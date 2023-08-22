65 pass catchers to watch in South Jersey during 2023 high school football season

Millville Ta’Ron Haille and Lotzeir Brooks celebrate the first touchdown. Millville Football defeats Northern Highlands 18-14 in NJSIAA Group 4 Final on December 3, 2022 in Piscataway, NJ.

When the pass goes up, these are the guys who bring the football down.

Here's our list of pass catchers to watch in South Jersey heading into the 2023 season.

Pass Catchers to Watch

Michael Beers, Cinnaminson, Sr., 6-3, 180 – West Jersey Football League Freedom Division First Team selection led the Pirates with 11 grabs for 158 yards and a touchdown in 2022. Also made 34 tackles on defense.

Darius Benjamin, Cedar Creek, Jr., 5-9, 165 – Tied for the team lead with 45 receptions last year. He turned those into 383 yards and 2 scores. He added an interception and a forced fumble on defense.

Jaxson Bowman, Cherry Hill East, Jr., 6-5, 235 – WJFL Classic First Team honoree is on track to be the first Cougar to earn an FBS scholarship since 2003. The two-way standout is a handful at tight end. He had 13 receptions for 200 yards and 4 TDs last year. At defensive end, he had 32 tackles, 12 for loss, and 2 sacks. Has offers from West Virginia, Boston College and Temple.

Karon Brookins, Timber Creek, Jr., 6-4, 195 – Brookins brought in 14 passes for 203 yards and 2 touchdowns as a sophomore. Has offers from Pittsburgh and Temple.

Lotzeir Brooks, Millville, Jr., 5-10, 180 – A two-time USA TODAY NETWORK All-New Jersey and Courier-Post All-South Jersey First Team selection had 69 catches for 1,089 yards and a South Jersey-best 14 touchdowns in 2022. He has 106 receptions for 2,060 yards and 29 scores so far in his career. He is the first player in state history to have more than 100 catches and 2,000 yards entering his junior year, according to South Jersey historian Chuck Langerman. He has an opportunity to break all three career South Jersey records as a junior (receptions: 195, Cedar Creek’s JoJo Bermudez; yards: 3,264, Bermudez; TDs: 47, Glassboro’s Terrance Holmes). Brooks also had 17 rushing attempts for 160 yards and 2 scores last year, and he was lights out in the secondary with 47 tackles, 2 interceptions and a pick-6. Brooks has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and host of other programs.

Shakur Carter, Collingswood, Sr., 6-2, 205 – WJFL Colonial Second Team pick had 34 grabs for 636 yards and 5 touchdowns last season. He also had 31 tackles and 2 sacks playing defensive end, but he’ll shift to free safety this fall. Has an offer from Wilkes.

D’Hani Cobbs, Camden, Jr., 5-10, 175 – Cobbs closed his sophomore campaign with 21 receptions for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Sah’nye Degraffenreidt, Atlantic City, Jr., 6-1, 195 – The Courier-Post-All-South Jersey First Team and USA TODAY NETWORK All-New Jersey Second Team pick was South Jersey’s breakout star in 2022. He had 51 receptions for 894 yards and 11 touchdowns, a pair of pick-6’s, 2 kickoff return TDs and a punt return score. He even made ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10. Has offers from Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina and many others.

Brody Deiter, Rancocas Valley, Jr., 6-2, 175 – Deiter garnered WJFL Memorial Second Team recognition in 2022 after leading the Red Devils with 36 catches, 595 receiving yards and 4 scoring grabs.

Zha’Vian Diaz, Vineland, Jr., 5-11, 170 – Diaz stood out at safety last year with 41 tackles, 3 interceptions and a pick-6. He only had 3 receptions for 21 yards on offense, but he’s got breakaway speed and the Fighting Clan coaches plan on using that this fall.

Manny Doku, Holy Cross, Jr., 6-5, 180 – Doku is an imposing presence on the outside. He shined at corner last year with 34 tackles, 10 deflections and 3 interceptions, but he’s expected to have a huge role on offense this season after nabbing 6 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Isaiah Donaldson, Cherry Hill East, Jr., 5-9, 170 – A finger injury derailed Donaldson’s sophomore season, but he had 10 receptions and 22 tackles as a two-way starter at receiver and corner his freshman year. Coaches expect a breakout year for him.

Scott Freeman, Eastside, So., 6-4, 187 – Camden Catholic transfer had 7 grabs for 163 yards and a TD last season, but he looks ready for a big year with the Tigers. Has offers from West Virginia, Connecticut and UNC Charlotte.

Liam Gilmore, Shawnee, Sr., 6-3, 220 – One of South Jersey’s top tight ends, Gilmore had 23 catches for 307 yards and 2 touchdowns as a junior. He also had 57 tackles and a sack playing outside linebacker, though he’ll shift to the middle in 2023. Has offers from Monmouth, Sacred Heart, James Madison, Maine and more.

Josiah Grant, Triton, Sr., 6-2, 205 – Grant finished his junior campaign with 24 receptions for 242 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Sharif Green, Paulsboro, Sr., 5-11, 160 – Two-way starter for Paulsboro is the team’s top returning receiver, having corralled 18 passes for 349 yards and 5 touchdowns last year. An excellent safety too, he had 55 tackles and a team-best 3 interceptions in 2022.

Chris Carr of Haddonfield has a grip on Paulsboro's Sharif Green (18) after Green's fourth-quarter reception during their West Jersey Football League game at Paulsboro's Bennett Field on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Kyle Guldin, Gloucester Catholic, Sr., 6-0, 170 – WJFL Horizon First Team pick had 23 catches for 322 yards, 106 rushing yards and 3 total touchdowns in 2022. He had 3 interceptions on defense as well.

Ta’Ron Haile, Millville, Sr., 6-0, 175 – WJFL American First Team selection had 48 catches for 677 yards and 3 touchdowns as a junior, and he’s looked sensational this summer. Syracuse recruit.

Nyqir Helton, Winslow, So., 6-0, 175 – Helton was injured most of last year as he finished his freshman campaign with only 2 grabs for 26 yards. He has tons of potential though. He already has an offer from Penn State.

Quayd Hendryx, Burlington Twp., So., 5-9, 165 – Hendryx got a pair of starts as a freshman and finished the year with 7 receptions for 31 yards and 2 TDs. He was also the WJFL Liberty First Team punter. He averaged 27.9 yards per attempt, was 9-of-10 on extra points and made his lone field goal, a 25-yarder.

Luke Hoke, Audubon, Sr., 5-7, 160 – Hoke has proved to be a valuable starting receiver and running back in his time with the Green Wave. He was a WJFL Colonial First Team pick in the backfield in 2022 as he ran 112 times for 578 yards and 2 touchdowns while grabbing 47 passes for 495 yards and 4 scores. He’s transitioning back to a primary receiver role this year like he did as a sophomore, when he had 36 receptions for 643 yards and 8 TDs. He’s a starting corner too. He had 2 interceptions last fall.

Jaylan Hornsby, Winslow, Sr., 6-3, 205 – Texas A&M recruit and Camden transfer makes a strong Winslow receiving corps even more dangerous. A WJFL Constitution First Team honoree in 2022, he had 23 receptions for 441 yards and 2 scores with the Panthers.

Damar Jackson, Willingboro, Sr., 6-3, 220 – The Chimeras are going to feature their tight ends this season and Jackson is one of them. He had a 16-yard touchdown grab last year but expect him to be much more involved in 2023. He also had 22 tackles at defensive end. Has offers from Alvernia and Albright.

Malachi James, Burlington City, Sr., 5-11, 200 – One of the fastest players in the state. The 2022 Meet of Champions winner in the 100 and 200 meters had 24 catches for 328 yards and 2 touchdowns despite missing half the year with an injury. He was a WJFL Freedom First Team pick at defensive back too. Has offers from Monmouth, Army and Air Force.

Jayden Johnson, Woodbury, Sr., 6-2, 180 – Johnson was a key member of Woodbury’s football and basketball state championship teams last season. On the gridiron, he had 43 receptions for 746 yards and 3 scores. He starts at safety too, where he had 22 tackles and 2 interceptions.

Mikel Jones, Atlantic City, Sr., 5-9, 170 – Jones should get ample opportunities with defenses focusing on Sah’yne Degraffenreidt. Jones had 9 catches for 89 yards and a score last fall.

Tahmir Jones, Holy Spirit, Sr., 6-2, 180 – The Spartans lost 193 catches to graduation between Gavin Roman, Jayden Llanos and Emmitt Kane. Jones will look to step into a larger role after bringing down 15 passes for 204 yards and 2 TDs as a junior. He’ll start at safety as well. He had 24 tackles and 2 picks last season.

Kyle Kupsey, Kingsway, Sr., 6-2, 210 – Kupsey earned WJFL Continental Second Team honors for his role as an H-back last year, but he’ll shift to tight end this fall. He had 4 catches for 37 yards in 2022. Kupsey starts at defensive tackle as well, where he had 28 tackles a season ago.

John Latimore III, Palmyra, Jr., 6-2, 180 – Slot receiver will look to help the offense open up after the graduation of Nebraska freshman Kwinten Ives. He’ll also start at outside linebacker with his twin brother Jaleel.

Dan Leahy, Camden Catholic, So., 5-10, 160 – Leahy had 7 grabs for 76 yards as a freshman. Slot receiver will look to make life easy for quarterback Mike Moritz.

Garrett Leyman, Woodstown, Jr., 6-4, 155 – The Wolverine’s don’t pass a ton, but Leyman will be one of the team’s better options when they do. He had 5 receptions for 57 yards last year. He’s a starting defensive back too. He posted 15 tackles and 2 interceptions as a sophomore.

Benny Liles III, Kingsway, Sr., 5-10, 160 – The WJFL Continental First Team selection hauled in 29 passes for 541 yards and matched a team-high with 9 touchdowns last season.

MJ Lincoln, Lenape, Jr., 5-8, 165 – Explosive weapon that can be used in the backfield or the slot. Lincoln had 12 catches for 200 yards and a TD and 36 carries for 187 yards and another score last year.

Nasir Mahmoud, Oakcrest, Sr., 5-10, 180 – St. Joseph transfer earned WJFL Independence First Team honors last year. “Sauce” had 35 receptions for 526 yards and 4 touchdowns, 14 carries for 102 yards and 2 TDs and had 55 tackles and 2 interceptions in the secondary. William and Mary commit.

Cam Miller, Winslow, Jr., 5-10, 180 – WJFL Independence First Team selection hauled in 29 passes for 440 yards and 6 scores as a sophomore. He also had 34 tackles and a pick at corner. Has offers from Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and many other big-time programs.

Jon Moyer, Ocean City, Sr., 6-3, 198 – Moyer had 27 grabs for 369 yards and 4 touchdowns last season and ran 16 times for 80 yards. He was an WJFL Independence First Team defensive back too. He had 25 tackles, 4 deflections and an interception.

Ibn Muhammad, Woodbury, So., 5-11, 180 – One of South Jersey’s potential breakout stars, Muhammad posted 18 catches for 276 yards and 6 scores as a freshman.

Trent Osborn, Cherokee, Sr., 6-3, 190 – Osborn snared 11 passes for 238 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2022.

Damier Outterbridge-Ali, Haddon Heights, Jr., 6-1, 170 – Outterbridge-Ali finished his sophomore season with 10 catches for 120 yards and 2 scores. He’s a returning starter at corner as well where he had 36 tackles and 2 interceptions, including a pick-6.

Alim Parks, Cedar Creek, Sr., 5-11, 195 – WJFL Independence First Team honoree snared 45 passes for 789 yards and 6 touchdowns last season. Stonehill recruit.

Logan Perez, Washington Twp., Sr., 5-11, 185 – Perez has a versatile skill set on offense. He finished last year with 8 receptions for 148 yards and a TD plus 37 carries for 121 yards and 3 scores.

Paris Pratt Jr., St. Augustine, So., 6-2, 170 – Started the second half of his freshman season. Finished with 8 grabs for 87 yards.

David Raiford Jr., Burlington City, So., 5-7, 150 – Two-way starter as a freshman. He had 9 receptions for 223 yards and 2 scores and also had an interception at corner.

Corey Ratcliffe, West Deptford, Sr., 6-3, 195 – Ratcliffe played left tackle last season because of injuries, but he’ll move to tight end for the Eagles this year. He’s an excellent blocker and can use his size to high point passes.

Malik Redd, Camden, Jr., 5-8, 160 – Redd was one of six Camden receivers to have at least 20 grabs last year. He finished with 21 for 336 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Shane Reed Jr., St. Joseph, Sr., 6-1, 170 – Buena transfer earned WJFL Patriot Second Team honors after producing 40 catches for 614 yards and 4 TDs. He also had 42 tackles and a pick-6 on defense.

Malik Rehmer, Pennsville, Jr., 5-10, 180 – WJFL Royal First Team selection as a sophomore. Rehmer had 23 grabs for 268 yards and 2 scores on offense and 2 interceptions on defense.

Tyree Roane, Paul VI, So., 5-8, 170 – Roane flashed as a freshman with 12 grabs for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns. Also starts at safety. Has an offer from Johnson C. Smith University.

Nyjere Robinson, Absegami, Sr., 6-1, 185 – The WJFL United First Team pick needed just 28 receptions to cover 619 yards last year. He turned four of those into touchdowns.

Xavier Sabb, Glassboro, Fr., 6-1, 173 – Sabb is one of the top freshmen in the state, boasting offers from Michigan, Georgia, Penn State, Oregon and many others. He’ll be an immediate contributor at receiver and in the secondary.

Dylan Seay, Camden, Sr., 6-5, 225 – Penn commit missed a good chunk of last season because of injury. The tight end will have a large role on offense in 2023. Also plays defensive end, where he had 25 tackles, 6 for loss, a sack and 5 breakups.

Jason Sheairs, Seneca, Sr., 6-1, 180 – WJFL National Second Team selection had 25 grabs for 451 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2022.

Terrence Smith, Salem, Jr., 5-10, 160 – Smith had a solid sophomore season, catching 20 passes for 369 yards and 2 scores.

Jarelle Taylor, Willingboro, Sr., 5-8, 160 – Taylor is the Chimeras top receiver. He had 12 grabs for 214 yards and 3 touchdowns as a junior. He’ll move all over the field. He’s strong at safety too, where he had 30 tackles, 5 for loss, and 2 interceptions. Has an offer from Albright.

Willingboro's Jarelle Taylor Jr., center, is congratulated by teammates after Taylor intercepted the ball during the Central Jersey Group 2 football final playoff game between Willingboro and Gloucester played at Gloucester High School on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Braswell Thomas, Lower Cape May, Jr., 6-2, 185 – WJFL Royal First Team selection starred at both receiver and corner last year with 560 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He’ll move to safety this fall. Thomas looks likely to be Lower’s first FBS recruit since 2003. He has offers from Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee and several others.

Ryan Troiano, Wildwood, Sr., 5-9, 180 – Three-year starter on both sides of the ball was a WJFL Horizon First Team pick last year. He had 21 receptions for 191 yards and a score and made 23 tackles, 3 for loss, with 2 interceptions.

Denny Vittese, Delran, Jr., 6-4, 210 – Big-bodied pass catcher has taken a big step forward during the summer. He had 5 catches for 59 yards last year. Plays defensive end as well.

Jordan Wilkerson, Northern Burlington, Sr., 5-7, 160 – Wilkerson will get touches in the slot and in the backfield. He had 20 grabs for 191 yards last fall.

Dameon Wilson, Penns Grove, Sr., 6-2, 190 – Wilson returned to the gridiron after skipping his sophomore season and posted 8 catches for 167 yards.

Khalil Witherspoon, Pleasantville, Sr., 6-5, 210 – Old Dominion commit looks primed for a breakthrough season after recording 15 catches for 320 yards and 6 touchdowns last fall.

Derrick Young, Eastside, Sr., 6-0, 180 – Cherry Hill West transfer is a hybrid receiver/running back that will get chances in a variety of ways. Had 28 carries for 196 yards and a touchdown on the ground last fall as well as 6 grabs for 59 yards.

Knowledge Young, Penns Grove, Jr., 5-9, 160 – WJFL Diamond Second Team receiver hauled in 27 passes for 333 yards and 2 TDs last year. He also had 7 carries for 93 yards. He starts at free safety too where he notched 44 tackles and a pick.

Matt Zappetti, Haddonfield, Sr., 5-10, 175 – Zappetti flashed at times last season, including a one-handed, falling-down touchdown against Paulsboro. He had 11 catches for 152 yards in all.

Michael Zarfati, Middle Twp., Sr., 6-1, 180 – Four-year starter is fully healthy after having missed the winter basketball season last year with a knee injury. WJFL Patriot First Team pick makes an impact both ways. He had 35 catches for 664 yards and 6 TDs plus 19 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 2 recoveries and 6 interceptions at safety.

Zach Zerbe, Williamstown, Sr., 6-0, 185 – Zerbe will shift to a receiver role after primarily playing running back last year. He had 101 carries for 442 yards and 7 touchdowns as well as 24 catches for 184 yards.

