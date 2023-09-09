The 66: Cape Cod high school football players to watch in Fall 2023
It's the most wonderful time of the year, but this does not include Christmas trees, Santas Claus or reindeers.
Football is back this weekend. Cape Cod high school football returns, and there are some players you want to see on the field this fall. Only three teams (Falmouth, Sandwich, Mashpee) played in the MIAA state tournament last season, and each fell short in their first playoff matchups.
Here are 66 local players who will make a difference for their respective teams this season to make a playoff push.
Harry Ells, Barnstable
Ells looks to make an impact on the offensive and defensive line this season.
Tajardo France, Barnstable
France is the do-it-all player for the Red Hawks. He will be lining up at WR, RB, safety and will be returning punts and kickoffs. Last season he finished with 812 yards rushing, 505 yards receiving, 12 total TDs, 46 tackles, one interception (pick six), and two pass breakups (PBU).
Aiden Kundel, Barnstable
Kundel will be the starting QB in his senior season for the Red Hawks offense.
Barnstable football preview: Turnovers, big plays and tackling: 3 keys for success for Barnstable High football
Spencer LaValley, Barnstable
LaVelley will be on a defensive line that lost some key seniors from last season.
Eric Lovell, Barnstable
The senior defensive back will look to follow up a season where he had three interceptions, 10 pass breakups, 29 tackles, and only allowed three total completed passes the entire year. Eric Lovell will also play at WR as well.
Andrew Lovell, Barnstable
Eric's twin brother Andrew will also line up at DB and WR alongside him to give teams double trouble.
Chevaunie "Chevy" Shakespeare, Barnstable
Chevy will lineup at wide receiver and running back this season for the Red Hawks.
Aiden Crowley, Bourne
Crowley will be blocking for the run-and-pass game on the offensive line.
Bourne Football Preview: Bourne High School football looks to start season off on the right foot in 2023
Caden Doherty, Bourne
Doherty will play on the offensive and defensive lines for the Canalmen.
Cooper Gobeil, Bourne
Gobeil will be one of the Canalmen's offensive weapons at the tight-end spot.
Ty Kelley, Bourne
The senior will be under center for the Canalmen, while also playing safety on defense.
Isaiah Roderick, Bourne
The junior linebacker will help a defense that gave up just under 29 points per game last season.
Aidan Choukri, Cape Tech
The senior will lead the Crusaders offense at QB this season.
Cape Tech football preview: Cape Tech High football looks to the past to help the future
Damian Cook, Cape Tech
Cook will be blocking for Choukri up front, and will also be on the D-line.
Sean Gillette, Cape Tech
Gillette will be one of Chourki's targets all season at WR, and will also be trying to prevent catches at defensive back.
Jayden Barber, Dennis-Yarmouth
Barber started at QB for the Dolphins as a sophomore last season. He was named a Cape & Islands League All-Star. He finished the season 184-for-323 for 2,295 yards and 21 TDs and 13 interceptions.
Jake Bohlin, Dennis-Yarmouth
Bohlin looks to fill the shoes of Cape & Islands All-Star Jake Arsenault (who led the team in tackles last season) at linebacker, and will also catch passes from Barber at WR.
Dennis-Yarmouth football preview: Confidence and experience: Dennis-Yarmouth football ready to take next step in 2023
AJ Gillespie, Dennis-Yarmouth
Gillespie will play on the offensive and defensive lines.
Peyton Kellett, Dennis-Yarmouth
Kellett was also a Cape & Islands All-Star last season in his sophomore year. He had 47 catches for 652 yards and six TDs over 10 games. Kelley will play WR and DB this season.
Jayden Wetherbee, Dennis-Yarmouth
Wetherbee will join teammate Gillespie on offense and defense.
Tommy Bushy, Falmouth
Bushy will start at QB for the first time in his varsity career, replacing Cape & Islands All-Star Aiden North.
Jack Demers, Falmouth
Demers will provide a spark to the defense as a defensive end on a team that graduated six defensive Cape & Islands All-Stars.
Collin Govoni, Falmouth
Govoni is the team's only returning Cape & Islands All-Star this year. He ended last season with 891 rushing and two TDs. The running back will also play DB on defense.
Evan Hauptmann, Falmouth
Last season, Hauptmann stepped into a starting role at DB due to injuries and had two interceptions to show for it. In addition to playing cornerback, he will also line up at WR for Bushy.
Falmouth football preview: Can Falmouth High School football hold onto Cape & Islands League champion crown in 2023?
Connor Lebanc, Falmouth
Lebanc will be on defense at LB, and will also line up behind Bushy at fullback.
Austin Zylinski, Falmouth
Like Lebanc, Austin Zylinski will also play on both sides of the ball at DE and TE.
Kyle DaCosta, Martha's Vineyard
The senior will play at QB for the Vineyarders.
Martha's Vineyard football preview: Martha's Vineyard football enters 2023 with larger coaching staff, increased confidence
Chase Grant, Martha's Vineyard
Grant will play on both sides of the ball in his senior season at DE and OT.
Caden Badger, Mashpee
In his final varsity season, Badger will play this season at DE and TE.
Makai Hue, Mashpee
The running back and linebacker returns in his senior year after being named a South Shore League All-Star last season. He had 41 carries for 233 yards and 4 TDs, and 12 receptions for 122 yards on offense. For the defense, he finished with 74 tackles, eight tackles for a loss and two sacks.
Dominic Matteodo, Mashpee
The junior Matteodo will line up under center for the Falcons this year.
Ben Squarcia, Mashpee
Squarcia had 61 carries for 432 yards and six TDs to go along with 10 receptions for 160 yards on offense last year. On defense, he had 66 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception. His performance earned him South Shore League All-Star honors.
Mashpee football preview: Blocking, tackling, discipline, and pass defense to lead Mashpee High football in 2023
Lewis Torquato, Mashpee
Torquato looks to make an impact on the offensive and defensive lines for the Falcons.
Logan Wills, Mashpee
Willis will be a running mate in the backfield with Squarcia, and will also play LB on defense.
Mason Zylinski, Mahspee
Zylinski was a South Shore League All-Star last season for his play at DT and OG.
Jake McCarty, Monomoy
McCarty will be a key two-way player on offense (WR) and defense (DB) in his senior season.
Reign Stephens, Monomoy
Stephens will do a little bit of everything for the Sharks in his senior season.
Monmoy football preview: Jake Vagenas is ready for his last ride with Monomoy football in 2023
Jake Vagenas, Monomoy
Vagenas will look to step up his senior season under center.
Jedidiah Zimmerman, Monomoy
Zimmerman will be behind Vagenas at FB, and will also be an outside linebacker.
Carlos Aguilar, Nantucket
Aguilar will be the starting QB in his final varsity season, and will lineup at DB as well.
Jake Haight, Nantucket
Haight will play out of the wing spot and at DB for the Whalers.
Arann Hanlon, Nantucket
In just his sophomore year, Hanlon will be a key offensive player out of the backfield.
Nantucket football preview: New team, who dis? A sneak peek at Nantucket High School football's 2023 season
Samraj Khatri, Nantucket
Junior Khatri will help an offensive line that lost its only Cape & Islands All-Star (Ian Williams) from a season ago.
Sujal Mali, Nantucket
Mali will be lined up right beside Khatri on the O-line.
Logan Daniels Julian, Nauset
Senior RB and DB Daniels Julian is coming off a Cape & Islands All-Star season, finishing with 65 carries for 976 yards and 10 TDs, and added two receptions for 34 yards for 9 TDs and three two-point conversions for 60 points (team leader).
Brendan Peno, Nauset
Peno started at QB for the first time in his varsity career as a sophomore. He went 75 for 138 passing for 1,217 yards and 15 TDs. He also chipped in 62 carries for 221 yards and four TDs on the ground and added six two-point conversion passes. His performance earned him a Cape & Islands All-Star honorable mention.
Nauset football preview: What's next: Nauset High football looks to build on 2022 resurgence
Isaiah Robinson, Nauset
Robinson was a Cape & Islands All-Star and was one of Peno's favorite targets at WR. He will also play DB on defense for the Warriors.
Daniel Cordeiro, St. John Paul II
Cordeiro will play a key role on the Lions' road to success as he plays at RB, WR and OLB this season. Last season he had 45 touches for 420 yards and three TDs in nine games. On defense, he had 50 Tackles, two sacks and a pick. For his career, he has 80 touches for 970 yards and eight TDs, along with 78 Tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and 11 tackles for a loss.
Owen Enright, St. John Paul II
Owen Enright will be one of quarterback Jack Kalkus' targets this season at receiver and will play free safety in his senior year.
St. John Paul II football preview: Consistency and seniors to lead JPII High football to success in 2023
Maki Gordon, St. John Paul II
Gordon will play on the offensive and defensive line for the Lions in his senior season.
Jack Hyde, St. John Paul II
Hyde will be another target for Kalkus on the field and will try to stop receivers at CB on defense.
Jack Kalkus, St. John Paul II
Last season, Kalkus started under center for the first time in his varsity career. He looks to lead the offense again in his junior season.
Tanner Dalpe, Sandwich
Dalpe will be a TE on offense and will play at safety as well in his senior year.
Adam Ferreira, Sandwich
Ferreira returns as the starting QB and will lead a new-look offense under new head coach Robert Lomp.
Ryan Gill, Sandwich
Senior Gill will be on the O-line protecting Ferreira.
Owen McElroy, Sandwich
McElroy will have big shoes to fill at RB as he replaces Cape & Islands MVP Brady Carroll. He will also play at DB on defense as well.
Jack Mulcahy, Sandwich
Mulcahy will line up behind Ferreira at FB and will play at LB on defense for the Blue Knights in his senior campaign.
Sandwich football preview: New head coach brings over 20 years experience to Sandwich High football
James Niemiec, Sandwich
Niemiec will play a role on both sides of the ball at MLB and OG as a sophomore.
Jack O’Brien, Sandwich
O'Brien will join McElroy in filling the hoes of Carroll on offense, and will also play S in his junior year.
Lincoln Shinn, Sandwich
Shinn will line up at CB and at DE for the Blue Knights defense.
Steven Trombly, Sandwich
Trombly is another two-way player for the Blue Knights at T and MLB.
Evan Watts, Sandwich
Watts looks to help an offensive line that graduated two Cape & Islands All-Stars.
Jeshua Pandiscio, Upper Cape
Pandiscio will be the starting QB in his junior year for the Rams.
Upper Cape football preview: New coach, new energy, new focus: Upper Cape High football ready for 2023
Jeb Nael, Upper Cape
Nael will be on the O-line to protect Pandiscio and will also try to get to opposing QBs on the D-line.
Brody Scott, Upper Cape
Scott will be a target for Pandiscio at receiver and will play DB on defense.
Damian Cook, Upper Cape
Cook will be another key to the protection of Pandiscio.
Contact Courtney Jacobs at cjacobs@capecodonline.com. Follow him on Twitter/X: @CJ_Journalist.
Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.
This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: 66 Cape Cod high school football players to watch in 2023