65 offensive linemen to watch in South Jersey during 2023 high school football season

Baldwin Afrifa, Burlington Twp., Sr., 6-4, 285 – West Jersey Football League Liberty Division Second Team selection last season. Two-year starter will man the right tackle position for the Falcons. Has an offer from Alvernia.

Thaisaan Alexander, Pemberton, Jr., 6-4, 265 – Camden Catholic transfer has to sit 30 days, but will slot into the left tackle spot when eligible. Was a WJFL Constitution Second Team honoree in 2022. Will play defensive end as well.

Bryant Banks Jr., Woodbury, Sr., 6-2, 240 – Got better and better as season went on last year and was integral to the Thundering Herd winning the Group 1 state title. Shifts from left tackle to center this fall. Has an offer from Alvernia.

Israel Banks, Camden, Jr., 6-0, 245 – Three-year starter is back at left guard for the Panthers. The WJFL Constitution First Team pick will anchor of the front five.

Nyeim Bennett, Collingswood, Jr., 6-0, 255 – The Panthers return their entire offensive line and Bennett, the right guard, is one to watch. He emerged at the end of 2022, including a strong showing against Florence.

Blake Birbilis, Kingsway, Jr., 6-5, 265 – Birbilis has been one of the standouts of training camp. He’ll begin the season as the Dragons’ right tackle.

Jaylen Bishop, Paul VI, Jr., 6-2, 275 – Bishop is a key cog of both lines for the Eagles. He’s a returning starter at left tackle and will get plenty of time on the defensive interior.

Ryan Bracchi, Eastern, Jr., 5-11, 240 – Returning starter at left tackle highlights a strong left side for the Vikings, which includes guard Jimmy Embrey.

George Branin, Riverside, Jr., 6-0, 260 – The Rams’ left guard will be on the field a lot this season. He’s also a returning defensive tackle. He had 50 tackles, 6 for loss, 2 sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery in 2022.

Camryn Broadnax, Hammonton, Sr., 6-1, 260 – Broadnax is a fixture on one of the top lines in South Jersey. The Blue Devils’ returning left tackle is a three-year starter up front. Will have a role on defense too.

Chris Broderick, Haddon Twp., Sr., 6-0, 245 – Returning starter at center and on the defensive line. Consistent effort makes him a leader both on and off the field. Was a WJFL Classic Second Team selection last year.

Darius Brooks, Salem, Sr., 5-9, 320 – Returning starter at right tackle is one of three back on the Rams’ offensive front.

Jackson Broschard, Holy Spirit, Jr., 6-2, 250 – Returning starter at left tackle has shown great development over the past two seasons. Has become a leader for the Spartans.

Malachi Brown, Winslow, Jr., 6-1, 240 – Brown is a vital piece to both fronts for the Eagles. Brown shifts from center to left tackle on offense this year and will play defensive end on the other side. He was a WJFL Independence First Team honoree last year with 46 tackles, 8 for loss, and 6 sacks.

Ryan Burke, Overbrook, Jr., 6-0, 225 – Started every game at center for the Rams’ last season. Returns to the heart of the line this fall.

Zyan Carr, Clayton, Sr., 6-2, 210 – As experienced as they come. Carr begins his fourth season as the Clippers’ left guard.

Michael Citerone, Lenape, Sr., 5-11, 265 – Returning starter at center will be critical for an inexperienced line.

Dan DeFeo, Mainland, Jr., 6-0, 245 – One of three three-year starters up front for the Mustangs, joining Zach Hodges and Jack Haines. DeFeo, the right tackle, was a WJFL United Second Team honoree last year and is considered by head coach Chuck Smith the pound-for-pound strongest player on the team.

Clifford Dirkes, Ocean City, Jr., 6-1, 245 – Dirkes is part of deep offensive line in Ocean City as the Red Raiders bring back five with starting experience. Dirkes returns to man the right guard position.

Damien Eichler, Woodstown, Sr., 6-3, 275 – A Courier-Post All-South Jersey First Team honoree as a junior, Eichler helped pave the way to a record-breaking year on the ground for tailback James Hill. A standout on defense too, he had 39 tackles, 11.5 for loss, 4 sacks and a forced fumble. He has offers from Temple, Maine, Buffalo, Stony Brook, Sacred Heart and Toledo. He can become the first Woodstown player since 1990 to earn an FBS scholarship.

Dan Forcinito, Washington Twp., Sr., 6-3, 275 – Forcinito takes over leadership role from Rutgers lineman John Stone. Forcinito enters his second season as the team’s center.

Jalen Ford, Pleasantville, Sr., 6-5, 315 – Ford emerged in his first year of football last year. The arrow is pointing up on the returning right tackle.

Patrick Gilbert, Vineland, Sr., 6-2, 310 – Gilbert was a WJFL Continental First Team selection last season. The three-year starter is back at right guard for the Fighting Clan. Has offers from Albright and Alvernia.

Chris Gorman, Moorestown, Sr., 6-5, 250 – Gorman is a four-year letterwinner and three-year starter for the Quakers. The WJFL National First Team pick returns to right tackle and is also a valuable piece on the defensive side, where he had seven sacks a year ago.

Malachi Gould, Sterling, Sr., 6-1, 325 – Four-year starter is back at left guard for the Silver Knights. Gould’s physicality could set the tone for the rebuilding program.

Jordan Gravener, Williamstown, Jr., 6-3, 265 – Returning starter at right tackle is the younger brother of former Williamstown standout and current defensive coordinator Julian Gravener.

Tyler Habersham-Agbemenu, Delsea, Sr., 6-4, 335 – New Hampshire commit missed last season after transferring from St. Joseph. He’ll slot in at right guard for the Crusaders.

Quinten Hagan, Lower Cape May, Sr., 6-0, 225 – Three-year starter shifts from left guard to right guard. He was a WJFL Royal First Team honoree as a junior.

Logan Hancock, Schalick, Jr., 5-11, 215 – Cougars’ right guard has been a starter since his freshman season. Was a WJFL Horizon Second Team pick last season.

Jake Holland, Audubon, Sr., 6-0, 210 – Holland started at right guard last season but will shift to center in 2023.

Noah Holliday, Egg Harbor Twp., Sr., 6-2, 240 – Eagles’ right tackle is a two-year starter that plays a key role on the defensive front as well. Made 32 tackles, 7 for loss, last fall.

Vincent Isom, St. Augustine, Sr., 6-1, 275 – Isom earned USA TODAY NETWORK All-New Jersey and Courier-Post All-South Jersey First Team recognition last season. The Hermits’ left guard is a four-year starter up front. He’s also a standout on the defensive line. Isom has offers from Brown and Marist.

Kenny Jones, Delran, Sr., 6-5, 310 – Rutgers recruit is a three-year starter for the Bears. The left tackle/defensive tackle can be a monster on both sides of the ball.

Frank Keenan, Gloucester Catholic, Sr., 5-11, 280 – Keenan earned WJFL Horizon Second Team recognition as a center last season but is shifting to left guard in 2023. He’s a three-year starter.

Kenny Konopka, Seneca, Sr., 6-2, 255 – Three-year starter returns to right guard, where he was a WJFL National Second Team pick last year. Also starts at defensive tackle, where he had 21 tackles, 6 for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in 2022.

Damere Lassiter, Glassboro, Sr., 5-10, 310 – Lassiter enters his third year as the Bulldogs’ starting left guard. He’s also an important piece on defense. The nose guard made 28 tackles, 6 for loss, 3 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries a season ago.

Nick Levach, Florence, Sr., 5-10, 230 – Levach is a four-year starter and an invaluable piece to both fronts for the Flash. He earned WJFL Classic First Team honors as a center, and he produced 54 tackles, 12 for loss, and a sack on defense.

Jailen Lopez, Northern Burlington, Sr., 6-3, 260 – Lopez transferred from Texas in the beginning of 2022 and has quickly become a huge part of the Greyhounds. He’s a returning starter at both right tackle and defensive tackle.

Christian Medina, Hammonton, Jr., 6-3, 235 – Courier-Post All-South Jersey First Team selection as a sophomore is a three-year starter for the Blue Devils. The left guard is one of the area’s best up front. Will get snaps on defense as well.

Steven Morlachetta, Gateway, Sr., 6-2, 260 – Gator captain is a three-year starter on both sides of the ball (right guard/defensive tackle). He was a WJFL Royal Second Team selection as a junior.

Jake Namnun, Delran, So., 6-2, 275 – Namnun garnered WJFL Liberty First Team honors as a freshman. The Bears’ right guard is highly intelligent. He’s got a 4.93 GPA and is class president. Will start on defense too this season. Has a Boston College offer.

Chris Neff, Paulsboro, So., 6-4, 225 – Neff started at right tackle for Paulsboro as a freshman and now shifts over to the left side.

Marcus Offer, Millville, Jr., 6-1, 300 – Offer has earned All-South Jersey recognition each of his first two seasons at Millville, First Team as a freshman and Second Team last year. The three-year starter enters his second at center.

Zach Ott, Cherokee, Sr., 6-2, 255 – Three-year starter returns to left guard for Cherokee. He’ll get in on defense too, where he had 11 tackles and a half sack as a junior.

Jordan Palmer, St. Joseph, So., 6-0, 278 – Palmer started at guard as a freshman and is penciled in at one of the Wildcats’ tackle spots this fall. He’ll lead a new-look St. Joseph line.

Mandel Pettiford, Cedar Creek, Jr., 6-1, 255 – Pettiford blossomed last season, earning WJFL Independence First Team honors at left tackle. He’ll shift to left guard this season. He’s also an integral piece at defensive end, where he registered 42 tackles, 6 for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

Jake Phelan, Delsea, Sr., 6-2, 295 – Three-year starter at left tackle was a WJFL Independence First Team selection last season.

Judaryl Pittman, Atlantic City, Sr., 6-2, 225 – Pittman returned to football last year after not playing since little league and delivered. Will start at left tackle this year. His strength is his strength.

Jaheem Reddick, Eastside, Jr., 6-5, 345 – An insane athlete, Reddick can dunk a basketball and throw a football more than 50 yards. Reddick is shifting from right tackle to left this year. He’ll get work on defense too. Has offers from Mississippi, Temple, UNC Charlotte and Morgan State.

Jackson Reising, Haddon Heights, Sr., 6-4, 260 – Reising started at right tackle last season, but shifts over to left tackle this year as the Garnets look to replace three starters up front. He’ll also play defensive tackle. He had 22 tackles in 2022.

Shawn Rockey, Maple Shade, Sr., 5-10, 215 – Maple Shade graduated 16 seniors, leaving an experience void. Rockey will be key to filling it. Two-year starter moves from right tackle to guard.

Dominic Saffioti, Pitman, Sr., 6-1, 205 – Three-year starter for the Panthers. He played right tackle the past two seasons but will man the left side in 2023.

Marco Salgado, Middle Twp., Sr., 6-0, 235 – Panthers’ left guard is a four-year starter. He earned WJFL Patriot First Team honors last season. Salgado is also a valuable member of the defensive line. He had 38 tackles, 3 for loss, 2 sacks and a forced fumble as a junior.

Daniel Saulin, Pennsville, Sr., 6-7, 265 – Lone senior on the offensive line this year, Saulin adds much-needed experience. He’s been varsity since he was a freshman and is a three-year starter. He’ll be the team’s left tackle once again. He’s also a member of the defensive line. He had 19 tackles last fall.

Aiden Stewart, Cherry Hill East, Jr., 6-3, 250 – Left tackle earned WJFL Classic First Team honors in his first year as a starter. Starts on the defensive line too. He had 31 tackles, 7 for loss, and 4 sacks as a sophomore.

Jack Tarditi, Haddonfield, Sr., 6-2, 230 – Three-year starter is back at right tackle for the Haddons. He rotates in on the defensive line too. He had 29 tackles, 4 for loss, in 2022.

Billy Taylor, Highland, Sr., 6-0, 265 – Three-year starter began his career at center but enters his second season at left tackle this fall. He’ll get time on defense as well.

Jake Thomas, Shawnee, Jr., 6-3, 282 – Leader of a stout offensive line, Thomas is back as Shawnee’s left tackle.

Major Tomeo, Triton, Sr., 6-4, 240 – The Mustang left tackle didn’t allow a single sack last fall. He also plays on the defensive front. He had 23 tackles as a junior.

Eddie Vincent, St. Augustine, Sr., 6-3, 250 – Vincent is a key piece of two new-look St. Augustine lines. He’s shifting to right guard from tight end on offense and will get work at defensive tackle too.

Steven Vu, Pennsauken, Sr., 5-10, 320 – Returning starter at right guard is a handful in the middle of the line. Coach Clinton Tabb calls him one of the strongest players on the team.

Kevin White, Millville, Sr., 6-2, 260 – Returning starter at right tackle earned WJFL American Second Team honors last season. Also sees snaps on defense, where he had 19 tackles and a sack.

Andre Williams, Timber Creek, Sr., 6-3, 265 – Williams has become a staple of the Chargers’ offensive line. The left tackle enters his third season as a starter.

Julian Williams, Willingboro, Sr., 6-3, 270 – Three-year starter earned WJFL Liberty First Team honors last season. He’ll play both tackle spots for the Chimeras. Has an offer from Albright.

Nicolas Zuniga, Cherry Hill West, Sr., 6-2, 255 – Zuniga returns to the right tackle spot, where he garnered WJFL National Second Team recognition. Strong run blocker, Zuniga is a three-year starter.

