too high? Too low? Who was snubbed?
