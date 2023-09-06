65 South Shore high school boys soccer players to watch

Boys high school soccer is back.

Last year, we witnessed Oliver Ames win a Div. 2 state championship (over Hopkinton, 3-2) after only losing one game all season. Meanwhile, Randolph, Plymouth North and Weymouth reached the semifinals in their respective divisions.

Last year there were underclassmen who are now big dogs and leaders of their team. Key returners and unexpected stars will fill the field this fall. Some teams even get All-Scholastic and all-star players back on their roster.

Most teams will hope to make that next step, while others might just be happy with a playoff appearance. No matter the goal, here are the players to watch out for this season.

Note: The only players mentioned are from schools that responded to us in a timely manner.

David Byrne, Abington

A sophomore center back who's tough and aggressive on the field. Head coach Brian Claus said he’s grown into a leader this fall.

Cam Cooper, Abington

A sophomore goalkeeper who impressed his teammates last year. He’s expected to pick up where he left off, even as an underclassman.

Abington's Liam Murtagh and Cohasset's Nate Livermore battle for possession during the first OT of their Round of 16 game against Cohasset in the Division 4 state tournament at Abington High on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Cohasset would win 3-2 in OT.

Liam Murtagh, Abington

A senior striker with an eye for goal and elite passing skills. He’ll be put in a lot of positions to score and possibly have a breakout season.

Michael Folan, Archbishop Williams

The senior captain has returned at center back after being a Catholic Central League All-Star last season. He’ll be a strong backline piece for Archies’ defense.

Antonio Guarino, Archbishop Williams

A returning CCL All-Star, he led the team in assists last season at forward. As he enters his junior year, he’ll be an interesting player to watch in terms of how his game continues to develop.

More: Find all of our high school football coverage to get you ready for 2023 season right here

DJ Tandy, Archbishop Williams

As a freshman, Tandy was the Bishops' leading scorer last season with 13 goals. He’s a sophomore captain now.

Kaedyn Digou, Blue Hills Regional

Blue Hills will have a young team, which makes Digou one of the veterans. He’s expected to be a top defender in the league as a junior. A two-year starter, he'll look to take another leap.

Manny Dominguez, Blue Hills Regional

A returning captain who will look to build the attack from his center-midfielder position. With such a young team, coach Quinn Peters will look for him to be a leader.

Jaxson Norton, Blue Hills Regional

Norton was a starter last year and will be a key defender this season. Vocally and playing-wise he’ll be one of the leaders on the team.

Eamonn Maloney, Braintree

Entering his second year as a starter, the junior will be one of the top defenders for the Wamps.

Braintree's Calum McClorey is held by Bridgwater-Raynham's Tyler Moreira while working through the midfield during first half action of their game against Bridgewater-Raynham at Braintree High on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

Calum McClorey, Braintree

A junior and three-year starter for the Wamps at the forward position. He scored 10 goals last year and will be a big part of their offensive attack.

Kayky Silva, Braintree

A junior who will be a three-year starter, he saw significant playing time last season at center midfield.

Matt De Vito, Canton

A versatile senior who has valuable playing experience. The Bulldogs will only go as far as he takes them.

Nick Ruggeri, Canton

He played every game last year for Canton, and will continue as their starting goalkeeper.

Cardinal Spellman's Caleb Green fights for the ball in a game against Bishop Feehan at Cardinal Spellman High School on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Caleb Green, Cardinal Spellman

A striker, senior captain, and three-year starter for the Cardinals. In 2022 he was a Catholic Central League All-Star and the team's second-leading scorer.

Jesse Ierardi, Cardinal Spellman

After transferring to Spellman nine months ago, he's ready to be one of the best defenders on the team. A rare senior who could take the conference by surprise.

More: 'We don’t care how big your school is': Carver football ready to take on anyone

Koen Poulter, Cardinal Spellman

The Cardinals' starting goalkeeper will have a lot of responsibility on him. Short on experience, but he got the job for a reason.

Abington's Cole Lindo looks to clear the ball away from Cohasset's Nathan Askjaer during first OT action of their Round of 16 game against Cohasset in the Division 4 state tournament at Abington High on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Cohasset would win 3-2 in OT.

Nathan Askjaer, Cohasset

This junior striker was an All-State player for the Skippers in 2022. He’s going to be the main offensive threat for Cohasset as a second-year starter and returning All-Scholastic player.

Ian Linhart, Cohasset

He's the team’s engine in midfield. The senior captain will be a three-year starter. He has the heaviest influence on offense and defense for the Skippers.

Cohasset's Zach Smith leaps out and tries to win the ball from Abington's Cole Lindo during first half action of their Round of 16 game against Abington in the Division 4 state tournament at Abington High on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Cohasset would win 3-2 in OT.

Zach Smith, Cohasset

Smith is a senior with some playoff experience as a striker. The captain will be a three-year starter and will play big on the wing.

Conor Bohan, Duxbury

A senior captain who’s a top defender for the Dragons. He was an EMass All-Star as a junior. “Shutdown defender who can create counter attacks with distribution after winning the ball,” said Duxbury head coach Brian Johnson.

Noah Eggers, Duxbury

A senior captain who plays center midfield. He has the speed and dribbling ability to get past defenders with ease to create scoring opportunities. Johnson considers him the “engine of the team.”

East Bridgewater's Jackson Rix gets a hold of Norwell's Caleb White while they battle for possession during second half action of their Round of 32 game against Norwell in the Division 3 state tournament at the Norwell Clipper Community Complex on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Norwell would go on to win 3-0.

Jackson Rix, East Bridgewater

A three-year starter and senior with playoff experience. He can play in the midfield and at the back, so he can be seen all over the field.

From left, East Bridgewater's Aidan Toomey and West Bridgewater's Ben Fuller go after a loose ball during a game on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

Aidan Toomey, East Bridgewater

Senior center back will be an important piece to winning big games late in the season. He has the playoff experience and is a three-year starter.

Ryan Butzbach, Hanover

A senior captain, he's a proven scorer in the Patriot League.

Hanover's Ben Elliott battles Norwell's William Morse for possession in the midfield during first half action of their non-league clash at Hanover High on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

Ben Elliott, Hanover

A senior captain who can play midfielder or forward for the Hawks. His athleticism is what keeps opponents on their heels.

James Solari, Hanover

After graduating more than 10 seniors last year, it's up to returning players like Solari, a senior captain goalkeeper, to make things happen.

Senior Nick Oravitz, senior Mason Lemieux, and junior Jacob Riker will be the captains for Hingham boys soccer during a scrimmage at practice at Hingham High as they get ready for the upcoming season on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

Mason Lemieux, Hingham

A versatile player who can line up anywhere from center back to striker. He’s a senior captain that opponents should always worry about when he’s on the field.

Nick Oravitz, Hingham

A senior captain who plays center midfield. He’ll fill a key role on both the offensive and defensive side of the field.

Jacob Riker, Hingham

A junior captain who will protect the net for the Harbormen as their goalkeeper.

Senior Kaden Puglia looks to cross the ball while going on the attack during a scrimmage at boys soccer practice at Marshfield High on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Kaden Puglia, Marshfield

After the Rams lost 17 players from last year's team, it’ll been on returning players like Puglia, a captain, to step up to fill the void.

Connor Walsh, Marshfield

Another returner for the Rams, he will play a big role as captain.

Ryan O’Donnell, Milton

A junior captain who will be key on the back line for the Wildcats. After losing nine starters last year, Milton needs all the experience it can get.

Karim Camara, Milton

A senior captain who will play alongside O’Donnell as one of the best defenders on the team.

Norwell #6 Zach Bello and EB #10 Mathias Floeck fight for the ball near the Norwell net. Norwell boys soccer hosted East Bridgewater onMonday October 17, 2022.

Zach Bello, Norwell

Last season he was a South Shore League All-Star. Now the senior will be the anchor of the defense.

Ronan Blake, Norwell

After being hindered by injury last season, the senior captain will look to put up a lot of goals as a midfielder.

Will Morse, Norwell

This senior captain is already committed to UMass-Amherst next year for lacrosse. He will look to lead the front line this season.

Oliver Ames's Luke Churchill steps in front to block the shot of Plymouth North's Jack Corby during second half action of the Division 2 state semifinal game against Plymouth North at Marshfield High School on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Oliver Ames won 2-0.

Luke Churchill, Oliver Ames

Churchill will make a midseason appearance around October, but he’s a returning starter from last year.

Jackson Mercieri, Oliver Ames

He converted from a forward to a defender as a sophomore to help OA win a state title. He’s another guy with playoff experience who’ll play a big role.

Diego Riveira, Oliver Ames

After All-American Casey Milliken chose to leave high school soccer for the MLS Next circuit, it’ll be on guys like Reveira to step up. He was part of that championship team last season as a solid defender.

Pembroke’s Matt McAuliffe looks to go on the attack in first half action of their Patriot League opener against Marshfield at Marshfield High on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Matt McAuliffe, Pembroke

Last year, the senior suffered a knee injury that sidelined him. But his sophomore year he was an Patriot League All-Star. Now McAuliffe is expected to be one of the strongest center midfielders on the South Shore.

Whitman-Hanson goalkeeper Ethan Smith makes the save on Pembroke's Wil McManus, during a game on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

Wil McManus, Pembroke

A senior and four-year varsity player who plays center forward for the Titans. Last season he finished with 13 goals and 6 assists, and he’ll hope to build on that.

Quinn Reilly, Pembroke

Coach Adam Scott calls this senior attacking midfielder "A technically gifted player who projects to have a breakout year from a point-production standpoint." Reilly is a four-year varsity player and returning league all-star.

Eric Godlewski, Plymouth North

The senior captain anchors a veteran backline that will be the strength of the Blue Eagles this season.

Liam Hewins, Plymouth North

Hewins has a ton of experience already as the senior captain gets ready for his final high school soccer season.

Joshua Murray, Plymouth North

A talented offensive player, the junior midfielder will be asked to take on a bigger role in the attack.

Colin Riley-Perec, Plymouth North

Riley Perec is part of a talented backline that will protect a new goaltender this season.

Will Kenney, Plymouth South

The senior can make plays all over the field for the Panthers.

Gabriel Takahashi, Plymouth South

A junior who plays in the midfield, Plymouth South will count on Takahashi to make some big plays for them.

Declan Rogers, Quincy

This captain is a four-year varsity player than can line up all over. He can fill any role needed for the Presidents, but he'll be a defensive midfielder that can kickstart the attack.

Jack Reilly, Quincy

Another captain, Reilly is a vocal leader for the Presidents as a junior.

Randolph's Jonas Norsica kicks the soccer ball past Blackstone Valley Tech's Mason Baldini during a game on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

Jonas Norsica, Randolph

As a sophomore last year he had 23 goals and 7 assists as the Blue Devils advanced to the Div. 4 state semifinals. He was a South Shore League All-Star and a Patriot Ledger/Enterprise All-Scholastic.

Hugo Teixeira, Randolph

Goalkeeper started every year of his high school career up to this point. Last season he posted six shutouts en route to being named a South Shore League All-Star and a Patriot Ledger/Enterprise All-Scholastic.

Rockland's Joao Faria, right, controls the ball as he keeps East Bridgewater's Jackson Rix, left, at bay during boys soccer at Rockland High School, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

João Faria, Rockland

Last year's South Shore League Tobin Division Player of the Year poured in 33 goals to make the program's all-time leader in that department. He was selected as a South Shore League All-Star and was an EMass All-Star, EMSCA All-State and USCA All-Region selection.

Alvaro Alves Correia, Southeastern

A senior captain who anchors the team at midfielder. He'll be a strong player on both sides of the field at all times.

Richard Ferreira, Southeastern

Ferreira has high IQ on the field at midfielder and will be a reliable source of experience. The senior will play right next to Correia.

Michael Martins, Southeastern

He'll be the one to create the majority of chances at the wing position for the team. The senior captain has dribbling skills and speed.

Kyle Grant, Stoughton

After a tough season last fall, Grant heads into his senior season as one of the top guys at midfielder.

East Bridgewater's Jayden Wilson takes a shot on the keeper next to West Bridgewater's Derek Cashman during a game on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

Derek Cashman, West Bridgewater

Senior defender will be leaned on for leadership.

Jamie Sheedy, West Bridgewater

Another senior defender who will be big for WB as a leader and player.

Keeper Bo Carley a senior and captain for the Wildcats.Weymouth Wildcats boys soccer practice on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Bo Carley, Weymouth

First-year starter had a breakout season for the Wildcats as a junior, earning a Bay State Conference All-Star nod. Expect a few shutouts from the senior this fall.

Cam Walty, Weymouth

Junior was the Wildcats' second-leading scorer last year with 8 goals. He’s a center midfielder with a lot of upside.

BC High's Elias Novina, left, and Bruno DeSouza, right, battle for the ball during boys soccer Division 1 playoffs at Weymouth High School, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Both players scored with DeSouza notching the OT winner.

Bruno DeSouza, Weymouth

Senior forward was a revelation last season with 16 goals, including an overtime strike to beat BC High in the playoffs. Bay State Conference All-Star will be the focus of the Wildcats' offense.

Cam Cassidy, Whitman-Hanson

A returning starter who will be one of the better defenders for the Panthers.

Ethan Fostello, Whitman-Hanson

A senior midfielder who has a strong presence at the middle of the field, he will be one of the important returners on the team.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: 65 South Shore high school boys soccer players to watch in 2023