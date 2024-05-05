65 ETSU battles but falls to #21 Duke, 4-0, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (May 4, 2024) – The No. 65 ETSU women’s tennis team saw its season come to an end on Saturday as it fell to No. 21 Duke in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Knoxville. Saturday’s loss wraps up ETSU’s record at 17-8 for 2024.

After the Blue Devils secured the doubles point, the Bucs battled Duke tough in singles. Sofia Markova, Fernanda Carvajal, Jana Rovira and Alessandra Caceres all took one set in their respective matches. Duke, which had four nationally ranked singles players in their lineup, prevailed against the Bucs in the No. 3, 5 and 6 flights to advance to the round of 32. It marked the first time since March 3 against No. 10 NC State that the Bucs did not score at least one point in a match.

