66 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 66 for Chicago

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 66 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 66 has only ever been worn by legendary center/linebacker Clyde “Bulldog” Turner, who was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1966. The number was retired in 1963.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With 66 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 66 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):

Clyde "Bulldog" Turner: 1940-52

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire