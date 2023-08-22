65 defensive backs to watch in South Jersey during 2023 high school football season

Lenape's Michael LeMay reacts after a play during the football game between St. Joseph and Lenape played at Lenape High School in Medford on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Who are the guys tasked with breaking up the opposing aerial attack?

It's the DBs.

Here are our look at defensive backs to watch in South Jersey heading into 2023 season.

Defensive Backs to Watch

Aiden Alexander, Kingsway, Sr., 6-0, 185 – The Dragon cornerback finished with 21 tackles, 2 for loss, and an interception last season.

Jordan Barclay, Burlington Twp., Sr., 5-11, 180 – Barclay will see time at both corner and safety for the Falcons. He had 56 tackles, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble last year. He got some time at receiver too, grabbing 4 passes for 44 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Jordon Barfield, Clayton, Sr., 5-10, 170 – Barfield’s first year of football was last fall and he earned a starting spot by midseason. Should make a big jump at safety in Year 2.

Players to watch: 65 linebackers to watch in South Jersey during 2023 high school football season

Bryce Belinfanti, Woodstown, Jr., 5-8, 165 – Returning strong safety finished with 16 tackles last year. He also had 51 carries for 204 yards and 2 TDs as a running back.

Alchino Blakely, Pleasantville, So., 5-11, 185 – Freshman starter at safety earned West Jersey Football League Patriot Division Second Team honors after notching 45 tackles, an interception and 2 fumble recoveries. Has offers from Michigan, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

Jackson Brown, Lower Cape May, Sr., 5-10, 170 – Three-year starter at receiver, a WJFL Royal First Team defensive back and a strong punter as well, Brown does it all for the Caper Tigers.

Kameron Brown, Winslow, Sr., 5-8, 175 – Brown missed half the season with a meniscus injury but was still named to the WJFL Independence First Team. He had 54 tackles in six games. He’s a great route runner on offense as well. He posted 9 grabs for 77 yards in 2022.

Zahir Bryant, Willingboro, So., 5-8, 155 – Bryant’s football IQ has wowed head coach Steve Everette this summer. He can play every spot in the secondary. Made 19 tackles as a freshman.

Evan Bryfogle, Cherokee, Jr., 5-7, 155 – Bryfogle had 40 tackles and a pair of interceptions as a sophomore. Shifting from corner to safety.

Players to watch: 65 running backs to watch in South Jersey during 2023 high school football season

Dwayne Carter, Pleasantville, Sr., 5-11, 180 – WJFL Patriot First Team selection can slot in at corner or safety. He had 38 tackles and 3 interceptions on defense and 27 carries for 106 yards on offense. Has offers from Rhode Island, Sacred Heart, Delaware State and Morgan State.

Zac Castellano, Lower Cape May, Jr., 5-10, 160 – WJFL Royal First Team honoree snatched 7 interceptions a season ago.

Tristan Cephas, Eastern, Jr., 5-9, 165 – Overbrook transfer made 32 tackles and 4 interceptions at safety for the Rams last fall.

Jack Conners, Shawnee, Sr., 6-0, 195 – Conners returns to safety where he had 34 tackles and an interception a year ago. Will start at receiver too and kicks for the Medford squad.

Kyon Conyers, Millville, Sr., 5-11, 165 – WJFL American Second Team safety is a security blanket in the secondary. He had 54 tackles and 5 picks for the Group 4 state champions last year.

Sherwood Cross, Absegami, Sr., 5-11, 190 – Returning safety recorded a team-high 59 tackles and added 2 forced fumbles and 2 recoveries last season.

Dylan Cruet, Gateway, Jr., 5-10, 160 – A Swiss Army knife for the Gators, Cruet will play all over the secondary, at receiver and return kicks.

Jack Dempsey, Audubon, Sr., 5-9, 150 – Strong safety/outside linebacker hybrid had 45 tackles and an interception last year.

Luke Dengler, Moorestown, Jr., 5-9, 175 – WJFL National Second Team selection at corner last fall will also have a big role on offense. Last year, he had 47 carries for 215 yards and 3 touchdowns and also brought in 18 receptions for 93 yards and a TD.

Tommy DiPietro, Kingsway, Jr., 5-9, 165 – DiPietro delivered as a sophomore safety with 54 tackles, a sack, 4 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries.

Jules Dominguez, Eastside, Jr., 5-10, 165 – WJFL Liberty First Team honoree had 29 tackles and 5 interceptions, including a pick-6, last year. He has 10 interceptions over the last two seasons. He’ll get more opportunities at receiver in 2023. He had 14 grabs for 145 yards and a touchdown last fall.

Players to watch: 65 defensive linemen to watch in South Jersey during 2023 high school football season

Justin Doughty, Hammonton, Sr., 5-10, 175 – Three-year starter had 27 tackles and a pick last season. He also ran 55 times for 246 yards and 2 touchdowns but could see time at receiver as a senior.

Zicri Forest, Oakcrest, Jr., 6-0, 165 – WJFL United First Team selection registered 23 tackles, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble as a sophomore. He snared 21 passes for 307 yards and a TD and had 2 rushing scores on offense.

David Godbolt, Rancocas Valley, Sr., 6-2, 205 – Godbolt came out to the team this year after not playing as a junior. A Meet of Champions qualifier for the high jump, he’s got outstanding athleticism in the back end at safety and has quickly emerged as a leader.

Kani Golden, Haddon Heights, So., 5-10, 185 – Freshman starter at safety had a huge first season, posting 58 tackles, 3 for loss, and a sack. He’ll be a key part of the receiving corps as a sophomore.

Nasir Hawkins, Willingboro, Sr., 6-0, 170 – WJFL Liberty Second Team selection had 28 tackles and 3 interceptions at corner last season. He also made 7 grabs for 128 yards.

Dymear Hill, Burlington City, So., 5-8, 150 – Two-way starter at free safety and receiver as a freshman. He had 9 catches for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns on the offensive end.

Harold Hill, Williamstown, Sr., 5-10, 180 – Hill is back at corner after registering 36 tackles, 2 for loss, 2 interceptions and a pick-6 as a junior. He’s one of the team’s options at receiver as well. He had 29 receptions for 327 yards and a TD in 2022.

Players to watch: 65 offensive linemen to watch in South Jersey during 2023 high school football season

Asad Hunt, Oakcrest, Sr., 6-0, 190 – Hunt battled injuries last season but has the potential to have a huge impact on the Falcons. He had 8 tackles, 20 carries for 154 yards and 10 catches for 95 yards as a junior.

Leo Impagliazzo, Triton, Sr., 6-1, 190 – WJFL National First Team safety had 44 tackles, 3 for loss, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble as a junior. He was a versatile cog on offense too. He had 20 catches for 298 yards and 2 touchdowns plus 24 carries for 199 yards.

Porter Kostiuk, Pitman, Sr., 6-4, 155 – WJFL Royal First Team safety snagged 4 interceptions in 2022. He had 15 receptions for 198 yards and 2 TDs at receiver.

Matt Kraft, Bishop Eustace, Sr., 5-11, 190 – WJFL Horizon First Team honoree had a South Jersey-best 198 tackles (13 for loss) and 8 interceptions (tied with West Deptford’s Zach Gugel) last season. He also had 4 forced fumbles and 3 recoveries. He added 6 grabs for 73 yards and a score on offense.

Azir Lee, Camden, Jr., 6-1, 165 – Lee finished his sophomore season with 32 tackles, 2 for loss, a forced fumble and 2 recoveries. He has offers from Michigan State, Maryland, Boston College and Syracuse.

Eric Lee, Camden, Sr., 6-1, 200 – Lee returns to the area after spending last year at IMG Academy. He spent his first two campaigns at Eastside. The safety is committed to New Hampshire.

Michael LeMay, Lenape, Sr., 5-10, 175 – Courier-Post All-South Jersey First Team and USA TODAY NETWORK All-New Jersey Honorable Mention selection had 113 tackles, 3 interceptions and 2 fumble recoveries last year on defense. He also had a pair of punt return TDs and blocked kicks. Then on offense he chipped in 19 receptions for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Football 2023: Check out all our content for the South Jersey high school season

Braheem Long, Camden, Sr., 5-11, 170 – WJFL Constitution First Team pick had 51 tackles, 4 for loss, and 3 interceptions his junior campaign. Syracuse recruit.

Camden's Braheem Long, center, celebrates as Camden defeated Haddonfield, 7-3, in the football game played at Haddonfield Memorial High School on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Justin Mary Jr., Riverside, So., 6-1, 160 – Mary registered 20 tackles and 2 interceptions at safety and 82 carries for 392 yards and 8 TDs at running back last fall.

Jamal McClellan, Cedar Creek, Sr., 5-11, 175 – Returning starter at safety closed his junior year with 40 tackles, 3 breakups and 2 forced fumbles.

Tristan McLeer, St. Augustine, Sr., 5-10, 175 – WJFL American First Team selection wears a lot of hats for the Hermits. He had 63 tackles and 3 interceptions on defense, 5 rushing touchdowns and 2 receiving scores on offense and plays on all four special teams units. Watch out for his younger brother Ty in the secondary as well.

Da’Shawn McLemore, Cumberland, Sr., 5-10, 170 – WJFL Royal First Team pick had 43 stops, 8 for loss, and 3 sacks last fall.

Ari Miller, Bordentown, Jr., 6-2, 200 – Miller returns to the Scotties’ secondary after notching 24 tackles and 2 interceptions as a sophomore.

Xavier Miller, Highland, Sr., 5-10, 190 – Miller is back at corner after finishing with 32 tackles, 3 for loss, and 7 breakups. He’ll have a larger role on offense in his final campaign.

New coaches: Who are the new South Jersey high school football coaches in 2023? Get to know them

Jeff Neris, Highland, Sr., 6-2, 205 – Neris had 2 interceptions and 9 breakups at safety for the Tartans. Like his teammate Xavier Miller, he’ll be more involved in the offense in 2023.

Tyler Nickles, Shawnee, So., 5-9, 155 – Nickles started at corner as a freshman and could see some more run on offense this fall. The explosive back had a 55-yard touchdown scamper on his first scholastic attempt but focused on defense most of the campaign.

Brayden Peeler, Cherry Hill East, Sr., 5-10, 170 – WJFL Classic Second Team selection had 39 tackles and a pick last year. He can be utilized in a variety of ways on offense too. He had 32 carries for 220 yards and 2 TDs and 7 catches for 87 yards and another score.

Jordan Potts, Washington Twp., Sr., 6-3, 195 – Kingsway transfer posted 42 tackles, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble as a junior. Has offers from Penn State, Temple and Connecticut. He’ll play receiver for the Minutemen too.

NaKeem Powell, Winslow, So., 5-10, 175 – Hammonton transfer is another weapon for the Eagles. Last fall he had 17 tackles and a pick at corner, 19 catches for 243 yards and 3 touchdowns at receiver and 21 carries for 174 yards and a score.

Tyrell Powell, Vineland, Sr., 6-2, 175 – The WJFL Continental First Team corner had 35 tackles and an interception last year. The younger brother of Rutgers standout Tyreem Powell is also a factor on offense. He had 20 catches for 208 yards and 2 TDs.

Edson Raymond, Northern Burlington, Jr., 6-1, 180 – Returning safety became a vital piece of the Greyhounds secondary last year.

South Jersey football: 10 burning questions for the 2023 South Jersey high school football season

Amari Sabb, Glassboro, So., 5-9, 165 – Sabb lived up to the hype his freshman year. WJFL Patriot Second Team selection was a lockdown corner with 27 tackles and 4 interceptions. He was utilized all over the offense too. He had 114 carries for 756 yards and 6 touchdowns and 14 receptions for 136 yards and 2 scores. Has offers from Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Mississippi and several other prominent programs.

Elvin Santiago, Overbrook, Jr., 6-2, 175 – Santiago had a big role as a sophomore, finishing with 42 tackles and a sack.

Christian Surles, Holy Spirit, So., 5-8, 170 – Surles started at corner as a freshman and recorded 20.5 tackles and an interception. Team is excited to see his potential on the offensive end at running back.

Marquis Taylor, Woodbury, Jr., 5-10, 160 – Taylor ended his sophomore year with 15 tackles and 3 interceptions. He’ll get some opportunities at receiver too. He had 7 catches for 109 yards.

Dom Teti, Delsea, Sr., 5-8, 158 – WJFL Independence Second Team corner had 29 tackles and 2 interceptions as a junior.

Delsea's Dom Teti, left, breaks up a touchdown pass intended for Kingsway's Darrell Brown Jr. during the football game played at Kingsway Regional High School in Woolwich Township on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Wilson Torres, Woodbury, Sr., 5-10, 170 – WJFL Diamond Second Team safety shifts to corner this fall. He had 13 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in 2022. He also ran 14 times for 228 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Julius Townsel, Pleasantville, Jr., 5-11, 190 – St. Joseph transfer adds to an already deep Pleasantville secondary. He finished with 77 tackles, 8 for loss, and 2 interceptions as a sophomore.

Jamie Tyson, Mainland, Sr., 6-2, 190 – Three-year starter and WJFL United First Team corner finished with 30 tackles, 3 for loss, 4 interceptions, 1 pick-6, 7 pass deflections and a fumble-recovery score as a junior. Villanova commit is also a top-notch receiver. He had 16 receptions for 404 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Mainland's Jamie Tyson, left, celebrates with teammate Ja'Briel Mace after Tyson scored a touchdown during the game between Mainland and Egg Harbor Township during the second annual Battle at the Beach football showcase at Ocean City High School on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Anthony Udotong, Cinnaminson, Sr., 5-9, 170 – WJFL Freedom First Team selection secured three interceptions in 2022.

Marcus Upton, Timber Creek, Jr., 6-0, 175 – Upton had a huge sophomore year, posting 62 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, a blocked punt and a blocked field goal.

David Vacca, Seneca, Sr., 5-11, 175 – Three-year starter had 32 tackles and a sack in the secondary and 22 catches for 284 yards and 3 touchdowns at receiver.

Jude Van Auken, Gloucester Catholic, Jr., 5-9, 145 – WJFL Horizon First Team pick had 43 tackles, 5 for loss, 2 interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Marshall Washington Jr., Eastside, Sr., 6-2, 170 – Returning starter at corner had 27 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in 2022. Monmouth recruit.

Bronze Whitmore, Pennsauken, Sr., 5-10, 160 – WJFL Liberty First Team corner had 18 tackles, 2 picks and 8 breakups last season. Track standout should see an uptick in usage on the offense side in 2023.

Mason Widman, Gloucester, Jr., 5-10, 180 – Returning strong safety had 29 tackles and a forced fumble on defense and 86 carries for 654 yards and 4 touchdowns at running back.

Shawn Williams, Atlantic City, Sr., 5-10, 170 – Williams had a pick-6 on defense last year but made his mark on offense, where he was a WJFL United Second Team receiver. He had 17 catches for 239 yards.

Shuaib Wright, Atlantic City, Sr., 5-10, 165 – Returning starter and WJFL United Second Team pick had 34 tackles and a forced fumble last season.

Josh Friedman has produced award-winning South Jersey sports coverage for the Courier Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times for more than a decade. If you have or know of an interesting story to tell, reach out on Twitter at @JFriedman57 or via email at jfriedman2@gannettnj.com. You can also contact him at 856-486-2431. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: South Jersey football players to watch in 2023: defensive backs