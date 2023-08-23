65 quarterbacks to watch in South Jersey during 2023 high school football season

Salem's Ramaji Bundy hurdles Camden's Braheem Long as Bundy runs the ball during the Battle at the Beach football game played in Ocean City on Friday, August 27, 2021.

It’s time to sling it around South Jersey by taking a look at some of the area’s top signal callers.

Here’s 65 quarterbacks fans should be keeping their eye on during the 2023 high school football season.

Quarterbacks to Watch

Kendall Armstrong IV, Absegami, Jr., 6-2, 190 – Armstrong completed 88-of-179 passes for 1,322 yards, 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in his first year under center. He’s developing under offensive coordinator and former NFL quarterback Joe Callahan.

Ryan Bender, Cherokee, Sr., 6-3, 192 – West Jersey Football League American Division Second Team selection can get the job done with his arm and legs. He was 81-of-129 for 967 yards, 9 touchdowns and 9 picks, and ran 63 times for 264 yards and 6 scores.

Lamar Best, Willingboro, So., 5-11, 170 – WJFL Liberty First Team quarterback as a freshman, Best set the state record for most passing touchdowns by a ninth grader with 23, per South Jersey historian Chuck Langerman. The previous record was 20 by Sparta Pope John XXIII quarterback Sonny Abramson. Best was 93-of-171 for 1,358 yards, 23 TDs and 9 interceptions, and he ran for a pair of scores as he guided the Chimeras to the Central Jersey Group 2 title.

Willingboro's Lamar Best runs the ball during the Central Jersey Group 2 football final playoff game between Willingboro and Gloucester, played at Gloucester High School on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Ronnie Borden, Northern Burlington, Sr., 6-2, 220 – Borden broke his hand in the team’s opener against Shawnee last season and didn’t return until October. He closed the campaign 71-of-143 for 867 yards, 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Jamir Brown, Riverside, Sr., 6-3, 150 – Brown missed his junior campaign with an injury. He’s a dangerous runner at quarterback.

Mahki Brunson, Camden, Jr., 5-9, 170 – Eastside transfer must sit the first 30 days of the season. He was 131-of-233 for 1,746 yards, 15 TDs and 10 interceptions last year, and added 86 carries for 216 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jaythan Candelario will take the reins while Brunson is out.

Ramaji Bundy, Salem, Sr., 5-9, 165 – WJFL Diamond First Team receiver will shift to quarterback to replace four-year starter Jahki Coates. The dynamic Bundy had 26 catches for 684 yards and 7 scores last year. He also plays in the secondary, where he had 6 interceptions and a forced fumble in 2022.

CJ Carter, Deptford, Sr., 6-0, 190 – WJFL Colonial Second Team honoree was 71-of-109 last year for 981 yards, 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He’s a threat on the ground too as he ran 78 times for 271 yards and 4 scores.

Ben Cohen, Cherry Hill East, Sr., 5-11, 185 – Three-year starter was a WJFL Classic First Team pick in 2022. He was 43-of-96 for 701 yards, 8 TDs and 7 interceptions, but was even more dangerous on the ground as he ran 90 times for a team-high 648 yards and 13 scores. He’ll play strong safety as well.

Quarterback Ben Cohen of Cherry Hill East looks upfield as he tries to escape the grasp of Florence's Darien Woody during their West Jersey Football League game at Cherry Hill East on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

DeAngello Conquest, Overbrook, Sr., 6-4, 180 – WJFL Colonial First Team selection was 165-of-269 for 2,487 yards, 24 touchdowns and 7 interceptions last year. The four-year starter is one of five quarterbacks in South Jersey history to have at least 5,000 passing yards through their junior season, joining Timber Creek’s Devin and Donovan Leary, Eastside’s Devin Kargman and Pennsville’s Dylan Cummings, per Langerman. Conquest has thrown for 5,301 yards and 53 TDs in his career. He has a shot to reach No. 2 on South Jersey’s all-time passing yards list, held by Eastside grad Nick Kargman (8,136). Conquest is currently 21st overall. If he hits 8,000 he’d be one of four players to ever reach the number (Devin Leary, Nick and Devin Kargman).

Drew Craig, Hammonton, Jr., 5-8, 150 – Williamstown transfer was 148-of-230 passing for 1,544 yards, 7 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a sophomore.

Logan Dawson, Eastern, Jr., 6-3, 187 – Dawson, who helped the Vikings win a South Jersey Group 4 title on the baseball diamond, is back for his second season as starting quarterback. He was 82-of-168 for 610 yards, 9 touchdowns and 7 picks last fall.

Aiden Davidson, Williamstown, Jr., 6-1, 150 – Davidson got a few reps last season, completing 3-of-4 passes for 18 yards. He takes over the starter job this year. Coachable player that can make plays through the air and on the ground.

Baron Davis, Burlington Twp., Jr., 6-2, 195 – Returning starter was 64-of-143 for 867 yards, 9 touchdowns and 6 interceptions as a sophomore. He also had 46 carries for 60 yards and 2 TDs.

Jordon DeJesus-Gonzalez, Cherry Hill West, Sr., 6-2, 180 – Three-year starter didn’t throw a lot last year, completing 29-of-59 passes for 323 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 picks. He had 52 carries for 57 yards and a score as well. DeJesus-Gonzalez also earned WJFL National First Team defensive back honors.

Tyler Dell, Clearview, Jr., 5-11, 175 – Dual-threat quarterback also starts at linebacker for the Pioneers. He’s not afraid of contact.

Jared Dzierzgowski, Washington Twp., Sr., 6-0, 195 – Three-year starter is an outstanding runner. He had 98 carries for 711 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. He was 28-of-64 passing for 361 yards, 3 scores and 8 interceptions. He also earned WJFL Continental First Team recognition at defensive back with 16 tackles and a pick-6.

Ramello Erickson, Penns Grove, So., 6-0, 180 – Erickson didn’t begin playing football till about a couple years ago but he’s shown rapid development, head coach John Emel said. He’s got a strong arm and can move well too.

Brian Finerghty, Cinnaminson, Sr., 5-9, 190 – Finerghty missed a good chunk of last year with a broken ankle. Finerghty played tailback on his return but will shift to quarterback as a senior. He had 27 carries for 190 yards and 3 scores last fall. He plays strong safety too.

Nazir Flack, Eastside, Sr., 5-10, 175 – Flack came out during the summer and has “taken the bull by the horns,” per head coach Melik Brown. Dual-threat option has “natural arm talent.”

Kristopher Foster, Glassboro, Fr., 6-0, 170 – Quarterbacked the Glassboro Midget program to a TCUFL championship last year. High-IQ signal caller throws a “beautiful ball,” head coach Timmy Breaker said.

John Franchini, Mainland, So., 5-11, 170 – Franchini was thrust into a starting role right before the season kicked off last year, and he delivered all through his freshman year. He was 47-of-86 for 963 yards, 14 touchdowns and 3 picks, helping the Mustangs win a Central 4 crown. He also had a pair of scores on the ground.

Ryan Gambill, St. Augustine, Sr., 6-3, 180 – Gambill split time at quarterback with Rory Friel last season, but he has the job all to himself this fall. He was 51-of-102 passing for 576 yards, 4 TDs and 5 picks. He’s not afraid to run either. He had 33 carries for 75 yards and 3 touchdowns.

St. Augustine's Ryan Gambill runs the ball during the football game between St. Augustine and St. Joseph played at St. Augustine Preparatory School in Richland on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Ian Gannon, Clayton, Sr., 5-9, 165 – Gannon’s first day of training camp last year was his first at quarterback. Now in his second season, he’s going to have more opportunities to both throw and run the ball.

Junior Hans, Wildwood, Sr., 5-11, 190 – Two-year starter at quarterback, four-year starter at safety for Wildwood. He garnered WJFL Horizon First Team recognition last year as the dual-threat QB was 68-of-160 passing for 638 yards, 5 touchdowns and 6 picks and had 83 carries for 275 yards and 5 TDs. On defense he had 30.5 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries and an interception.

Myles Hansford, Bordentown, Sr., 6-2, 185 – Hansford shifts from receiver to quarterback this season. He got in two games behind center last year and won them both. He was 6-of-10 for 124 yards passing. His athleticism will be on full display at his new position. He had 29 catches for 373 yards, 6 carries for 109 yards and 6 total touchdowns as a junior. He was a WJFL Freedom First Team defensive back too with 51 tackles and 4 interceptions. Has an offer from St. Anselm.

Drew Harris, Haddon Heights, Sr., 6-1, 170 – WJFL Constitution First Team selection was 134-of-231 for 2,130 yards, 18 touchdowns and 9 interceptions last year. He’s a threat with his legs too as he ran 76 times for 436 yards and 10 scores. Baseball is Harris’ primary sport though. He’s a George Washington commit on the diamond.

Reilly Hoffacker, Timber Creek, Jr., 6-3, 195 – Hoffacker got some spot duty last year and closed the season 6-of-26 for 57 yards. He’s got a strong arm and is a good decision maker, according to head coach Brian Wright.

Ahmad Jones, Pleasantville, So., 5-10, 160 – WJFL Patriot First Team pick as a freshman. Jones was 52-of-100 for 751 yards, 7 TDs and 4 interceptions.

Zack Kocher, Haddon Twp., Sr., 5-11, 160 – Returning starter in the Hawks’ Wing-T system, Kocher has a strong grasp of the system. Head coach Zac Dayton calls him “pound-for-pound, one of our stronger guys.”

Kyle Kubat, Pitman, Sr., 6-1, 160 – WJFL Royal Second Team honoree was 38-of-96 for 691 yards, 7 touchdowns and 8 interceptions through the air and had 94 carries for 188 yards and 5 scores on the ground.

Connor Leary, Highland, Sr., 6-1, 170 – WJFL Memorial First Team selection was 91-of-136 passing for 1,562 yards, 15 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also had 17 carries for 58 yards and 4 TDs. Has an offer from St. Anselm.

Marcus Lee, Oakcrest, Sr., 5-10, 180 – Returning starter was 68-of-137 for 894 yards, 5 touchdowns and 6 interceptions as a junior. He had 27 rushes for 58 yards and a score too.

Mike Lewis, Triton, Sr., 6-2, 200 – WJFL National Second Team pick was 95-of-159 passing for 1,346 yards, 11 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, and ran 23 times for 104 yards and a TD.

Joe Lyons III, Atlantic City, Sr., 5-9, 175 – Lyons earned WJFL United First Team recognition after completing 118-of-201 passes for 1,738 yards, 17 TDs and 6 picks.

Nick Marco, Rancocas Valley, Sr., 6-0, 190 – Marco takes over quarterback duties from the graduated Jase Deiter, and Marco reminds head coach Garrett Lucas of Deiter. He’s a multi-sport athlete that’s not afraid to put his head down. He finds ways to make plays.

Jax Marshall, Bishop Eustace, So., 6-1, 165 – Returning starter was 33-of-83 for 409 yards, 6 scores and 11 picks last season. He also had 56 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground.

Zach Maxwell, Delsea, Sr., 5-10, 175 – Maxwell injured his shoulder during the sectional semifinals and missed the team’s final three games. However, he still earned WJFL Independence First Team honors. He did most of his damage with his legs as he had 69 attempts for 577 yards and 8 touchdowns. He was 18-of-31 passing for 339 yards, 2 TDs and 4 interceptions.

Delsea's Zach Maxwell throws a pass during the football game between Delsea and Kingsway played at Kingsway Regional High School in Woolwich Township on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Declan McCarthy, Haddonfield, Sr., 6-2, 220 – One of the most physical quarterbacks in South Jersey, McCarthy was a WJFL Constitution Second Team selection last year. He was 90-of-146 for 1,273 yards, 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, and he ran 69 times for 189 yards and 4 scores. McCarthy is a hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker as well. He had 2 sacks as a junior.

Breyson McCracken, Audubon, Jr., 6-4, 200 – McCracken has had the opportunity to learn behind reigning Courier-Post Male Athlete of the Year Scott Lynch the last two years and is ready to take control of the offense. While Lynch was a dual-threat, McCracken is more of a pocket passer.

Robbie McDade, Pennsville, So., 5-9, 150 – McDade got some work as a freshman, going 25-of-52 for 363 yards, 2 scores and 3 picks. He has dual-threat abilities.

Jaelin Mims, Lenape, Sr., 5-11, 180 – Mims looks ready to take the next step this season after completing 87-of-170 passes for 1,093 yards, 9 TDs and an interception a year ago.

Evan Montgomery, Palmyra, Jr., 6-2, 180 – Returning starter had some nice outings for the Panthers last year. He was 13-of-18 for 184 yards and 2 scores in a victory over Cherry Hill East on Sept. 30.

Mike Moritz, Camden Catholic, Jr., 5-10, 160 – Moritz finished 45-of-93 for 563 yards, 4 TDs and 3 picks as a sophomore signal caller. He was also the WJFL Constitution First Team punter.

Jack Mustaro, Gloucester Catholic, Jr., 6-1, 200 – WJFL Horizon First Team selection threw for 1,274 yards and 14 touchdowns and added 3 with his legs.

Nazyr Negron, Pennsauken, Fr., 6-1, 160 – Negron looks ready to take over the starting job as a freshman. His athleticism, coachability and eagerness have stood out during training camp.

Roman Onorato, Paulsboro, Sr., 5-10, 160 – Onorato saw some action last year, completing 2-of-4 passes for 13 yards and rushing 6 times for 39 yards. He’s in control of the attack in 2023.

Joe Papa, Shawnee, Sr., 6-3, 213 – WJFL American First Team honoree had a huge first season under center for Shawnee last year. He was 121-of-201 passing for 1,635 yards, 11 TDs and 7 picks, and ran 151 times for 808 yards and 14 scores.

Shawnee's Joe Papa throws a pass during the football game between Shawnee and Eastside played at Shawnee High School on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Tommy Popoff, Kingsway, Sr., 6-1, 195 – Binghamton recruit on the baseball diamond, the Dragons’ catcher will take over starting quarterback duties this fall. Popoff has a big arm and is mobile too.

Joseph Pritchett, Collingswood, Sr., 6-0, 185 – Pritchett has a “cannon” for an arm, head coach Mike McKeown said. Takes over starting quarterback duties from Tim Search, who broke program records for career passing yards as well as single-season yards and completions.

Hunter Ray, Lower Cape May, Sr., 6-1, 195 – WJFL Royal First Team pick threw for 1,002 yards, 11 TDs and 6 interceptions last year.

Deante Ruffin, Winslow, Jr., 6-2, 215 – Camden transfer must sit the opening 30 days of the season. WJFL Constitution First Team pick last fall, he was 152-of-266 passing for 2,016 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and had 81 carries for 373 yards and 9 scores. Freshman Jalen Parker will fill in until Ruffin returns.

Camden's Deante Ruffin runs the ball during the football game between Camden and Haddonfield played at Haddonfield Memorial High School on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Dom Santiago, Paul VI, Sr., 6-4, 220 – Santiago closed his junior year 55-of-89 passing for 1,023 yards, 10 touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. He’ll get run at defensive end too.

Jake Seibert, Gloucester, Sr., 5-10, 170 – Seibert was 62-of-115 passing for 727 yards, 9 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in 2022. He added 15 carries for 76 yards and 4 scores on the ground.

Kenai Simmons, Schalick, Jr., 5-9, 170 – WJFL Horizon First Team honoree at running back shifts to quarterback this fall. Simmons had a huge sophomore season, rushing 140 times for 1,225 yards and 20 touchdowns. He added 7 catches for 215 yards and 3 TDs. He’s a starter at corner too, where he produced 43 tackles and 3 interceptions.

Sean Simmons, Gateway, Sr., 5-11, 180 – Simmons started a couple games in 2022 before injury. He’s a hard-nosed player that doubles as the team’s middle linebacker.

Ayden Shansey, Burlington City, Sr., 6-3, 175 – WJFL Freedom First Team honoree had a big junior campaign. He was 104-of-196 for 2,007 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and rushed 88 times for 526 yards and 9 more scores.

Billy Smith, Cedar Creek, Sr., 5-11, 170 – WJFL Independence Second Team selection was 140-of-259 for 1,872 yards, 10 touchdowns and 17 picks. He did damage on the ground too with 45 carries for 270 yards and 3 TDs.

Cedar Creek's Billy Smith throws a pass during the Central Jersey Group 3 quarterfinal football playoff game between Cedar Creek and Timber Creek played at Timber Creek Regional High School in Gloucester Township on Friday, October 28, 2022. Cedar Creek defeated Timber Creek, 28-7.

Mark Sooy, Cumberland, Jr., 6-0, 185 – Sooy was 57-of-116 passing for 854 yards, 9 touchdowns and 8 interceptions his sophomore season.

Jaiden Steele, Mastery Charter, So., 5-10, 150 – Steele had about 1,200 yards of offense last season between passing and running. He threw for seven scores and ran for five more.

Dante Viccharelli, Woodbury, Sr., 5-11, 175 – Pennsauken transfer garnered WJFL Liberty First Team recognition as a junior, completing 61-of-120 passes for 881 yards, 13 touchdowns and 5 interceptions while rushing 97 times for 612 yards and 8 scores.

Colin Walsh, Seneca, Sr., 6-0, 180 – Walsh saw some time as an injury replacement last fall, including in the Central 3 final. He finished the campaign 15-of-26 for 208 yards, a touchdown and 2 interceptions.

Max Webb, Woodstown, Sr., 6-0, 200 – Webb delivered on both sides of the ball for the Wolverines. He was 54-of-107 for 710 yards, 9 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, ran 54 times for 212 yards and another score and was named to the WJFL Diamond First Team at defensive back with 18 tackles and 4 picks.

Jacob Zamot, Millville, Sr., 6-1, 200 – Courier-Post All-South Jersey First Team pick led South Jersey in passing yards last season as he helped the Thunderbolts win a Group 4 state championship. He was 213-of-353 for 3,158 yards, 27 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. The 3,158 yards were seventh most in South Jersey history, per Langerman.

Millville's quarterback Jacob Zamot throws a pass during Millville High School's first football practice of the season held at Millville High School on Monday, August 7, 2023.

John Zohlman, Moorestown, Sr., 6-2, 200 – Three-year starter was a WJFL National First Team selection. He was 66-of-109 for 1,098 yards, 12 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

