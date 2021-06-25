65 percent of NFL players have at least one COVID-19 shot

More vaccination numbers for NFL players were released on Friday. Evidently the league is keeping itself on pace with the rest of the United States.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, 65 percent of NFL players, to this point, have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. As pointed out, that’s similar to the rest of the country:

65% of NFL players have had at least one shot, per NFL medical officer Allen Sills. That’s approximately the same percent as rest of the country. But for Americans ages 18-24, it’s around 48%. Ages 25-39 is around 50%. So players are over indexing compared to people their age. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 25, 2021

Throughout the offseason, the NFL and NFLPA have taken a suggestive approach to the vaccine. The league has not mandated it, but does suggest players and coaches do consider taking it.

Most recently, the players’ union sent a memo to players stating the league and teams cannot force a player to be vaccinated. However, the latest update appears to show that more of the league’s players are comfortable getting the vaccination as opposed to those that are not.

Related