The 66: Cape Cod high school football players to watch in Fall 2023

It's the most wonderful time of the year, but this does not include Christmas trees, Santas Claus or reindeers.

Football is back this weekend. Cape Cod high school football returns, and there are some players you want to see on the field this fall. Only three teams (Falmouth, Sandwich, Mashpee) played in the MIAA state tournament last season, and each fell short in their first playoff matchups.

Here are 66 local players who will make a difference for their respective teams this season to make a playoff push.

Harry Ells, Barnstable

Ells looks to make an impact on the offensive and defensive line this season.

Tajardo France makes a reception during Barnstable high football practice.

Tajardo France, Barnstable

France is the do-it-all player for the Red Hawks. He will be lining up at WR, RB, safety and will be returning punts and kickoffs. Last season he finished with 812 yards rushing, 505 yards receiving, 12 total TDs, 46 tackles, one interception (pick six), and two pass breakups (PBU).

Barnstable high quarterback Aiden Kundel.

Aiden Kundel, Barnstable

Kundel will be the starting QB in his senior season for the Red Hawks offense.

Barnstable football preview: Turnovers, big plays and tackling: 3 keys for success for Barnstable High football

Spencer LaValley, Barnstable

LaVelley will be on a defensive line that lost some key seniors from last season.

The pass goes through the hands of Jaden Moore of D-Y defended by Eric Lovell (31) and Chevy Shakespeare (14).

Eric Lovell, Barnstable

The senior defensive back will look to follow up a season where he had three interceptions, 10 pass breakups, 29 tackles, and only allowed three total completed passes the entire year. Eric Lovell will also play at WR as well.

Eric (left) and Andrew Lovell Barnstable high football players.

Andrew Lovell, Barnstable

Eric's twin brother Andrew will also line up at DB and WR alongside him to give teams double trouble.

Chevy Shakespeare of Barnstable high football.

Chevaunie "Chevy" Shakespeare, Barnstable

Chevy will lineup at wide receiver and running back this season for the Red Hawks.

Aiden Crowley, Bourne

Crowley will be blocking for the run-and-pass game on the offensive line.

Bourne Football Preview: Bourne High School football looks to start season off on the right foot in 2023

Caden Doherty, Bourne

Doherty will play on the offensive and defensive lines for the Canalmen.

Cooper Gobeil, Bourne

Gobeil will be one of the Canalmen's offensive weapons at the tight-end spot.

Ty Kelley works on a passing drill as the coaching staff looks on during a Saturday morning early season workout on the school's practice field for the Bourne football squad.

Ty Kelley, Bourne

The senior will be under center for the Canalmen, while also playing safety on defense.

Isaiah Roderick, Bourne

The junior linebacker will help a defense that gave up just under 29 points per game last season.

Aidan Choukri, Cape Tech

The senior will lead the Crusaders offense at QB this season.

Cape Tech football preview: Cape Tech High football looks to the past to help the future

Cape Tech's Damian Cook works through a drill during Wednesday's practice.

Damian Cook, Cape Tech

Cook will be blocking for Choukri up front, and will also be on the D-line.

Cape Tech's Sean Gillette, center, runs down the field with the football during a drill Wednesday afternoon.

Sean Gillette, Cape Tech

Gillette will be one of Chourki's targets all season at WR, and will also be trying to prevent catches at defensive back.

D-Y quarterback Jayden Barber looks for a receiver during practice on Aug. 23, 2023.

Jayden Barber, Dennis-Yarmouth

Barber started at QB for the Dolphins as a sophomore last season. He was named a Cape & Islands League All-Star. He finished the season 184-for-323 for 2,295 yards and 21 TDs and 13 interceptions.

Jake Bohlin of Dennis-Yarmouth lays out to catch a pass as Griffin Fox of Nantucket closes in during a Sept. 30, 2022 game.

Jake Bohlin, Dennis-Yarmouth

Bohlin looks to fill the shoes of Cape & Islands All-Star Jake Arsenault (who led the team in tackles last season) at linebacker, and will also catch passes from Barber at WR.

Dennis-Yarmouth football preview: Confidence and experience: Dennis-Yarmouth football ready to take next step in 2023

AJ Gillespie, Dennis-Yarmouth

Gillespie will play on the offensive and defensive lines.

D-Y receiver Peyton Kellett takes in a pass during an Aug. 21, 2023, practice session.

Peyton Kellett, Dennis-Yarmouth

Kellett was also a Cape & Islands All-Star last season in his sophomore year. He had 47 catches for 652 yards and six TDs over 10 games. Kelley will play WR and DB this season.

Jayden Wetherbee, Dennis-Yarmouth

Wetherbee will join teammate Gillespie on offense and defense.

Falmouth quarterback Tommy Bushy looks for a receiver.

Tommy Bushy, Falmouth

Bushy will start at QB for the first time in his varsity career, replacing Cape & Islands All-Star Aiden North.

Jack Demers, Falmouth

Demers will provide a spark to the defense as a defensive end on a team that graduated six defensive Cape & Islands All-Stars.

Falmouth running back Collin Govoni runs with the ball during a recent football practice.

Collin Govoni, Falmouth

Govoni is the team's only returning Cape & Islands All-Star this year. He ended last season with 891 rushing and two TDs. The running back will also play DB on defense.

Falmouth wide receiver Evan Hauptmann during a recent football practice.

Evan Hauptmann, Falmouth

Last season, Hauptmann stepped into a starting role at DB due to injuries and had two interceptions to show for it. In addition to playing cornerback, he will also line up at WR for Bushy.

Falmouth football preview: Can Falmouth High School football hold onto Cape & Islands League champion crown in 2023?

Connor Lebanc, Falmouth

Lebanc will be on defense at LB, and will also line up behind Bushy at fullback.

Falmouth defensive end Austin Zylinski during a football practice.

Austin Zylinski, Falmouth

Like Lebanc, Austin Zylinski will also play on both sides of the ball at DE and TE.

Kyle DaCosta, Martha's Vineyard

The senior will play at QB for the Vineyarders.

Martha's Vineyard football preview: Martha's Vineyard football enters 2023 with larger coaching staff, increased confidence

Chase Grant, Martha's Vineyard

Grant will play on both sides of the ball in his senior season at DE and OT.

Caden Badger, Mashpee

In his final varsity season, Badger will play this season at DE and TE.

Mashpee receiver Makai Hue takes in a pass during practice.

Makai Hue, Mashpee

The running back and linebacker returns in his senior year after being named a South Shore League All-Star last season. He had 41 carries for 233 yards and 4 TDs, and 12 receptions for 122 yards on offense. For the defense, he finished with 74 tackles, eight tackles for a loss and two sacks.

Mashpee quarterback Dominic Motteodo.

Dominic Matteodo, Mashpee

The junior Matteodo will line up under center for the Falcons this year.

Mashpee running back Ben Squarcia.

Ben Squarcia, Mashpee

Squarcia had 61 carries for 432 yards and six TDs to go along with 10 receptions for 160 yards on offense last year. On defense, he had 66 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception. His performance earned him South Shore League All-Star honors.

Mashpee football preview: Blocking, tackling, discipline, and pass defense to lead Mashpee High football in 2023

Mashpee lineman Lewis Torquato.

Lewis Torquato, Mashpee

Torquato looks to make an impact on the offensive and defensive lines for the Falcons.

Mashpee receiver Logan Wills takes in a throw during a recent practice session.

Logan Wills, Mashpee

Willis will be a running mate in the backfield with Squarcia, and will also play LB on defense.

Thomas Hansen of Cohasset tosses the ball out of bounds as he is brought down by Brian Neves and Mason Zylinski (55) of Mashpee.

Mason Zylinski, Mahspee

Zylinski was a South Shore League All-Star last season for his play at DT and OG.

The Monomoy high football team circles the field at the start of practice lead by Jake Vagenas (right) and Jack McCarty.

Jake McCarty, Monomoy

McCarty will be a key two-way player on offense (WR) and defense (DB) in his senior season.

Reign Stephens talks to his Monomoy coach.

Reign Stephens, Monomoy

Stephens will do a little bit of everything for the Sharks in his senior season.

Monmoy football preview: Jake Vagenas is ready for his last ride with Monomoy football in 2023

Monomoy quarterback Jake Vagenas takes a snap during football practice.

Jake Vagenas, Monomoy

Vagenas will look to step up his senior season under center.

Jedidiah Zimmerman goes through a drill during Monomoy high football practice.

Jedidiah Zimmerman, Monomoy

Zimmerman will be behind Vagenas at FB, and will also be an outside linebacker.

Nantucket quarterback Carlos Aguilar attempts to avoid the tackle by Brady Johnston (12) and Aiden Cuozzo of Mashpee.

Carlos Aguilar, Nantucket

Aguilar will be the starting QB in his final varsity season, and will lineup at DB as well.

Jake Haight, Nantucket

Haight will play out of the wing spot and at DB for the Whalers.

Arann Hanlon, Nantucket

In just his sophomore year, Hanlon will be a key offensive player out of the backfield.

Nantucket football preview: New team, who dis? A sneak peek at Nantucket High School football's 2023 season

Samraj Khatri, Nantucket

Junior Khatri will help an offensive line that lost its only Cape & Islands All-Star (Ian Williams) from a season ago.

Sujal Mali, Nantucket

Mali will be lined up right beside Khatri on the O-line.

Logan Daniels Julian, Nauset

Senior RB and DB Daniels Julian is coming off a Cape & Islands All-Star season, finishing with 65 carries for 976 yards and 10 TDs, and added two receptions for 34 yards for 9 TDs and three two-point conversions for 60 points (team leader).

Sophomore Brendan Peno looks down field while running offense drills recently as Nauset High School's football team took to the gridiron for an early morning practice.

Brendan Peno, Nauset

Peno started at QB for the first time in his varsity career as a sophomore. He went 75 for 138 passing for 1,217 yards and 15 TDs. He also chipped in 62 carries for 221 yards and four TDs on the ground and added six two-point conversion passes. His performance earned him a Cape & Islands All-Star honorable mention.

Nauset football preview: What's next: Nauset High football looks to build on 2022 resurgence

Isaiah Robinson, Nauset

Robinson was a Cape & Islands All-Star and was one of Peno's favorite targets at WR. He will also play DB on defense for the Warriors.

St. John Paul II running back Daniel Cordeiro runs with the ball.

Daniel Cordeiro, St. John Paul II

Cordeiro will play a key role on the Lions' road to success as he plays at RB, WR and OLB this season. Last season he had 45 touches for 420 yards and three TDs in nine games. On defense, he had 50 Tackles, two sacks and a pick. For his career, he has 80 touches for 970 yards and eight TDs, along with 78 Tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and 11 tackles for a loss.

Owen Enright of St. John Paul II attempts to break the tackle by Elijah Carrion of Wareham in this Thursday game in Sandwich.

Owen Enright, St. John Paul II

Owen Enright will be one of quarterback Jack Kalkus' targets this season at receiver and will play free safety in his senior year.

St. John Paul II football preview: Consistency and seniors to lead JPII High football to success in 2023

Maki Gordon, St. John Paul II

Gordon will play on the offensive and defensive line for the Lions in his senior season.

Jack Hyde of St. John Paul II attempts to get between two Wareham players in this Thursday matchup in Sandwich.

Jack Hyde, St. John Paul II

Hyde will be another target for Kalkus on the field and will try to stop receivers at CB on defense.

St. John Paul II quarterback Jack Kalkus takes the snap during practice.

Jack Kalkus, St. John Paul II

Last season, Kalkus started under center for the first time in his varsity career. He looks to lead the offense again in his junior season.

Tanner Dalpe, Sandwich

Dalpe will be a TE on offense and will play at safety as well in his senior year.

Junior Adam Ferreira warms up his arm ahead of a morning practice for the Sandwich High School football team.

Adam Ferreira, Sandwich

Ferreira returns as the starting QB and will lead a new-look offense under new head coach Robert Lomp.

Brady Carroll of Sandwich breaks the tackle by Logan McWilliams of Nauset following the block of Ryan Gill.

Ryan Gill, Sandwich

Senior Gill will be on the O-line protecting Ferreira.

Owen McElroy, Sandwich

McElroy will have big shoes to fill at RB as he replaces Cape & Islands MVP Brady Carroll. He will also play at DB on defense as well.

Jack Mulcahy, Sandwich

Mulcahy will line up behind Ferreira at FB and will play at LB on defense for the Blue Knights in his senior campaign.

Sandwich football preview: New head coach brings over 20 years experience to Sandwich High football

James Niemiec, Sandwich

Niemiec will play a role on both sides of the ball at MLB and OG as a sophomore.

Jack O’Brien, Sandwich

O'Brien will join McElroy in filling the hoes of Carroll on offense, and will also play S in his junior year.

Dillon White of Nauset tips a pass up to his teammate Kieran Handville surrounded by Lincoln Shinn (14) and Brady Carroll of Sandwich.

Lincoln Shinn, Sandwich

Shinn will line up at CB and at DE for the Blue Knights defense.

Steven Trombly, Sandwich

Trombly is another two-way player for the Blue Knights at T and MLB.

Evan Watts, Sandwich

Watts looks to help an offensive line that graduated two Cape & Islands All-Stars.

Upper Cape Tech's quarterback Jeshua Pandiscio, left, looks to pass the ball during a practice drill.

Jeshua Pandiscio, Upper Cape

Pandiscio will be the starting QB in his junior year for the Rams.

Upper Cape football preview: New coach, new energy, new focus: Upper Cape High football ready for 2023

Jeb Nael, Upper Cape

Nael will be on the O-line to protect Pandiscio and will also try to get to opposing QBs on the D-line.

Brody Scott, Upper Cape

Scott will be a target for Pandiscio at receiver and will play DB on defense.

Damian Cook, Upper Cape

Cook will be another key to the protection of Pandiscio.

