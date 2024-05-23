65th Coca-Cola 600: NASCAR returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway

CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The excitement is building as the NASCAR Cup Series gears up for the 65th running of the Coca-Cola 600.

This iconic race, known for its grueling length and thrilling battles, will take place on Sunday, May 26, at the historic Charlotte Motor Speedway.

A tribute to the armed forces

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, Charlotte Motor Speedway will once again roll out the red carpet for men and women in the U.S. Armed Forces as part of its moving pre-race salute.

Highlighting each of the six branches of service, the patriotic homage will feature aerial support by U.S. Army Blackhawks, Howitzer demonstrations, and performances of God Bless America, God Bless the USA, and Carolina in My Mind by the 82nd Airborne Division Band.

Fans will also get to enjoy a C-17 flyover from the 145th Airwing of the N.C. Air National Guard.

Weekend Schedule

Here’s the 2024 schedule for the Coca-Cola 600 weekend: More here!

Friday, May 24

11:40 AM: ARCA Menards Series Practice

12:40 PM: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying

2 PM: Trams Running

2:05 PM: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Qualifying

3:35 PM: NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

4:05 PM: NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

6 PM: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150

8:10 PM: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Driver Introductions

8:30 PM: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series NC Education Lottery 200

10:30 PM: Hairball Concert (BetMGM Speed Street)

Saturday, May 25

1 PM: NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300

5:05 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Practice

5:50 PM: NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

7:30 PM: Speedway Children’s Charities Hot Laps

8:30 PM: Kameron Marlowe Concert (BetMGM Speed Street)

Sunday, May 26

1 PM: Tim Duggar and Friends Concert (BetMGM Speed Street)

3:30 PM: Matchbox Twenty Pre-Race Concert (Frontstretch – Infield Pre-Race Stage)

6 PM: The main event – NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600!

Longest race on the NASCAR schedule

The Coca-Cola 600 is not your typical NASCAR race. It’s the longest race on the schedule, spanning 600 miles (400 laps) around the 1.5-mile oval track.

Drivers will face challenges like no other, testing their endurance, strategy, and skill.

Driver appearances

From Saturday, May 25 to Sunday, May 26, NASCAR drivers will be signing autographs in the souvenir trailers. Please click here to see the full list of drivers and times.

Tip of the King’s hat

Richard Petty, NASCAR’s undisputed ‘King,’ will be honored during Friday’s STEAM Expo as the season-long celebration of the Petty Family’s 75th year in NASCAR continues.

Twenty-eight one-of-a-kind art installations featuring the likeness of Richard Petty’s iconic cowboy hat are being unveiled, and it’s Charlotte Motor Speedway’s time to shine!

The six-foot tall, 1,000-pound statues will become permanent displays at tracks across the country, and will each feature a uniquely personalized tribute to the Petty legacy.

Tune in

Don’t miss the action! Tune in to FOX Charlotte on Sunday, May 26, at 6 p.m. to witness the drama unfold at the Coca-Cola 600.

Whether you’re a die-hard racing fan or a casual observer, this race promises excitement, drama, and unforgettable moments.

The Coca-Cola 600 is officially sold out! Verified Resale Tickets are available here.

