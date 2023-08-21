65 running backs to watch in South Jersey during 2023 high school football season

Haddonfield's Dominic Hahn runs the ball during the football game between Camden and Haddonfield played at Haddonfield Memorial High School on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Wayne Adair, Delsea, Sr., 6-1, 195 – The Courier-Post All-South Jersey First Team and USA TODAY NETWORK All-New Jersey Second Team honoree had a huge impact on both sides of the football for the Group 3 runner-up. He ran 121 times for 1,266 yards and 16 touchdowns, had 10 catches for 155 yards and a score, and made 68 tackles with 22 pass-breakups and 3 interceptions.

Aidan Alessi, Haddon Twp., Sr., 5-11, 180 – Returning two-way starter at wing back and safety. He battled an injury during his junior season but looks ready to take on a lead role as a senior.

KaRon Ali, Pennsauken, So., 5-9, 165 – Ali earned West Jersey Football League Liberty Division Second Team honors as a freshman after rushing 35 times for 297 yards and 5 touchdowns. Has offers from Rutgers, Maryland, Boston College and Pittsburgh.

Reggie Allen, Schalick, Jr., 5-7, 165 – WJFL Horizon First Team running back had 94 attempts for 655 yards and 8 touchdowns as a sophomore. He also snagged 3 passes for 55 yards and a TD and made 32 tackles and a sack on defense.

Judah Anthony, Camden, Sr., 5-10, 175 – Eastside transfer is a versatile offensive weapon that should have a large role with the Panthers. He had 16 carries for 57 yards and 2 scores and 29 receptions for 408 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2022.

Hayden Baker, Cherry Hill West, So., 5-9, 185 – The Lions lost nearly 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground with the graduation of Gary Rowe and Kevin Rorke and the transfer of Derrick Young. Baker, who had 20 attempts for 93 yards and 3 TDs, will look to help fill that hole.

RJ Blount, Collingswood, So., 6-0, 190 – Blount started at corner as a freshman, making 17 tackles. He’s going to be a big part of the backfield as a sophomore.

John Boston, Riverside, Sr., 5-9, 190 – Boston had 126 carries for 815 yards and 9 touchdowns, made 6 catches for 113 yards and even threw for a score last year. He’s also a factor at linebacker. He had 38 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and 2 interceptions.

Obrian Brown, Clearview, Sr., 5-8, 170 – Part of a multi-headed rushing attack that will also feature Sean Ralph.

Roger Brown III, Eastside, Sr., 5-8, 180 – Eastside’s lead back returns after rushing 133 times for 535 yards and 2 TDs. He caught 7 passes for 60 yards and a score too.

Derrick Bryant, Willingboro, Sr., 5-10, 180 – WJFL Liberty First Team tailback had an impressive junior campaign, rushing 166 times for 1,260 yards and 12 TDs. He plays corner too. He had 30 tackles, 4 for loss.

Nehemiah Butler-Mayhew, Highland, Sr., 5-10, 200 – Butler-Mayhew was the No. 2 back for the Tartans last year but still produced, turning 107 attempts into 841 yards and 8 touchdowns. He’s a good pass catcher as well as he snared 13 receptions for 212 yards and 3 scores. He was a WJFL Memorial First Team linebacker too after making 71 tackles, 13 for loss, a sack, 2 interceptions and 7 deflections.

Murad Campfield, Cherokee, Jr., 5-10, 200 – Injuries had Cherokee’s backfield in flux all season. Campfield did well when called upon, rushing 100 times for 516 yards and 3 scores. He had a receiving TD too.

Isiah Carr-Wing, Lower Cape May, Sr., 5-10, 200 – WJFL Royal First Team running back had nearly 900 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns in just five games in 2022. An impact outside linebacker as well.

Charles Clark, Vineland, Jr., 5-9, 175 – Clark ran for 377 yards and 3 touchdowns on 98 attempts as a sophomore. Should see more volume in 2023.

Zahir Cobbins, Delran, Jr., 5-9, 190 – Cobbins became the primary back in the second half of the season and finished with 83 carries for 359 yards and a team-high 4 touchdowns.

Chase Conway, Timber Creek, Jr., 5-8, 175 – Conway averaged a team-best 6.4 yards per attempt in 2022. He had 68 carries for 437 yards and a touchdown. He was a WJFL Memorial Second Team linebacker too with 102 tackles and 2 forced fumbles.

Cohen Cook, Mainland, Sr., 6-1, 205 – Cook, who finished as the Courier-Post’s No. 11 Male Athlete of 2022, excels on every playing surface. On the gridiron, the WJFL United First Team pick had 78 attempts for 524 yards and 9 touchdowns, 13 receptions for 300 yards and 5 scores, and had 26 tackles, 8 for loss, 2 sacks and an interception.

Keros Cooper, Paulsboro, Sr., 5-9, 150 – Pitman transfer was a big play waiting to happen last year. The WJFL Royal First Team pick ran for 301 yards and 4 scores on just 29 attempts and turned 10 catches into 206 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also had 20 tackles and an interception on defense.

Kemun Council, Egg Harbor Twp., Sr., 5-9, 175 – Council ran 86 times for 635 yards and 5 touchdowns and added 8 catches for 59 yards on offense last year. He had 28 tackles, 6 for loss, in the secondary too.

Elijah Dean, Bordentown, Sr., 5-9, 160 – Burlington Township transfer didn’t get much run last year, but two years ago at Bordentown he had three rushing touchdowns. Takes over lead back duties in his return.

Aamir Dunbar, Cedar Creek, So., 5-11, 190 – Dunbar transferred late from St. Augustine last season. He got into two games, rushing 11 times for 53 yards. Downhill running back is already putting up 315 pounds on the bench.

Skye Eppes, Pennsville, Sr., 5-9, 155 – The Eagles’ leader on both offense and defense. He had 135 attempts for 652 yards and 6 scores, caught 24 passes for 261 yards and another TD, and earned WJFL Royal First Team honors at linebacker after recording 42 tackles, 4 for loss.

Zac Fearon, Seneca, Sr., 6-0, 190 – Fearon was outstanding last season as the Golden Eagles soared to the Central Jersey Group 3 final. He had 136 carries for 802 yards and 12 touchdowns, brought in 32 passes for 363 yards and 4 touchdowns and earned Courier-Post All-South Jersey Second Team recognition at defensive back with 115 tackles, 4 for loss, and 5 interceptions, 3 of which he returned to the house. Sacred Heart recruit.

Rashad Floyd II, Pleasantville, Sr., 5-5, 160 – Absegami transfer should give the Pleasantville backfield a boost. He ran 136 times for 580 yards and 2 touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 152 yards and 2 more TDs.

Duke Guenther, Ocean City, Sr., 5-8, 185 – Guenther ran 136 times for 561 yards and 3 scores and had 14 grabs for 76 yards as the Red Raiders’ primary back. He earned WJFL Independence Second Team recognition at defensive back after recording 51 tackles and a forced fumble.

Dominic Hahn, Haddonfield, Sr., 5-11, 185 – WJFL Constitution First Team pick had 100 carries for 548 yards and 6 touchdowns and14 receptions for 126 yards and 3 scores last season. Also a returning starter at corner where he recorded 43 tackles, 2 for loss, an interception. Washington and Lee commit.

James Hall, Sterling, Sr., 5-5, 150 – Returning starter at tailback and safety could get a few snaps at quarterback as well. Will be a focal point of the offense.

Gary Harper III, Bridgeton, Sr., 5-8, 175 – WJFL United Second Team selection had all four Bridgeton touchdowns last season. Harper also starts at safety.

James Hill, Woodstown, Sr., 5-11, 185 –Courier-Post All-South Jersey First Team and USA TODAY NETWORK All-New Jersey Second Team selection is on track for Game 1 after tearing his ACL before the wrestling season last year. He was dominant on the gridiron before that, setting single-season school records for rushing yards (1,636), total touchdowns (21) and points (130). His 312-yard effort against Haddon Heights also broke a school record. He was fantastic at linebacker too with 38 tackles, 8 for loss, 3 sacks and a pair of pick-6’s. Has offers from Stony Brook, New Hampshire and Penn.

Elijah Jennings, Pennsauken, Sr., 5-9, 170 – WJFL Liberty First Team running back had injury issues last season but still ran 82 times for 472 yards and 6 touchdowns. He’s 32 yards from reaching 2,000 for his career. He also had 7 catches for 50 yards. He’ll start at safety too after producing 25 tackles, 6 for loss, a sack and an interception in 2022. Has offers from Pittsburgh, Boston College and Temple among several others.

Je’Von Johnson, Winslow, Sr., 5-9, 180 – Winslow graduated 1,573 of 1,685 rushing yards. The remaining 112 belonged to Johnson, who also scored 2 touchdowns. He’s going to have a lot of opportunities for the Eagles this season.

Charlie Klaus, Haddonfield, Sr., 5-11, 180 – Forms a dynamic 1-2 punch with Dominic Hahn. He had 51 carries for 250 yards and 2 touchdowns, 14 catches for 264 yards and 5 scores, and is plus in the secondary too. He finished with 32 tackles and 2 interceptions.

AJ Kuc, Gloucester Catholic, 6-1, 185 – Kuc was a WJFL Horizon Second Team pick last year after rushing for 566 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Denzel Lee, Cherry Hill East, Jr., 5-10, 180 – Lee ran 49 times for 214 yards and a pair of scores in a crowded backfield last year. He’ll try and take over the lead role this fall.

Jordon Masino, Eastern, Jr., 5-9, 180 – Masino led the Vikings’ ground game last season, rushing 73 times for 413 yards and 3 scores. He also had a pair of receiving scores. He earned WJFL Memorial Second Team honors at defensive back too.

Matt Morad, Paul VI, Sr., 5-11, 190 – WJFL National First Team linebacker last season brings a physical presence to both the offensive and defensive huddles.

Stephen Ordille, Mainland, Sr., 5-9, 180 – Ordille had 74 carries for 617 yards and 9 touchdowns as well as a receiving score on offense last year, and earned WJFL United First Team honors at safety, where the four-year starter produced 64 tackles, 6 for loss, 6 forced fumbles and an interception.

Kevin Pacan, Cherokee, Sr., 5-8, 170 – Pacan, like his teammate Murad Campfield, got a lot of work last season due to injuries. He had 94 attempts for 556 yards and 4 touchdowns and 5 catches for 35 yards and another TD.

Julian Peterson, Winslow, So., 6-1, 185 – Watch out for Peterson, who’s yet to carry the ball in high school but has offers from Penn State, Maryland, Minnesota, West Virginia and Rutgers.

Jared Pew, Salem, Jr., 5-9, 160 – Speed back expected to get a lot of work in the backfield. Is strong in protection too.

Anthony Reagan Jr., Woodbury, Sr., 5-9, 175 – Courier-Post All-South Jersey First Team honoree helped carry the Thundering Herd to the Group 1 state title last year. He had 177 carries for 1,144 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was dynamic in the final eight games of the year, rushing for 1,036 yards and 16 TDs. Howard commit.

Andrew Reynolds, Northern Burlington, Jr., 5-10, 175 – Reynolds got a few carries late last season but will be an option early on this campaign. He’s had a strong summer.

Damian Ricketts, Florence, Jr., 5-8, 185 – Three-year starter was a WJFL Classic First Team pick last season after rushing 101 times for 786 yards and 7 TDs. He also made 34 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble while playing in the secondary.

Remi Rodriguez, Middle Twp., Jr., 5-8, 170 – Rodriguez stepped up as a sophomore, making the WJFL Patriot First Team after turning 168 attempts into 1,026 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Neumann Rojas, Kingsway, Sr., 5-9, 185 – Rojas was beginning to come on toward the end of last season before a high ankle sprain derailed him. He closed the campaign with 129 rushing yards and 2 scores.

Dre Rooks, Atlantic City, Sr., 5-10, 185 – Averaged more than 10 yards per attempt last season, carrying 28 times for 284 yards and 5 TDs. He also caught a scoring pass. Rooks is in line for a big jump in 2023.

Nick Rusinski, Shawnee, Sr., 6-0, 182 – Jack-of-all-trades back had 46 carries for 280 yards and 4 touchdowns and 15 catches for 191 yards last season.

Malachi Sadler, Burlington City, So., 5-10, 150 – Sadler finished his freshman year with 40 carries for 221 yards and 2 touchdowns and 4 catches for 38 yards. Will have a bigger role in 2023.

Giuliano Scavetta, Washington Twp., Sr., 5-9, 190 – Scavetta was a WJFL Continental First Team selection last season. He ran 91 times for 823 yards and 5 touchdowns and caught 4 passes for 110 yards and another TD.

Na’eem Sharp, Millville, Sr., 5-5, 140 – Sharp isn’t the biggest back but his production was massive last year. He ran 199 times for 1,252 yards and 14 touchdowns, including game-winning scores in the South Jersey Group 4 final and the Group 4 regional. He was a WJFL American Second Team pick.

Mekhi Simmons, Bishop Eustace, Jr., 6-0, 170 – The WJFL Horizon Second Team pick has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards each of his first two years. Last season, he ran 210 times for 1,473 yards and 5 scores. He now has 2,538 yards for his career.

Kenny Smith, Hammonton, Jr., 5-10, 175 – USA TODAY NETWORK All-New Jersey First Team selection and the reigning Courier-Post Offensive Player of the Year had 224 carries for a South Jersey-best 1,670 yards, and he ran for 21 touchdowns. He added 7 catches for 81 yards and 2 scores as a receiver. Defensively, Smith had 38 tackles and an interception. Has offers from Monmouth, Stony Brook and New Hampshire.

Ziaire Tate, Glassboro, Sr., 5-10, 175 – Two-way starter at running back and linebacker provides some thump in both spots. Had 35 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown and 33 tackles, 4 for loss.

Roneem Thomas, Williamstown, Jr., 5-8, 170 – Transfer from Georgia is physical and fast and will be a big part of the Williamstown offense this year.

Trey Tinges, Pitman, Jr., 5-8, 160 – Hybrid receiver/running back had 64 carries for 375 yards and 5 TDs and 7 catches for 128 yards and another score in 2022. Earned WJFL Royal Second Team honors at defensive back after registering 32 tackles and 2 interceptions.

Julian Turney, St. Augustine, Jr., 6-1, 230 – Had to sit the first part of last season after transferring from Oakcrest but blew up when he got on the field. The WJFL American First Team selection had 131 attempts for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns in just seven games.

Eddie Walters, Deptford, Sr., 5-10, 185 – Walters didn’t get a lot of chances last year but is expected to see the field a ton both in the backfield and as a linebacker/defensive back hybrid.

Jahcere Ward, Holy Spirit, Jr., 5-10, 225 – Ward found the end zone a lot last season as the WJFL Continental Second Team honoree had 188 attempts for 961 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Demetris Williams, Clayton, Jr., 6-1, 165 – Williams had a great 7-on-7 season this summer and looks ready to contribute in the Clipper backfield. Hamstring injury hampered him most of last year.

Jaleel Williams, Oakcrest, So., 6-2, 225 – Williams led the Falcon rushing attack as a freshman, turning 125 attempts into 641 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Kyle Willis, Cinnaminson, Sr., 5-8, 160 – Willis is a three-year starter for the Pirates. Last year he ran 53 times for 285 yards and 4 touchdowns and caught 8 passes for 83 yards and a score. He also had 24 tackles at free safety.

Montre Wilson, Rancocas Valley, Jr., 6-0, 190 – Wilson had 32 attempts for 200 yards and 2 scores and 5 catches for 56 yards as a sophomore. He’ll rotate in at safety too. He posted 16 tackles.

Kielle Woodard, Cumberland, Sr., 5-10, 170 – Woodard flashed at both running back and receiver last season. He had 29 carries for 192 yards and a score and 9 receptions for 242 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Bryce Wright, Penns Grove, Jr., 6-0, 195 – Wright had a strong sophomore season, rushing 115 times for 666 yards and 5 touchdowns while catching 7 passes for 97 yards and another score. He’s a fixture at outside linebacker too. He finished with 66 tackles, 9 for loss, and a forced fumble.

Jake Zearfoss, Gloucester, Sr., 5-8, 180 – Courier-Post All-South Jersey Second Team selection had a huge year at running back and linebacker as a junior. He had 207 attempts for 1,459 yards and 15 touchdowns, 8 grabs for 57 yards, 66 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception.

