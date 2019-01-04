67-year-old Pete Carroll compares taking the field at AT&T Stadium to being in a nightclub

Pete Carroll is no stranger to AT&T Stadium.

The Seattle Seahawks coach holds a 2-1 record there in his career heading into their opening-round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yet throughout his time there, Carroll still can’t get used to how his team has to take the field inside Jerry World — which he compared to being inside of a nightclub.

“It’s a real glitzy place,” Carroll said, via the Dallas Morning News. “When you come out of a football locker room ready to play football and then you go into a nightclub, it’s kind of like, ‘We’re in the club. Wait a minute, we got to play ball.’ And then you come back through the club.”

Who knows when the last time the 67-year-old coach was in an actual nightclub.

He does kind of have a point, though. Walking to the field at AT&T Stadium isn’t like any other stadium in the country, as teams have to walk through the Draft Kings Fantasy Sports Lounge — which is essentially a bar underneath the stadium where fans can watch the game — to take the field from their locker room.

Story continues





While it could be weird for players, it provides fans a new and unique way to see their favorite team — or the opposing team — up close. The stadium also offers field-level seating, which places fans directly behind both team benches.

“And then [the fans] are right with you too,” Carroll said, via the Dallas Morning News. “Those people sitting behind you, I don’t know how they see the game. It doesn’t look like they care, they’re having such a good time. But it’s an unusual place.”

It can’t be any more difficult than playing at CenturyLink Field, one of the loudest in the NFL, right?

Pete Carroll described AT&T Stadium as an “unusual place” to play ahead of their playoff game against the Cowboys on Saturday. (Matthew Pearce/Getty Images)

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ticket prices plummet for college football title game

• Steelers’ Brown responds to ex-teammate, calls him ‘Uncle Tom’

• Soaring TV ratings, streaming viewership an NFL bright spot

• Thamel: How Saban’s evolution changed Alabama

