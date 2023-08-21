65 linebackers to watch in South Jersey during 2023 high school football season

Haddon Heights' Jayden Trace runs the ball during the Thanksgiving Day football game between Haddonfield and Haddon Heights played in Haddonfield on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

Tevon Atkins, Highland, Sr., 5-10, 210 – Knee injury sidelined him most of last season, but he’s got three years of starting experience, including his sophomore year at Sterling.

Joe Berardis, Ocean City, Jr., 6-0, 206 – Berardis finished third on the team in tackles last season with 55.

Zachary Bevis, Woodstown, Sr., 5-11, 185 – West Jersey Football League Diamond Division First Team pick posted 68 stops, 3.5 for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and 2 interceptions. He also plays tight end.

Nasere Blakney, Camden, Sr., 5-11, 220 – Valuable part of Camden’s lockdown defense a year ago. The WJFL Constitution Second Team honoree had 71 tackles, 11 for loss, and 2 sacks.

Matt Bonzcek, St. Augustine, Jr., 5-10, 190 – WJFL American First Team linebacker closed his sophomore campaign with 74 tackles, 3 for loss, 2.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

Tasheem Butler, Glassboro, Fr., 6-1, 230 – Butler is part of a loaded freshman class for Glassboro. He already has an offer from Akron.

Raul Cabrera, Atlantic City, Jr., 6-1, 185 – Cabrera shifts to outside linebacker after an impressive season at end. He had 42 tackles, 6 for loss, 7 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 recoveries and a pick-6. Watch out for him at receiver too.

Zion Cadas-Rodriguez, Deptford, Sr., 5-11, 220 – A WJFL Colonial First Team selection closed his junior year with 52 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Returning starter at guard as well.

Justin Castillo, Cedar Creek, Sr., 5-8, 210 – WJFL Independence First Team linebacker registered 80 tackles, 11 for loss, and an interception last fall. Is also a four-year starter at fullback. Has an offer from Albright.

Jaxon Colbert, Williamstown, Jr., 5-9, 200 – WJFL American Second Team honoree was Williamstown’s leading tackler as a sophomore. He had 77 stops, 6 for loss, and a forced fumble.

Acear Cornish, Millville, Sr., 6-2, 230 – Cornish had 34 tackles, 6 for loss, a sack and a forced fumble last season. Has an offer from Wagner.

Choyce Coppin, Lenape, Sr., 5-11, 185 – Moves from safety to outside linebacker after registering 92 tackles as a junior.

Fatim Diggs, Eastside, Sr., 6-3, 227 – WJFL Liberty First Team selection had 63 tackles, 3 for loss, and a forced fumble last year. Diggs will also see time at tight end. Has offers from Penn State, Boston College, Mississippi, West Virginia, Maryland and Syracuse.

Syncere Faulk, Audubon, Jr., 6-1, 210 – The athletic Faulk didn’t get much action last year but “gave us fits” on the scout team, per head coach Dan Reed. Shifts from defensive end to middle linebacker and will also start at left guard.

Julian Giambuzzi, St. Augustine, Jr., 5-10, 190 – Returning starter next to Bonczek had a season-high eight tackles in a win over Eastside last year.

Joey Gillen, Hammonton, Sr., 6-2, 215 – WJFL Memorial First Team tight end isn’t noticed much in a run-heavy Blue Devil offense, but he packs a punch on defense. He had 33 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in 2022.

Shane Ginley, Moorestown, Sr., 6-2, 185 – WJFL National First Team selection had 59 tackles, 2 for loss, and 2 interceptions last fall. Starts at tight end too, where he had 7 grabs for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Jaden Green, St. Augustine, So., 5-11, 210 – Winslow transfer was a freshman starter for the Eagles. Recorded 36 tackles, a sack and 2 forced fumbles in his first campaign.

Zack Gugel, West Deptford, Sr., 6-0, 205 – Gugel has great ball skills at linebacker, evidenced by his South Jersey-best 8 interceptions a year ago. He had 68 tackles, 6 for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 4 total touchdowns (offense and defense).

Logan Haggerty, Lower Cape May, Sr., 5-11, 195 – WJFL Royal First Team pick at linebacker concluded his junior year with 67 tackles.

Ausar Heard, Winslow, Fr., 5-10, 185 – One of the freshmen to watch in South Jersey this season, Heard is the younger brother of James Heard Jr., the reigning Courier-Post Defensive Player of the Year. Ausar already has offers from Georgia and Penn State.

Izzy Hernandez, Eastern, Sr., 6-1, 215 – Three-year starting linebacker is a big part of the Vikings’ backfield. The WJFL Memorial Second Team running back had 83 carries for 394 yards and 3 touchdowns last fall.

Caleb Hilton-Ingram, Burlington City, So., 6-1, 185 – Hilton-Ingram started at linebacker and tight end in every game as a freshman last season. Looks ready to take a big step forward in 2023.

Davi’Yonn Jackson, Salem, Jr., 5-11, 190 – Jackson was all over the field as a sophomore, recording 98 tackles and a forced fumble.

Calvin Johnson Jr., Eastside, Jr., 6-1, 205 – Haddon Heights transfer adds to an already loaded linebacker corps. He had 71 tackles, 13 for loss, and a sack as a sophomore.

Isaiah Jones, Pennsauken, Sr., 6-0, 210 – WJFL Liberty First Team pick closed the fall with 49 stops, 11 for loss, 5 sacks and an interception.

Moe Keshen, Paul VI, Jr., 6-2, 230 – Keshen is shifting to linebacker this year to prevent teams from running plays away from him. The WJFL National First Team defensive lineman had 62 tackles, 4 for loss, 5 sacks and a forced fumble as a sophomore.

Jack Knorr, Woodstown, Sr., 6-3, 230 – Knorr earned WJFL Diamond First Team recognition as an offensive lineman last year but is equally valuable as a linebacker. He had 44 tackles, 4.5 for loss.

Jaleel Latimore Jr., Palmyra, Jr., 6-2, 180 – Latimore is going to take a lot of the work Nebraska freshman Kwinten Ives had last year both on offense and defense. Jaleel’s twin brother John will also be a factor.

Nick Layton, Ocean City, Sr., 6-0, 195 – WJFL Independence Second Team honoree after posting a team-best 89 tackles, 8 for loss, and 3 sacks as a junior.

Austin Lenart, Cherokee, Sr., 6-2, 220 – Lenart was one of the leading tacklers in South Jersey last season The WJFL American Second Team pick had 128 stops and 3 forced fumbles.

Da’Shawn Long, Washington Twp., Jr., 5-11, 180 – WJFL Continental Second Team selection after recording 42 tackles and 2 interceptions, including a pick-6. He was also the team’s leading receiver, snaring 15 passes for 220 yards and 2 TDs.

Will Love, Eastside, Sr., 6-3, 205 – Love missed the first month of the season due to injury and focused primarily on offense when he returned, making 18 catches for 428 yards and 5 touchdowns to earn WJFL Liberty First Team honors. The No. 6 recruit in the state according to 247sports.com, Love has offers from Rutgers, Maryland and Syracuse, among others.

Dylan Mangini, Overbrook, Sr., 6-0, 210 – Mangini finished with 25 tackles, 3 for loss, and a sack as a junior.

Inez McNair, Burlington City, Jr., 5-10, 180 – McNair was a WJFL Freedom First Team selection after leading the division in tackles. He also had a pair of interceptions and a fumble-return score. Is a weapon on offense too.

Nick Medina, Holy Spirit, Jr., 6-0, 230 – Returning starter at middle linebacker posted 54.5 tackles, 4 sacks and 2 forced fumbles last year. Has impressed coaches with his willingness to play offensive line this summer. He’ll slot in at right guard.

Tomas Money Jr., Collingswood, Sr., 6-3, 215 – Money didn’t play football his freshman or sophomore year but he came out his junior season and finished with 51 tackles. Had a good year at receiver too, snagging 27 passes for 302 yards and a touchdown. Has offers from Misericordia, Alvernia and Dean College.

Ryan Mulcahy, Maple Shade, Sr., 6-0, 210 – Returning starter at both linebacker and tight end. Played weakside linebacker last season but is shifting to the middle in 2023. He caught a pair of scores on offense.

Kahsir Nesmith, Woodbury, Jr., 6-0, 200 – Injuries nagged Nesmith last season, but he still managed 46 tackles. He’s taking over Derron Moore’s role in the middle. Nesmith will help out in the backfield too, where he had 17 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Riley Papiano, Schalick, Jr., 5-10, 175 – Papiano emerged last fall, recording 56 tackles, a sack and 2 fumble recoveries.

Javion Payne, Paulsboro, Sr., 6-1, 210 – Highland transfer was a WJFL Memorial Second Team pick on the defensive front. He had 51 tackles, 10 for loss, 7 sacks and a forced fumble.

Damien Peterson, Rancocas Valley, Sr., 6-2, 190 – WJFL Memorial First Team honoree closed his junior campaign with 81 tackles, 5 for loss, a sack and 3 forced fumbles.

Brian Pritchett Jr., Bridgeton, Sr., 5-10, 205 – Returning starter in the middle had 80 tackles and 2 sacks last season. On offense, he’s shifting from quarterback to tailback.

Amir Reason-Dallas, Timber Creek, Jr., 6-0, 195 – Reason-Dallas led the Chargers with 104 tackles (3 for loss). He also had 2 sacks, a forced fumble, 3 recoveries and 2 interceptions.

Dakota Rivera, Bishop Eustace, Sr., 5-9, 180 – Returning middle linebacker had 36 tackles, 3 for loss, last fall.

Chase Rollins, Pitman, Sr., 5-10, 175 – WJFL Royal First Team linebacker registered 59.5 tackles, 11 for loss, 2 forced fumbles and an interception on defense. He was a big part of the ground game too as he had 91 carries for 514 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Jimmy Rush, Delran, Sr. 5-10, 210 – Three-year starter at middle linebacker earned WJFL Liberty Second Team recognition last year after posting 33 tackles. Plays fullback too, where he had 45 attempts for 169 yards and 2 TDs, plus a receiving score.

Daniel Russo, Delsea, Jr., 6-1, 220 – Vineland transfer handled a lot of responsibilities for the Fighting Clan. He was the quarterback, where he earned WJFL Continental First Team honors after going 71-of-152 passing for 846 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, then adding 1,118 yards and 10 scores on 214 carries on the ground. He also played middle linebacker, wracking up 59 tackles, 10 for loss, 2 sacks and an interception. He’ll play in the middle for the Crusaders too but will line up at fullback on offense.

Patrick Ryan, Haddonfield, Sr., 6-3, 200 – WJFL Constitution Second Team pick shined as a junior on both sides of the ball. He had 99 tackles, 7 for loss, a sack and an interception on defense, and was a devastating blocker at tight end, adding 5 catches for 114 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Khyle Sallard-Franconi, Northern Burlington, Sr., 6-2, 185 – Sallard-Franconi was banged up a bit last year but is a returning starter at both linebacker and receiver. Has an offer from Albright.

Kwalil Shepperson, Pleasantville, Sr., 5-10, 195 – WJFL Patriot First Team linebacker shifts from the middle to the strong side this season. He had 54 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a pick-6 in 2022.

JJ Sinclair, Mainland, Sr., 5-8, 210 – Sinclair garnered Courier-Post All-South Jersey Second Team honors last season after compiling 135 tackles, 24 for loss, a sack and an interception.

Devin Smith, Holy Cross, Jr., 5-9, 175 – Smith earned WJFL Classic Second Team recognition with 85 tackles, 3 for loss, and 2 forced fumbles last fall.

Riley Stidham, Pemberton, Sr., 5-8, 180 – WJFL Freedom Second Team selection had 52 tackles, 3 for loss, and an interception as a junior.

Isaac Taylor, Clayton, Sr., 6-0, 182 – WJFL Patriot First Team pick on the edge last year. He’s a weapon on offense too as he lined up at tight end, running back and even quarterback in 2022.

Jayden Trace, Haddon Heights, Sr., 6-0, 221 – Trace is a juggernaut on both sides of the ball. WJFL Constitution First Team linebacker was a tackling machine last year, wracking up 159, 17 for loss, and had a pick-6. On offense, he had 33 carries for 222 yards and 5 touchdowns and 21 receptions for 311 yards and 2 more TDs. Has an offer from Shippensburg.

Isaiah Upshur, Penns Grove, So., 5-11, 210 – Upshur started as a freshman and produced 37 tackles, 9 for loss, 3 sacks and a forced fumble.

Jamal Wallace, Millville, Jr., 5-10, 225 – Wallace played well as a sophomore, recording 46 tackles, 6.5 for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

Jamar Warthen, Seneca, Jr., 5-11, 175 – WJFL National First Team honoree had 97 stops, 17 for loss, and a pair of fumble recoveries as a sophomore.

Hunter Watson, Mainland, Sr., 6-5, 235 – Holy Cross commit earned WJFL United Second Team recognition as a junior after recording 81 tackles, 17 for loss, 3 sacks and 5 fumble recoveries, one of which he scored a touchdown on. Watch out for him at tight end this year as well.

Andrew Wehner, Hammonton, Sr., 6-1, 220 – WJFL Memorial First Team linebacker had more than twice as many tackles as anyone on the team last year. He finished with 97 stops, 12 for loss, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble.

Andrew Whyee, Absegami, Sr., 5-10, 180 – Whyee was Absegami’s second-leading tackler last season despite missing two games. Has an offer from Alvernia.

Shareef Williams, Atlantic City, Sr., 5-9, 170 – WJFL United Second Team pick posted 51 tackles, 5 for loss, and 2 fumble recoveries in 2022.

Darien Woody, Florence, Sr., 5-10, 175 – Woody garnered WJFL Classic First Team honors after recording 54 tackles, 3 for loss, and 3 sacks. He’s a key part of the ground game too. Woody ran for 386 yards and 6 TDs on 26 attempts.

Maddox Zane, Gloucester, Sr., 6-1, 210 – Returning starter at tight end and linebacker had 17 tackles, 3 for loss, 2 sacks and a forced fumble last fall.

